Barbie Girl Band – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters IMA, NOT, OXO, JET, TLC, LFO, ELI, AVA, CHI, SHE, HIP, ELO, YES, LOS, TIL, REM 4 Letters AQUA, RING, POWS, HAIM, CARS, RIOT, BEVY, KANE, PEPA, RATT, THEM, INXS, ABBA, ACDC, CAKE 5 Letters DANES, ALICE, LASSO, SPICE, MCFLY, GOGOS, CHILD, CLASS, DOLLS, MINAJ, CREED, WHITE, SPYRO, TEARS, OASIS, NSYNC, TESLA 6 Letters DANISH, BANGLE, EXPOSE, ATOMIC, KITTEN, SPICED, PANISH, ATWORK 7 Letters THECARS, ETERNAL, BANGLES, PLASTIC, SEEKERS, JOURNEY, RAINBOW, EARRING, AMERICA, MADNESS 8 Letters NINEDAYS, RONETTES, EXTERNAL, DESTINYS, SURVIVOR 9 Letters SATURDAYS, SUGABABES, ALLSAINTS, BABYSPICE, CHARLOTTE 10 Letters BANANARAMA, SCARYSPICE, CHEAPTRICK 11 Letters ALICECOOPER 13 Letters TINTEDWINDOWS, THESPICEGIRLS, DESTINYSCHILD 15 Letters GIRLSGENERATION

