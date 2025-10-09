Batman is Getting a Brand New TV Show On Prime Video

Summary:

Prime Video is releasing an animated Batman TV show.

The series will focus on the Bat Family and will have a lighter tone.

Batman has had countless animated adaptations over the decades. From the campy 1960s The Adventures of Batman to 2024’s darker Batman: Caped Crusader. The latter was saved by Prime Video after being cancelled by HBO Max.

Prime Video is now releasing yet another animated Batman show with a lighter tone called Bat-Fam. If you’re a fan of Lego Batman Movie, which is often hailed by many to be the definitive Batman movie, this show should be right up your alley.

When Will Bat-Fam Release on Streaming Platforms

The series follows Batman, Alfred and Little Batman as they go through life as a super family.



Bat-Fam will release on Prime Video in November 2025. The creators have yet to reveal the release date. The show spins off from the 2023 movie Merry Little Batman, which earned a 97% Tomatometer score and was well-received by fans. Mike Roth is developing the series.

Roth has written and worked as a storyboard artist for various renowned animated shows like Phineas and Ferb, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Regular Show. Over the course of his career, he has earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations and taken home one win. Needless to say, the Bat-Fam showrunner has some interesting work to show.

Bat-Fam Cast and Characters

Batman and Damian Wayne in Bat-Fam | Credit: Prime Video

Bat-Fam is not your run-of-the-mill Bat Family story. While we have Alfred Pennyworth and Batman’s son Damian Wayne, the lineup also includes Ra’s Al Ghul and Man-Bat, one of Batman’s archnemeses.

Volcana, now known as Claire, is also part of the Bat Family, who used to be a former supervillain. According to The Wrap, she becomes Bruce Wayne’s newest ward after an accident in the Lazarus Pit that transformed her into a 12-year-old girl.

Hare is a list of all the characters that will appear in the Bat-Fam TV show:

Bruce Wayne – Luke Wilson

Damian Wayne – Yonas Kibreab

Alfred Pennyworth – James Cromwell

Alicia Pennyworth – London Hughes

Claire – Haley Tju

Ra’s Al Ghul – Michael Benyaer

Man-Bat – Bobby Moynihan

