Battlefield 6 – All Campaign Missions, Rewards, and How Long to Beat

by Shida Aruya
Have you started Battlefield 6? If you have, then you might already know that the game has some missions. Unlike Battlefield 2042, which skipped the single-player entirely, this game brings back a proper story mode. It’s not super long, but there are enough missions here to keep you busy before you dive into multiplayer. Here is the list of all Battlefield 6 campaign missions and how long to beat them.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Missions

How Long Does It Take to Beat Battlefield 6?

Surprisingly, it does not take that much time to beat the missions. You’re looking at around 6 to 7 hours to finish Battlefield 6 single-player campaign missions. That’s pretty short compared to most shooters, but it’s typical for the Battlefield series. The game focuses more on multiplayer anyway, so think of this as a nice warmup.

Your playtime can go up depending on what you do. If you’re hunting for collectibles called Dog Tags (there are 2 to 4 in each mission), you’ll spend more time looking around. Playing on harder difficulties will also slow you down since you’ll need to be more careful in fights.

All Battlefield 6 Campaign Missions

Battlefield 6 gives you a total of 9 campaign missions to play through. Each one tells a different story with different characters, a familiar concept for veteran Battlefield players. The missions are pretty simple and linear, so you won’t be wandering around much. Most missions take about 30 to 45 minutes, but expect longer on harder settings.

Here is the full list of all missions in Battlefield 6:

Mission #Mission Title
Mission 1Always Faithful
Mission 2The Rock
Mission 3Operation Gladius
Mission 4Night Raid
Mission 5No Sleep
Mission 6Moving Mountains
Mission 7Nile Guard
Mission 8Operation Emberstrike
Mission 9Always Forward

Battlefield 6 Completionist Rewards

If you’re an achievement hunter, there’s more to do. You can find every Dog Tag hidden across all missions. These aren’t easy to spot since the game doesn’t really help you find them. Here’s the complete breakdown of all missions with their collectible rewards:

Mission TitleCollectible RewardIcon
Always FaithfulDead Center Dog TagBattlefield 6 campaign missions
The RockDanger Ahead Player Card Background
Operation GladiusElite Raider Player Card Icon
Night RaidUrban Sprawl (Recon) Character SkinBattlefield 6 campaign missions
No SleepGridlock (Support) Character SkinBattlefield 6 campaign missions
Moving MountainsCareer XP Booster
Nile GuardCanopy Drop Vehicle Camo
Operation Ember StrikeGridlock (Assault) Character SkinBattlefield 6 campaign missions
Always ForwardUrban Sprawl (Engineer) Character SkinBattlefield 6 campaign missions
Obtain All 30 CollectiblesWinner Take All Dog Tag

And below are the rewards you get for completing each campaign mission:

Mission TitleCompletion RewardIcon
Always FaithfulInfiltrator Player Card Title
The RockStandard Issue Recon CharacterBattlefield 6 campaign missions
Operation GladiusRaging Waters Player Card BackgroundBattlefield 6 campaign missions
Night RaidStandard Issue Support Character
No SleepHome Invasion Player Card Background
Moving MountainsShield Bearer Player Card Title
Nile GuardStandard Issue Assault Character
Operation Ember StrikeStandard Issue Engineer Character
Always ForwardBighorn HK-16 Melee Weapon
Clear Campaign On The Hardest DifficultyEllegant Ballistics Weapon Package

That covers everything you need to know about all the Battlefield 6 missions. Bottom line is, the campaign won’t take you long, but it’s a decent way to learn the game before jumping into the crazy multiplayer matches. It’s a pretty quick journey that won’t eat up too much of your time.

If you don’t rush, go try to find all the collectibles so you can get extra free cosmetics and XP boosters. Now get out there, complete those missions, and claim your rewards before heading to the battlefield.

