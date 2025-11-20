Battlefield 6 Free Trial – Steps to Join on All Platforms This Thanksgiving

Battlefield 6 Free Trial is here to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The free trial will last for a week.

Players will have access to various multiplayer maps and game modes in the trial.

EA is enjoying Battlefield 6’s incredible launch and performance so far. Already dubbed as one of the best action shooters of the year, the developer has decided to give the community a gift to celebrate Thanksgiving. Anyone still on the fence about purchasing the game has the best opportunity to try the game out for free and make up their mind. The Battlefield 6 Free Trial is about to begin and will be available for a week, starting November 25, 2025. This article provides all the details regarding the free trial, including its dates and how you can join it.

When is the Battlefield 6 Free Trial Starting

The Battlefield 6 Free Trial will begin on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 and will last for a week. The trial ends on Wednesday, December 2, giving you ample time to check out the various free multiplayer maps. Note that the free trial doesn’t give you access to the single-player campaign and only covers some of the multiplayer maps that come with the base game. While EA has yet to reveal the actual start time for the free trial, you can expect it to roll out on their usual update schedule at 8 AM PT.

We have prepared a table with the timing for different regions for you to check out. Note that the timings might change if EA decides to roll out the free trial at a different time.

Region Timing United States (PT) November 25 – 8:00 AM United States (ET) November 25 – 11:00 AM Europe (CET) November 25 – 5:00 PM India (IST) November 25 – 9:30 PM Japan (JST) November 26 – 1:00 AM Australia (AEDT) November 26 – 3:00 AM

We also have a countdown timer to further help you keep track of things.

How to Join the Battlefield 6 Free Trial on Every Platform

Joining the free trial of the gam is a pretty straightforward task. All you need to do is download and install Battlefield REDSEC on your device. This is a free-to-play Battle Royale companion of the main game and can be found on almost every major digital store, like Steam, Xbox Store, and PlayStation Store. We have listed all the stores, along with the links to the game, to make it easy for you to find the game.

Once you install the game, wait for the free trial to start. After it happens, the client will have an update, allowing you to access some of the maps and game modes from Battlefield 6’s base game. The process remains the same for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

List of All Free Maps and Game Modes

Next, we have listed all the free game modes and maps that you will find in REDSEC once the free trial starts.

All Free Maps

Eastwood

Cairo

Blackwell Fields

All Free Game Modes

Conquest

Team Deathmatch

Breakthrough

Sabotage

(Will be updated soon)

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. We will update the timing and the last free game mode once EA announces them officially. So, make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently.