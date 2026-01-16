If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ballet Class Support, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Ballet Class Support – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Ballet Class Support.

5 letters – BARRE

BARRE 6 letters – BARRES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ballet Class Support. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters TEE, ACT, TOE, PAS, BAR 4 Letters TUTU, RAIL, PLIE, OAFS 5 Letters BARRE, EASEL, TUTEE, DEGAS, PLIES, ONTOE, TEETH, EDGAR, TUTUS, TIGHT, AGILE, LITHE, SERGE, FONDU 6 Letters BARRES, ALANON, POINTE, COMMIT, TENURE, BIGTOE, BALLET, TIGHTS, BARREL 7 Letters SAILING, LEOTARD, ADAGIOS, UNIFORM, AGILELY, LITHELY 8 Letters ENPOINTE, PETAWAWA, NEPOTISM, ATTHEBAR, LEOTARDS 9 Letters DANSEUSES, CODPIECES, TIGHTSPOT, DANCEHALL, DIAGHILEV, ENTRECHAT, SAWHORSES 10 Letters CENTIGRADE, REPETITEUR, EDGARDEGAS, BALLERINAS 11 Letters DANCESTUDIO 12 Letters SECONDCOUSIN 14 Letters YSHNIKOVSBECUE

