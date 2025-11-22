Basketball Zero AIR Style Update Release Date and Countdown

Basketball Zero AIR Style update is releasing soon, featuring new content. It is part of the King vs Air event, which entails two new styles. The first Style, King, was released today, on November 22, 2025, at 3:00 AM EST, and the second, Air Style, will be released later today. This article offers the official release date for the Basketball Zero AIR Style update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date and Timings for the Basketball Zero AIR Style Update

The AIR Style update will officially release on November 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST, UTC-5. Here are the official release dates and timings for the AIR Style update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 22, at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 22, at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 22, at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 22, at 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 22, at 6:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 22, at 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 23, at 2:00 AM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 23, at 4:00 AM

You can also receive a notification from Roblox when the update gets released. To do so, you must visit the game’s official Roblox page and tap the Notify Me button below the AIR Style update banner.

Countdown Timer for the AIR Style Update

Here is the countdown timer, displaying the time left for the forthcoming Basketball Zero update:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Basketball Zero Update?

The AIR Style update is the second part of the King vs Air event in Basketball Zero. It introduces a new style, Air, inspired by the real-life basketball player, Michael Jordan. Similar to the King Style, inspired by another real-life player, LeBron James, you can obtain Air Style from the normal and Lucky Spins. It will also have two types of movesets: Base and Awakening.

Air Style will be available for a week, until November 29, 2025, after which it will no longer be available. Ensure you turn on the notifications and dive into the game when the latest style releases and obtain it before the deadline.