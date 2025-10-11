Battlefield 6 – All Campaign Missions, Rewards, and How Long to Beat

Have you started Battlefield 6? If you have, then you might already know that the game has some missions. Unlike Battlefield 2042, which skipped the single-player entirely, this game brings back a proper story mode. It’s not super long, but there are enough missions here to keep you busy before you dive into multiplayer. Here is the list of all Battlefield 6 campaign missions and how long to beat them.

How Long Does It Take to Beat Battlefield 6?

Surprisingly, it does not take that much time to beat the missions. You’re looking at around 6 to 7 hours to finish Battlefield 6 single-player campaign missions. That’s pretty short compared to most shooters, but it’s typical for the Battlefield series. The game focuses more on multiplayer anyway, so think of this as a nice warmup.

Your playtime can go up depending on what you do. If you’re hunting for collectibles called Dog Tags (there are 2 to 4 in each mission), you’ll spend more time looking around. Playing on harder difficulties will also slow you down since you’ll need to be more careful in fights.

All Battlefield 6 Campaign Missions

Battlefield 6 gives you a total of 9 campaign missions to play through. Each one tells a different story with different characters, a familiar concept for veteran Battlefield players. The missions are pretty simple and linear, so you won’t be wandering around much. Most missions take about 30 to 45 minutes, but expect longer on harder settings.

Here is the full list of all missions in Battlefield 6:

Mission # Mission Title Mission 1 Always Faithful Mission 2 The Rock Mission 3 Operation Gladius Mission 4 Night Raid Mission 5 No Sleep Mission 6 Moving Mountains Mission 7 Nile Guard Mission 8 Operation Emberstrike Mission 9 Always Forward

Battlefield 6 Completionist Rewards

If you’re an achievement hunter, there’s more to do. You can find every Dog Tag hidden across all missions. These aren’t easy to spot since the game doesn’t really help you find them. Here’s the complete breakdown of all missions with their collectible rewards:

Mission Title Collectible Reward Icon Always Faithful Dead Center Dog Tag The Rock Danger Ahead Player Card Background Operation Gladius Elite Raider Player Card Icon Night Raid Urban Sprawl (Recon) Character Skin No Sleep Gridlock (Support) Character Skin Moving Mountains Career XP Booster Nile Guard Canopy Drop Vehicle Camo Operation Ember Strike Gridlock (Assault) Character Skin Always Forward Urban Sprawl (Engineer) Character Skin Obtain All 30 Collectibles Winner Take All Dog Tag

And below are the rewards you get for completing each campaign mission:

Mission Title Completion Reward Icon Always Faithful Infiltrator Player Card Title The Rock Standard Issue Recon Character Operation Gladius Raging Waters Player Card Background Night Raid Standard Issue Support Character No Sleep Home Invasion Player Card Background Moving Mountains Shield Bearer Player Card Title Nile Guard Standard Issue Assault Character Operation Ember Strike Standard Issue Engineer Character Always Forward Bighorn HK-16 Melee Weapon Clear Campaign On The Hardest Difficulty Ellegant Ballistics Weapon Package

That covers everything you need to know about all the Battlefield 6 missions. Bottom line is, the campaign won’t take you long, but it’s a decent way to learn the game before jumping into the crazy multiplayer matches. It’s a pretty quick journey that won’t eat up too much of your time.

If you don’t rush, go try to find all the collectibles so you can get extra free cosmetics and XP boosters. Now get out there, complete those missions, and claim your rewards before heading to the battlefield.