All Maps in Battlefield 6: Open Beta and Launch Guide

There are 9 maps in Battlefield 6 so far for the open beta and official launch.

Maps offer everything from close infantry fights to massive tank and jet battles.

More maps coming after launch, plus community-created versions.

The environment of a battle is one of the most exciting aspects of the Battlefield series. Now, the upcoming Battlefield 6 is set to bring many maps to the game. There are a total of nine different maps, some available in the beta, and others locked until the full release. In this guide, I will list all the maps in Battlefield 6 so you can know exactly what you’re getting into.

All Maps in Battlefield 6 (Beta and Full Game)

There are a total of 9 maps in Battlefield 6. Three are live right now in the open beta, and six more are coming with the full release.

Map Name Availability Siege of Cairo Open Beta Iberian Offensive Open Beta Liberation Peak Open Beta Empire State Full Game Manhattan Bridge Full Game Saint Quarter Full Game New Sobek City Full Game Kundara Valley Full Game Operation Firestorm Full Game

The beta gives you a pretty good taste of what’s coming. You get up-close fighting, tank battles, and air combat all mixed together.

1. Siege of Cairo

This map is awesome because you get everything. There are tight alleys where you are basically fighting face-to-face with your enemies, but then you’ve got these big open areas where tanks and trucks can really do some damage. It’s perfect if you want to try different fighting styles. You can go from running around on foot to hopping in a vehicle whenever you want.

2. Iberian Offensive

This map is like a twisty town in Gibraltar with buildings you can actually blow up. The whole map has different levels, so you’ll be shooting uphill and downhill constantly. They’ve got tanks and trucks here, too, so it’s great for mixing infantry fights with vehicle combat.

3. Liberation Peak

If you love driving tanks and flying jets, this is your dream map. It’s set in the mountains and has literally everything – jets, helicopters, tanks, trucks, you name it. The open spaces mean you can actually use those vehicles properly instead of getting stuck between buildings. The air battles here are insane.

4. Empire State

This one’s all about fighting up and down. Think tons of skyscrapers where you’re constantly shooting at enemies above or below you. No vehicles here, just pure infantry combat. You’ll spend most of your time inside buildings and on rooftops.

5. Manhattan Bridge

Most of the action happens under this huge bridge with lots of stuff you can destroy. You get helicopters, too, but it’s mainly close-up fighting. The fact that you can blow up the environment keeps things interesting.

6. Saints Quarter

A tight little town built around a fountain in the middle. The houses can be destroyed, which totally changes how fights play out. No vehicles can be used here. So this map is just about infantry combat in a smaller space.

7. New Sobek City

This one’s on the outskirts of Cairo with sandy terrain and construction sites everywhere. You get tanks and helicopters, making it perfect for those big combined warfare battles.

8. Mirak Valley

The biggest map in the whole game. Perfect for large-scale vehicle battles with trenches and ruined villages. You’ll find jets, helicopters, tanks, and trucks here. Get ready for epic 64-player battles!

9. Operation Firestorm

This classic is back from Battlefield 3. It’s set on a burning oil field with industrial buildings mixed with open ground. All vehicle types are available, making it perfect for those massive combined warfare fights.



Note: We will update this article once more maps become available in the game.

Will There Be More Maps in Battlefield 6 After Launch?

Above is the list of all maps in Battlefield 6 that are available for now. As you can see in the trailer and the multiplayer reveal, these maps are awesome for battles. For now, there are only 9, but EA said they’ll add more maps after launch. The game also has Battlefield Portal, where players can modify existing maps. So you might see some creative community versions of these battlefields.

Are you ready to jump in? You can start with the open beta maps to get a feel for different combat styles, then dive into the full game for the complete experience when it releases on October 10th, 2025!