Bar or Wine Shop – Crossword Clue Answers

6 letters – BODEGA

BODEGA 7 letters – CANTINA

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters ZIN, BAR, PUB 4 Letters REDS, CASE, BULL, TWEE, CAFE, DIVE 5 Letters CHINA, RETAG, DELHI, LOCAL 6 Letters BODEGA, REPORT, CELLAR, FIESTA, POSADA, BARRIO, BROWSE, UNBIND, BISTRO, PUBLIC, SALOON, TAVERN 7 Letters BODEGAS, EMPORIA, CANTINA, BOTTEGA, TASTING, CANTEEN, ORPHANS, HENCOOP, NERVOUS, PROMOTE, GRANARY, TWOTIME, BARROOM, CABARET, GINMILL, RUMSHOP, TABERNA, TAPROOM 8 Letters TOFFIEST, CARRYOUT, HACIENDA, FOOTFALL, HISPANIC, ALEHOUSE, DRAMSHOP, GROGGERY, GROGSHOP, POTHOUSE 9 Letters OWNERSHIP, SHIPOWNER, CANTILENA, ARGENTINA, KATHARINA, COMBINING, HONKYTONK, NIGHTCLUB, SALOONBAR, SPEAKEASY, WINESTORE 10 Letters BEERGARDEN, BEERPARLOR, BLINDTIGER, WINECELLAR 11 Letters LIQUORSTORE, TRADINGPOST, MINERALSALT, BARRELHOUSE, PUBLICHOUSE, RATHSKELLER 12 Letters PACKAGESTORE, SHERRYPICKER 14 Letters COCKTAILLOUNGE, DRINKINGSALOON 15 Letters PUBLICOWNERSHIP

