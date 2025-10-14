Home » Gaming » All Achievements in Battlefield 6 – How to Get Every Trophy

If you’re hunting for achievements in Battlefield 6, you’ve got plenty to work toward. The game has 54 achievements on Xbox and PC, plus an extra Platinum Trophy on PlayStation, bringing the total to 55 for Sony players. You’ll earn these through both the campaign and multiplayer modes, so there’s something for everyone. Here is the complete list of all achievements in Battlefield 6 and how to get everything in the list.

Campaign Achievements in Battlefield 6

The single-player campaign gives you 25 achievements to unlock across nine missions. You can finish the story in about four to six hours, depending on how fast you play and which difficulty you choose. Most achievements pop just by completing missions, but some need you to do specific things along the way.

Achievement NameHow to Unlock
End of an EraFind the dinosaur figurine in the NATO base in Always Faithful
Stand AloneComplete Always Faithful
EfficiencyDestroy 10 mannequins in The Rock
Deep SixDestroy 3 floating mines in Operation Gladius
Rock of GibraltarComplete The Rock and Operation Gladius
Sidearm SavantComplete Night Raid using only pistols, knives, or gadgets
Devil In The DarkComplete Night Raid
Looks Like A NailKill five enemies with a sledgehammer in No Sleep
Bullseye BlitzLand six consecutive headshots in Moving Mountains
Secret ServiceComplete No Sleep and Moving Mountains
Roadside AssistanceCollapse an overpass on a tank in Nile Guard
High RollerComplete Nile Guard
Being WatchedSpot a total of 20 enemies with the drone in Operation Ember Strike
Damned If You DoComplete Operation Ember Strike
No ReinforcementsShoot down the reinforcement chopper with a tank during Always Forward
Cloak And DaggerComplete the Battlefield 6 campaign
In MemoriumPick up a campaign collectible
Dogs of WarPick up 5 campaign collectibles
Hounds of WarPick up 10 campaign collectibles
Wolves of WarPick up 20 campaign collectibles
Pack LeaderPick up every campaign collectible
Peak PerformanceComplete a campaign mission on the hardest difficulty
LiquidatorHeadshot kill 50 enemies in the campaign
One StoneEliminate 3 enemies with a single grenade in single player
Armor AnnihilationDestroy 10 enemy vehicles in single player

Collectible achievements track your progress, finding 30 hidden dog tags while doing the campaign. Combat achievements like “Liquidator” and “One Stone” test your skills throughout the campaign. One achievement you can’t skip is “Peak Performance” – you need to beat at least one mission on the hardest difficulty.

Multiplayer Achievements in Battlefield 6

The multiplayer side has 17 achievements that range from easy grinds to tough in-match challenges. Some take time, like reaching Rank 25 or reviving nearly 2,000 players. Others test your skills in a single match.

Achievement NameHow to Unlock
Private First Class MontesReach Rank 9
Lance Corporal MatkovicReach Rank 14
Sergeant RedfordReach Rank 25
Road RashGet a Roadkill with vehicles in Multiplayer
PunishedGet 129 kills in Multiplayer
Heavy WeaponryGet 5 kills with LMGs without reloading in Multiplayer
Medal of HonorCommit 414 acts of valor in Multiplayer
Five by FiveGet 5 multi-kills as Assault in Multiplayer
Front LineTake or Defend 41 sectors in Breakthrough
Wrench MonkeyRepair vehicles for 2042 damage in Multiplayer
Super Bomb ManArm or disarm 5 M-COM explosives in a Multiplayer match
Stolz der NationGet 250 sniper rifle kills as Recon in Multiplayer
Command and Conquest 2Capture 128 objectives in Conquest
1200Get 6 sidearm headshot kills in a Multiplayer match
First Blood 2Perform 10 takedowns in a Multiplayer match
A little C-4 Knocking on Your DoorDeal 2000 damage to enemy vehicles with the Demolition Charge
A Joyful NurseRevive 1996 players as Support in Multiplayer

Hidden Achievements

These hidden achievements are linked to the upcoming Battlefield 6 Battle Royale mode:

Secret Achievement NameHow to Unlock
Secret 1Play 74 matches of any version of Battle Royale.
Secret 2Play 125 rounds of Gauntlet.
Secret 3Win a Battle Royale match as a full squad with total squad survival.
Secret 4Win 7 matches in Battle Royale: Duos.
Secret 5Complete 214 missions in any version of Battle Royale.
Secret 6Collect 9 Dog Tags in Battle Royale or Gauntlet.
Secret 7Loot 10 Superior or Unique items.
Secret 8Ping a Shotgun in Battle Royale.
Secret 9Take advantage of 42 Call-Ins.
Secret 10Stin 316 times in Battle Royale or Gauntlet.
Secret 11Revive teammates 1988 times in Battle Royale or Gauntlet.
Secret 12Unknown

Don’t try to do everything at once. Pick a few achievements in Battlefield 6 to focus on each session, and you’ll make steady progress without burning out. The rank-based achievements will come naturally as you play, while the match-specific ones need more planning.

