Battlefield 6 Class Tier List (October 2025)

Note: We last updated this Battlefield 6 class tier list on October 15th, 2025.

Battlefield 6 brings back the classic class system that fans have been asking for. You’ve got four classes to pick from, and, to be honest with you, they’re not all created equal. Some are just way more useful than others when you’re out there trying to win matches. Let me break down which classes are actually worth your time and which ones might leave you struggling on the battlefield. Here is the complete Battlefield 6 class tier list!

The Complete Battlefield 6 Class Tier List

Before we start, we would like to let you know that this Battlefield 6 Class tier list isn’t about ranking the four classes from best to worst. We ranked them from S-tier to C-tier based on their overall abilities, strengths, and impact in most situations. Each class can be strong if you enjoy playing it or know how to use it well. Here is how all four classes stack up against each other in the game:

S-Tier: Support

Support is hands down the best class in Battlefield 6 right now. You might think a medic class wouldn’t top the charts, but here’s the thing: Support players are basically walking ammo factories that can also save your life. The Supply Bag is what makes this class broken in the best way possible. This gadget can heal and resupply teammates over time. You just drop it down, and everyone around gets unlimited ammo.

But wait, there’s more. Support players can use Light Machine Guns without any movement penalties. That’s huge because LMGs normally slow you down, but Support players get to run around at full speed while carrying these massive guns. You get all the firepower with none of the downsides.

Additionally, the Quick Revive ability means you can pick up your squadmates faster than anyone else. Every revive gives you half the XP of a kill, so you’re constantly earning points just by keeping your team in the fight. If you want to earn lots of XP, stay alive longer in fights, and actually help your team win, Support is your go-to class.

A-Tier: Engineer

Engineers sit right behind Support because they’re absolutely necessary on any map with tanks and helicopters. If you’re playing a map and half the enemy team is in tanks, you need Engineers on your squad.

These guys can blow stuff up and fix your team’s vehicles at the same time. The Repair Tool is clutch when you’re working with vehicle teammates. You can get friendly tanks back into fighting shape super quick, which can totally put the match in your favor. On the flip side, you’ve got rockets and explosives to destroy enemy vehicles before they wreck your team.

Engineers are scary in tight spaces too. The AV Mines are perfect for defending capture points because enemies will literally walk right into them. In addition to that, the SMG proficiency gives you better hip-fire control, making you deadly in close-range fights. And with Flak Jacket reducing explosive damage, you can survive situations that would kill other classes.

B-Tier: Assault

If you’re coming from Call of Duty and just want to shoot people without thinking too much about team composition, the Assault class is probably where you’ll start. The Adrenaline Injector makes you tougher against explosions and enemy fire until you get hit. It’s good for charging into enemy areas, but it only helps your teammates if you use the Rally Squad ability to share the boost with them.

Assault players are good with Assault Rifles and get faster weapon draw times. The Soft Landing trait means you take less fall damage and can keep moving after dropping from heights. These perks are fine, but they’re mostly just keeping you alive. In short, they’re not changing the game for your whole team.

Assault is great for new players learning the game or solo players who don’t really care about team coordination. But once you understand how Battlefield works, you’ll probably want more utility than this class offers.

C-Tier: Recon

Let’s be real, Recon is pretty much useless unless you’re planning to snipe from a distance. That’s not me being harsh, that’s just how the class is designed. Even players on Reddit agree with this. Everything about Recon is built for sitting back with a sniper rifle.

However, the Motion Sensor is actually pretty helpful because it shows enemies on your team’s minimap. And the Auto-Spot ability marks enemies when you aim at them. These are genuinely useful team tools that can help everyone know where the bad guys are. But that’s all. They’re awesome if you’re sniping, completely pointless if you’re doing anything else.

Which Class Is Best For You?

The list above simply helps you understand their strengths, weaknesses, and which ones might fit your playstyle best. Pick the class that feels right for how you like to play:

Class Reason Support If you want to be the most valuable player on your team. You’ll rack up XP fast, help your squad win fights, and never run out of ammo. It’s the most balanced choice that works on every single map. Engineer When you’re on vehicle-heavy maps or when the enemy team keeps rolling up in tanks. You’re basically required if you want your team’s armor to stay in the fight. Assault If you’re new to Battlefield or you just want a simple class that lets you focus on shooting. You’ll learn the game’s flow while being decent in battles. Recon If you genuinely enjoy sniping and have the patience to sit in one spot.

Just remember that Battlefield rewards teamwork way more than solo play. A balanced squad with Support, Engineer, Assault, and Recon will beat a team full of lone wolves every single time! Which class do you think works best with your gameplay?