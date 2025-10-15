Home » News » Battlefield 6 Glitch Lets You Float Like Birds – It’s Every Sniper’s Dream

Battlefield 6 Glitch Lets You Float Like Birds – It’s Every Sniper’s Dream

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment
  • A new Battlefield 6 glitch has surfaced, allowing you to fly into the sky.
  • You must use a drone to make the glitch work.
  • The glitch is best suited for snipers.

Battlefield 6 launched with a bang. The highly anticipated titles deliver a decent campaign with intense multiplayer, allowing you to engage others in a test of skills. However, a newly-discovered glitch has taken the community by storm. It allows you to float and get high up in the sky, a perfect vantage point for every sniper. However, many might be unaware of how to trigger this Battlefield 6 glitch and take full advantage of it. We have added the instructions on how you can use this method to gain an upper hand in the game.

Battlefield 6 Glitch

How to Use the Floating Battlefield 6 Glitch

Shared on X by @BattlefieldInte, this hilarious glitch lets you share the same space as fighter jets. It is also pretty easy to trigger this new Battlefield 6 glitch. All you need to do is follow the instructions listed below.

  1. Head over to a multiplayer match in Battlefield 6.
  2. Ask a teammate to use their drone.
  3. Jump on top of the drone.
  4. Bring out your hammer and start hitting the drone.
  5. Keep hitting it until you’re high up in the sky.

Once you reach a good height, it is time to pull out your sniper and wreak havoc on others. Now, it is worth noting that the drone will start losing altitude as you stay up there. So, start hitting the drone if it starts going down and reach your desired height again. Additionally, some players have also reported that the glitch works even if you jump on an enemy drone, further expanding your options.

Also read:

Best Weapons to Use With This Battlefield 6 Glitch

Battlefield 6 Glitch

Now, while this glitch is best suited for snipers who can take out targets over long range, you can also deploy rocket launchers to create chaos from the sky. It is not recommended to use Assault Rifles or SMGs, given their relatively short range and damage. Additionally, you might not want to float near your enemies, as you will be sitting ducks and very visible to others. Hence, using a sniper is your best option if you wish to deploy this trick in a multiplayer match.

However, it is recommended to try it out swiftly since the next update will most likely fix it.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Minecraft Gets Poppy Playtime Add-On: Which Characters Join the Game?

Unlocking Google’s Secret: How to Use Nano Banana in Google...

Channel Banned? YouTube New ‘Second Chance’ Program Might Save You

Batman is Getting a Brand New TV Show On Prime...

Fortnite 37.50 Update: Fortnitemares, Reload Map, Twitch Drops, and More

Wordle Game Is Finally Coming to TV With Jimmy Fallon...

Battlefield 6 Effect – CoD Black Ops 6 Goes Free...

Oda’s Health Issues Delays One Piece Chapter 1162 Release

ChatGPT Parental Controls: What Is It and How to Use...

Fortnite Reveals Demon Rush LTM and K-Pop Demon Hunters Skins