All Achievements in Battlefield 6 – How to Get Every Trophy

If you’re hunting for achievements in Battlefield 6, you’ve got plenty to work toward. The game has 54 achievements on Xbox and PC, plus an extra Platinum Trophy on PlayStation, bringing the total to 55 for Sony players. You’ll earn these through both the campaign and multiplayer modes, so there’s something for everyone. Here is the complete list of all achievements in Battlefield 6 and how to get everything in the list.

Campaign Achievements in Battlefield 6

The single-player campaign gives you 25 achievements to unlock across nine missions. You can finish the story in about four to six hours, depending on how fast you play and which difficulty you choose. Most achievements pop just by completing missions, but some need you to do specific things along the way.

Achievement Name How to Unlock End of an Era Find the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful Stand Alone Complete Always Faithful Efficiency Destroy 10 mannequins in The Rock Deep Six Destroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius Rock of Gibraltar Complete The Rock and Operation Gladius Sidearm Savant Complete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets Devil In The Dark Complete Night Raid Looks Like A Nail Kill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep Bullseye Blitz Land six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains Secret Service Complete No Sleep and Moving Mountains Roadside Assistance Collapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard High Roller Complete Nile Guard Being Watched Spot a total of 20 enemies with the drone in Operation Ember Strike Damned If You Do Complete Operation Ember Strike No Reinforcements Shoot down the reinforcement chopper with a tank during Always Forward Cloak And Dagger Complete the Battlefield 6 campaign In Memorium Pick up a campaign collectible Dogs of War Pick up 5 campaign collectibles Hounds of War Pick up 10 campaign collectibles Wolves of War Pick up 20 campaign collectibles Pack Leader Pick up every campaign collectible Peak Performance Complete a campaign mission on the hardest difficulty Liquidator Headshot kill 50 enemies in the campaign One Stone Eliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in single player Armor Annihilation Destroy 10 enemy vehicles in single player

Collectible achievements track your progress, finding 30 hidden dog tags while doing the campaign. Combat achievements like “Liquidator” and “One Stone” test your skills throughout the campaign. One achievement you can’t skip is “Peak Performance” – you need to beat at least one mission on the hardest difficulty.

Multiplayer Achievements in Battlefield 6

The multiplayer side has 17 achievements that range from easy grinds to tough in-match challenges. Some take time, like reaching Rank 25 or reviving nearly 2,000 players. Others test your skills in a single match.

Achievement Name How to Unlock Private First Class Montes Reach Rank 9 Lance Corporal Matkovic Reach Rank 14 Sergeant Redford Reach Rank 25 Road Rash Get a Roadkill with vehicles in Multiplayer Punished Get 129 kills in Multiplayer Heavy Weaponry Get 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer Medal of Honor Commit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer Five by Five Get 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer Front Line Take or Defend 41 sectors in Breakthrough Wrench Monkey Repair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer Super Bomb Man Arm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match Stolz der Nation Get 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer Command and Conquest 2 Capture 128 objectives in Conquest 1200 Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match First Blood 2 Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match A little C-4 Knocking on Your Door Deal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge A Joyful Nurse Revive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer

Hidden Achievements

These hidden achievements are linked to the upcoming Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode:

Secret Achievement Name How to Unlock Secret 1 Play 74 matches of any version of Battle Royale. Secret 2 Play 125 rounds of Gauntlet. Secret 3 Win a Battle Royale match as a full squad with total squad survival. Secret 4 Win 7 matches in Battle Royale: Duos. Secret 5 Complete 214 missions in any version of Battle Royale. Secret 6 Collect 9 Dog Tags in Battle Royale or Gauntlet. Secret 7 Loot 10 Superior or Unique items. Secret 8 Ping a Shotgun in Battle Royale. Secret 9 Take advantage of 42 Call-Ins. Secret 10 Stin 316 times in Battle Royale or Gauntlet. Secret 11 Revive teammates 1988 times in Battle Royale or Gauntlet. Secret 12 Unknown

Don’t try to do everything at once. Pick a few achievements in Battlefield 6 to focus on each session, and you’ll make steady progress without burning out. The rank-based achievements will come naturally as you play, while the match-specific ones need more planning.