Getting your hands on the best gadgets in Battlefield 6 takes more than just playing the game. In this game, each of the four classes has its own set of gadgets. Some unlock automatically when you hit certain ranks, while others need you to complete assignments. Here is how to unlock all class gadgets in Battlefield 6!

How to Get Class Gadgets in Battlefield 6

As mentioned above, unlocking gadgets in Battlefield 6 requires you to play in specific ways. Plus, you need to reach Rank 20 first before the game starts tracking your progress on class assignments. So, even if you’re doing all the right things before that, it won’t count. My advice is to try to focus on ranking up first, then you can start doing the challenges.

Assault Class Gadgets

The Assault class is all about getting up close and aggressive in the game. With this class, you can swap one of your gadgets for a second primary weapon if you want more firepower. Here is the list of all gadgets for the Assault class:

Gadget / Weapon Description How to Unlock Adrenaline Injector Boosts your health and movement speed temporarily Available from the start M87A1 Standard combat shotgun Available from the start Assault Ladder Extends vertically or horizontally to reach new positions Available from the start X95 BRE Breaching launcher that penetrates cover and blinds enemies Available from the start M320A1 HE High-explosive grenade launcher that sticks to surfaces Reach Rank 17 M1014 Semi-automatic shotgun Reach Rank 42 M320A1 THRM Thermobaric launcher that burns enemies in its radius Reach Rank 44 QLINK 6 Deploy Beacon Single-use spawn point for your squad • Earn a 10,000 score as Assault

• Get 30 kills while using Adrenaline Injector SS26 Incendiary Shotgun Bolt-action shotgun with fire rounds that create burn patches • Get 50 kills contesting objectives

• Earn a 40,000 score as Assault 18.5KS-K Semi-automatic shotgun • Complete POINT BLANK 1 Assignments:

– Deal 2,000 damage with shotguns in a single match

– Get 200 kills under 15 meters with shotguns



• Complete POINT BLANK 2 Assignments:

– Get 25 kills in one round with a shotgun

– Get 5 shotgun kills without reloading

Engineer Class Gadgets

Engineers are the vehicle specialists in Battlefield 6. You can fight both ground and air vehicles right from the start, but you can only equip one launcher at a time.

Gadget / Weapon Description How to Unlock Repair Tool Fixes friendly vehicles Available from the start MBT-LAW Auto-guided anti-tank launcher with top-down attack Available from the start SLM-93A Anti-air launcher that requires lock-on Reach Rank 3 M15 Standard anti-vehicle mine Available from the start RPG-7V2 Unguided rocket launcher with high damage Reach Rank 13 PTKM-1R Acoustic sensor mine that launches upward at vehicles Reach Rank 27 M4A1 SLAM Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces Reach Rank 37 CSB IV EOD Bot Remote-controlled bot that repairs, disarms, and damages Reach Rank 40 MAS 148 Long-range anti-tank launcher with lock-on Reach Rank 47 CSS Bundle Vehicle Supply Crate Deployable crate that repairs and resupplies vehicles Earn 2,000 repair points + Earn 10,000 score as an Engineer M136 AT Aim-guided anti-tank launcher you control manually • Complete Basic Engineer 1 Assignments to unlock Supply Crate.



• After unlocking Supply Crate:

– Deal 5,000 damage to ground vehicles with launches

– Deal 2,000 damage to ground vehicles with anti-tank mines

– Deal 2,500 damage to aircraft with AA launchers

– Deal 1,000 damage to laser-designated vehicles with lock-on weapons



• Complete Engineer Specialist Assignments:

– Deploy Supply Crate 5 times

– Earn a 40,000 score as Engineer

Support Class Gadgets

Support players keep the team alive and supplied. While most of your gadgets are defensive, you get access to some powerful offensive options through assignments.

Gadget / Weapon Description How to Unlock Supply Bag Heals and resupplies teammates over time Available from the start Powerpulse Defibrillator Revives downed allies (charge for full health) Available from the start GPDIS Intercepts up to 3 grenades during activation Reach Rank 5 Maxguard 900 Deployable Cover A ballistic shield that blocks bullets and explosives Available from the start MP-APS Intercepts up to 3 missiles, mortars, or tank shells Reach Rank 31 LWCMS Portable Mortar Man-portable mortar that fires explosive or smoke rounds Reach Rank 49 M320A1 SMK Smoke grenade launcher for long-range cover • Heal 5,000 health points

• Earn a 10,000 score as a Support Goliath Impact Supply Pouch One-time full resupply for health, ammo, and equipment • Intercept 100 projectiles with GPDIS

• Earn a 40,000 score as a Support Sich G1 WP Incendiary airburst launcher that creates fire clouds • Complete Support 1 Assignments:

– Heal teammates for 5,000 health

– Earn a 10,000 score as a Support



• Complete Support 2 Assignments:

– Revive 200 players as a Support

– Deploy the Deployable Cover 25 times

– Get 50 smoke assists as Support

– Resupply teammates 200 times



• Complete Support Specialist 1 Assignments:

– Intercept 100 projectiles with the Grenade Intercept System

– Earn a 40,000 score as a Support



• Complete Support Specialist 2 Assignments:

– Resupply 200 teammates with the Supply Pouch

Recon Class Gadgets

Recon has fewer gadgets overall, but the challenges to unlock them can be tricky. Here is the list of all the gadgets:

Gadget / Weapons Description How to Unlock Motion Sensor Detects enemy movement and pings them on the minimap Available from the start LTLM II Laser Designator Thermal binoculars that spot and paint vehicles for allies Available from the start M18A1 AP Mine A tripwire mine that explodes on contact with enemies Available from the start XFGM-6D Recon Drone A remote drone that spots enemies and destroys gadgets Reach Rank 10 FIELD DUMY NO.25 Sniper Decoy Fake sniper glint that transfers your scope glint to it Reach Rank 23 C-4 Explosive Remote-detonated explosive for vehicles and structures • Complete Recon 1 Assignment:

– Spot 250 enemies on objectives

– Earn a 10,000 score as a Recon



• Complete Recon 2 Assignment:

– Get 50 headshots over 150 meters as Recon

– Trick 30 enemies into shooting your Sniper Decoy Tracer Dart Magnetic dart that marks vehicles for faster lock-ons • Complete Recon Specialist Assignment:

– Spot 300 enemies at objectives with Recon gadgets

– Earn a 40,000 score as a Recon

Unlocking all gadgets in Battlefield 6 takes time and effort, but the reward is having access to the best equipment for your playstyle. The assignment system forces you to try different approaches, which actually makes you a better player overall.

Remember that Rank 20 checkpoint before assignments start tracking. Don’t waste time grinding assignments before that. Just play normally, rank up, and then tackle the challenges when they actually count. Have fun grinding on the tasks!