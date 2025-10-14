Home » Gaming » How to Unlock All Class Gadgets in Battlefield 6

by Shida Aruya
Getting your hands on the best gadgets in Battlefield 6 takes more than just playing the game. In this game, each of the four classes has its own set of gadgets. Some unlock automatically when you hit certain ranks, while others need you to complete assignments. Here is how to unlock all class gadgets in Battlefield 6!

How to Get Class Gadgets in Battlefield 6

As mentioned above, unlocking gadgets in Battlefield 6 requires you to play in specific ways. Plus, you need to reach Rank 20 first before the game starts tracking your progress on class assignments. So, even if you’re doing all the right things before that, it won’t count. My advice is to try to focus on ranking up first, then you can start doing the challenges.

Assault Class Gadgets

The Assault class is all about getting up close and aggressive in the game. With this class, you can swap one of your gadgets for a second primary weapon if you want more firepower. Here is the list of all gadgets for the Assault class:

Gadget / WeaponDescriptionHow to Unlock
Adrenaline InjectorBoosts your health and movement speed temporarilyAvailable from the start
M87A1Standard combat shotgunAvailable from the start
Assault LadderExtends vertically or horizontally to reach new positionsAvailable from the start
X95 BREBreaching launcher that penetrates cover and blinds enemiesAvailable from the start
M320A1 HEHigh-explosive grenade launcher that sticks to surfacesReach Rank 17
M1014Semi-automatic shotgunReach Rank 42
M320A1 THRMThermobaric launcher that burns enemies in its radiusReach Rank 44
QLINK 6 Deploy BeaconSingle-use spawn point for your squad• Earn a 10,000 score as Assault
• Get 30 kills while using Adrenaline Injector
SS26 Incendiary ShotgunBolt-action shotgun with fire rounds that create burn patches• Get 50 kills contesting objectives
• Earn a 40,000 score as Assault
18.5KS-KSemi-automatic shotgunComplete POINT BLANK 1 Assignments:
– Deal 2,000 damage with shotguns in a single match
– Get 200 kills under 15 meters with shotguns

Complete POINT BLANK 2 Assignments:
– Get 25 kills in one round with a shotgun
– Get 5 shotgun kills without reloading

Engineer Class Gadgets

Engineers are the vehicle specialists in Battlefield 6. You can fight both ground and air vehicles right from the start, but you can only equip one launcher at a time.

Gadget / WeaponDescriptionHow to Unlock
Repair ToolFixes friendly vehiclesAvailable from the start
MBT-LAWAuto-guided anti-tank launcher with top-down attackAvailable from the start
SLM-93AAnti-air launcher that requires lock-onReach Rank 3
M15Standard anti-vehicle mineAvailable from the start
RPG-7V2Unguided rocket launcher with high damageReach Rank 13
PTKM-1RAcoustic sensor mine that launches upward at vehiclesReach Rank 27
M4A1 SLAMProximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfacesReach Rank 37
CSB IV EOD BotRemote-controlled bot that repairs, disarms, and damagesReach Rank 40
MAS 148Long-range anti-tank launcher with lock-onReach Rank 47
CSS Bundle Vehicle Supply CrateDeployable crate that repairs and resupplies vehiclesEarn 2,000 repair points + Earn 10,000 score as an Engineer
M136 ATAim-guided anti-tank launcher you control manuallyComplete Basic Engineer 1 Assignments to unlock Supply Crate.

After unlocking Supply Crate:
– Deal 5,000 damage to ground vehicles with launches
– Deal 2,000 damage to ground vehicles with anti-tank mines
– Deal 2,500 damage to aircraft with AA launchers
– Deal 1,000 damage to laser-designated vehicles with lock-on weapons

Complete Engineer Specialist Assignments:
– Deploy Supply Crate 5 times
– Earn a 40,000 score as Engineer

Support Class Gadgets

Support players keep the team alive and supplied. While most of your gadgets are defensive, you get access to some powerful offensive options through assignments.

Gadget / WeaponDescriptionHow to Unlock
Supply BagHeals and resupplies teammates over timeAvailable from the start
Powerpulse DefibrillatorRevives downed allies (charge for full health)Available from the start
GPDISIntercepts up to 3 grenades during activationReach Rank 5
Maxguard 900 Deployable CoverA ballistic shield that blocks bullets and explosivesAvailable from the start
MP-APSIntercepts up to 3 missiles, mortars, or tank shellsReach Rank 31
LWCMS Portable MortarMan-portable mortar that fires explosive or smoke roundsReach Rank 49
M320A1 SMKSmoke grenade launcher for long-range cover• Heal 5,000 health points
• Earn a 10,000 score as a Support
Goliath Impact Supply PouchOne-time full resupply for health, ammo, and equipment• Intercept 100 projectiles with GPDIS
• Earn a 40,000 score as a Support
Sich G1 WPIncendiary airburst launcher that creates fire clouds• Complete Support 1 Assignments:
– Heal teammates for 5,000 health
– Earn a 10,000 score as a Support

• Complete Support 2 Assignments:
– Revive 200 players as a Support
– Deploy the Deployable Cover 25 times
– Get 50 smoke assists as Support
– Resupply teammates 200 times

• Complete Support Specialist 1 Assignments:
– Intercept 100 projectiles with the Grenade Intercept System
– Earn a 40,000 score as a Support

• Complete Support Specialist 2 Assignments:
– Resupply 200 teammates with the Supply Pouch

Recon Class Gadgets

Recon has fewer gadgets overall, but the challenges to unlock them can be tricky. Here is the list of all the gadgets:

Gadget / WeaponsDescriptionHow to Unlock
Motion SensorDetects enemy movement and pings them on the minimapAvailable from the start
LTLM II Laser DesignatorThermal binoculars that spot and paint vehicles for alliesAvailable from the start
M18A1 AP MineA tripwire mine that explodes on contact with enemiesAvailable from the start
XFGM-6D Recon DroneA remote drone that spots enemies and destroys gadgetsReach Rank 10
FIELD DUMY NO.25 Sniper DecoyFake sniper glint that transfers your scope glint to itReach Rank 23
C-4 ExplosiveRemote-detonated explosive for vehicles and structures• Complete Recon 1 Assignment:
– Spot 250 enemies on objectives
– Earn a 10,000 score as a Recon

• Complete Recon 2 Assignment:
– Get 50 headshots over 150 meters as Recon
– Trick 30 enemies into shooting your Sniper Decoy
Tracer DartMagnetic dart that marks vehicles for faster lock-ons• Complete Recon Specialist Assignment:
– Spot 300 enemies at objectives with Recon gadgets
Earn a 40,000 score as a Recon

Unlocking all gadgets in Battlefield 6 takes time and effort, but the reward is having access to the best equipment for your playstyle. The assignment system forces you to try different approaches, which actually makes you a better player overall.

Remember that Rank 20 checkpoint before assignments start tracking. Don’t waste time grinding assignments before that. Just play normally, rank up, and then tackle the challenges when they actually count. Have fun grinding on the tasks!

