Bas Relief Medium – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Bas Relief Medium, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Bas Relief Medium.

  • 5 letters – GESSO

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Bas Relief Medium. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 23 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBAS
4 LettersTAPE, DISC, RITE
5 LettersGESSO, ARLES, CDROM, CAMEO, SPRIG
6 LettersSUNKEN, EMBOSS, RAISED, FRIEZE, CAMEOS, RELIEF
7 LettersPLASTER
8 LettersFEASIBLE, EMBOSSED, ANAGLYPH
9 LettersBASRELIEF, ANAGLYPTA
10 LettersEMBOSSABLE, SUNKRELIEF
11 LettersCAVORILIEVO, PATESURPATE
12 LettersBASSORILIEVO
13 LettersSTONEMOUNTAIN
17 LettersRILIEVOSTIACCIATO
23 LettersATYPEOFSCULPTURALRELIEF

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

