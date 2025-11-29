Basketball Zero Eclipse Style Update Release Date and Countdown

Basketball Zero Eclipse Style update will be released this week, featuring new content. You can obtain and try out a new Mythic rarity, Eclipse Style. The forthcoming update will also bring new codes, quests, and rewards. With that said, this article provides the exact release date for the Basketball Zero Eclipse Style update, along with a countdown timer.

Release Date for the Basketball Zero Eclipse Style Update

The Basketball Zero Eclipse Style update will be officially released on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 AM EST, UTC-5. It lasts for three days, ending on December 1, 2025, after which a new update will roll out in the game. Here are the release dates and timings for the upcoming update across major regions:

Time Zone Release Timings India (IST) Saturday, November 29, at 10:30 PM United States (EST) Saturday, November 20, at 12:00 PM United States (PST) Saturday, November 29, at 9:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Saturday, November 29, at 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Saturday, November 29, at 6:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Saturday, November 29, at 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, November 29, at 2:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Sunday, November 29, at 4:00 PM

You can also receive notifications when the developers release the update. To do so, visit the game’s official Roblox page and tap the “Notify Me” button below the “Eclipse Style” banner to enable the notifications.

Also Read:

Countdown Timer for the Forthcoming Basketball Zero Update

Below is the countdown timer for the upcoming Basketball Zero update:

What to Expect From the Forthcoming Basketball Zero Update?

As per the information on the game’s official update page, the update introduces a new Mythic rarity Style, Eclipse. You will be able to obtain it from Lucky or Normal Spins. Additionally, the update will feature new quests, which you can complete to get various rewards. Moreover, the developers will distribute new codes, which you can redeem in-game to receive freebies.

Apart from these, the developers have not provided additional information regarding the forthcoming update. You can log into the game during the update’s release and try out the new features yourself.