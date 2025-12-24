Basketball Zero Luka Doncic Update Release Date (December 24)

Update: This article was last updated on December 24 with Basketball Zero Lucka Doncic event details.

Basketball Zero Luka Doncic is a new update that’s releasing this week. It debuts a new Style, inspired by the real-life basketball player, Luka Doncic. Additionally, we can expect a new Style-themed bundle, cosmetics, and redeem codes in the upcoming update. With that said, check out the official release dates and timings across major regions for the Basketball Zero Luka Doncic update in this article.

Release Date for the Basketball Zero Luka Doncic Update

The Luka Doncic update will officially launch on Thursday, December 25, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. Here are the official release dates and timings for the upcoming Basketball Zero update:

Time Zone Release Timings United States (EST) Thursday, December 25, at 8:00 AM United States (PST) Thursday, December 25, at 5:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) Thursday, December 25, at 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CET) Thursday, December 25, at 2:00 PM Brazil (BRT) Thursday, December 25, at 10:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) Thursday, December 25, at 10:00 PM Australia (AEDT) Friday, December 26, at 12:00 AM

You can also enable notifications for the upcoming Basketball Zero update. Visit the game’s official Roblox page, locate the “Luka Doncic Event” banner, and tap the Notify Me button below it. You will receive an alert when the Luka Doncic event is released on December 25, 2025.

What’s New in the Upcoming Basketball Zero Update

The upcoming Basketball Zero update features a collaboration with Luka Doncic. It means we will get a new Style, inspired by this professional Slovenian basketball player. We can also expect quests and bundles related to the latest Style. Additionally, the developers will likely release new themed Cosmetic items for Luka Doncic’s Style, such as score effects, an emote, a player card, and more. Lastly, the developers will distribute some redeem codes that reward free Spins upon redemption. Don’t forget to check the admin abuse guide we have on Basketball Zero.