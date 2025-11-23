Basketball Zero Zones Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this Basketball Zero Zones tier list on November 23, 2025.

The Zone is one of the core features in the Basketball Zero Roblox experience. They grant special abilities when activated, such as increasing dribble speed, pass speed, and immunity from ankle breakers, among others. Equipping the best Zones makes a huge difference, deciding whether you win or lose a game. This article provides a complete Basketball Zero Zones tier list, helping you identify and equip the best ones to win matches.

Basketball Zero Zones Tier List: Best Zones, Ranked

Like Styles, Basketball Zero divides Zones into six rarities: Limited, Miracle, Mythic, Legendary, Epic, and Rare. The Limited rarity Zones are available for a short duration, whereas Zones of other rarities are available permanently. You can obtain them from the Zones menu in-game using Lucky or regular spins. They are available to activate in-game when their bar fills up to 30% by pressing their designated key.

We’ve classified the best Zones into five tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS-tier comprises the best ones that have overpowered abilities, and help you to basket or defend comfortably. On the other hand, the C-tier offers those that are best for beginners and don’t make much of a difference in games. Here is the complete tier list:

Tiers Zones SS Majestic, Flight, Rubber, Posterizer, 777, Emperor Vision, Gold Vision, Technical S Oldschool, Quick Draw, Limitless, Animalistic, Unbreakable A Street Dribbler, Monster, Speed Dribble B Dime C Hustle, Sprinter, Lockdown

Note that this Basketball Zero zones tier list includes only those that are currently obtainable from the spins. That said, below is a breakdown of the Basketball Zero zones tier list.

Breakdown of Basketball Zero Zones Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS tier of this Basketball Zero Zones tier list comprises the best ones in the game. They significantly boost both your offense and defense capabilities, and help you score most times. Here are the details:

Zones Rarity Drop Rate Effects Majestic Limited 0.25% – Makes immune to unblockable dunks

– Increases block range

– Increases pass speed significantly Flight Limited 0.25% – Your shots are tougher to block when jumping backward

– Makes immune to ankle breaks

– Increases dunk speed significantly Rubber Miracle 0.25% – Opponents can’t ankle break

– Stuns opponents that are closer when performing an ankle break Posterizer Mythic 0.5% – Makes your dunks unblockable

– Grants a speed boost in a two-point area 777 Mythic 2% – Grants one of the three boosts: Increased shot range, movement speed, or two extra dribbles with both boosts Emperor Vision Miracle 0,25% -25% probability that the opponents near you miss their shots

– Extra Dribble

– Opponents can’t ankle break you Gold Vision Miracle 0.25% – Buffs dribble speed

– Extra dribble

– Buffs pass speed Technical Miracle 0.25% – Grants a 25% chance to disable opponents’ abilities for 5 seconds when they try to use one

– Debuffs opponents’ speed when they ankle break you

– Buffs your speed while defending

– Reduces cooldown of abilities by 10%

2. S Tier

The S-tier contains the second-best zones in Basketball Zero. While not as overpowered as SS-tier ones, you can win most games with them. However, their buffs aren’t very significant, and some can apply a debuff to you. Here are the details:

Zones Rarity Drop Rate Effects Oldschool Miracle 0.25% – Increases the duration of ankle breaks

– Increases shooting range

– 2 extra dribbles, but decreases speed while dribbling Quick Draw Legendary 2% – Strengthens aim-assist, allowing you to score 3 points easily

– Releases your shots quicker

– Buffs the ball’s movement speed Limitless Legendary 2% – Improves aim-assist- – Increases shooting range

– You can comfortably score from outside a 3-point range Animalistic Mythic 0.5% – Increases jump height

– Increases speed

– Increases your blocking window Unbreakable Mythic 0.5% – Immune to ankle breaks from a failed steal from opponents

3. A Tier

The A-tier zones are decent, and you can use them if you don’t have any better options. There are better counterparts

Zones Rarity Drop Rate Effects Street Dribbler Mythic 0.5% – Extra dribble

– Increases your speed with the ball Monster Mythic 0.5% – Increases dunk range

– Increases block range Speed Dribble Legendary 2% – Buffs dribbling speed

4. B-tier

The only zone in B-tier, Dime, is a situational one. You won’t receive any benefits, but it can increase your teammates’ speed. Here are the details:

Zone Rarity Drop Rate Effects Dime Epic 35% – Buffs teammates’ speed for a few seconds when you pass them the ball

5. C-tier

The C-tier zones are best for beginners. You can use them to get familiar with the game and learn about different mechanics. After that, they become useless, so dispose of them and collect the SS, S, or A-tier zones to win matches. Here are the details:

Zone Rarity Drop Rate Effects Hustle Rare 62% – Increases speed when the ball is loose Sprinter Rare 62% – Increases your movement speed with or without the ball Lockdown Epic 35% – Increases defense speed

– Shortens the cooldown of steal

That concludes our Basketball Zero zones tier list. We will update this list when the developers release a new zone or modify the existing ones.