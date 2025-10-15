Battlefield 6 Glitch Lets You Float Like Birds – It’s Every Sniper’s Dream

A new Battlefield 6 glitch has surfaced, allowing you to fly into the sky.

You must use a drone to make the glitch work.

The glitch is best suited for snipers.

Battlefield 6 launched with a bang. The highly anticipated titles deliver a decent campaign with intense multiplayer, allowing you to engage others in a test of skills. However, a newly-discovered glitch has taken the community by storm. It allows you to float and get high up in the sky, a perfect vantage point for every sniper. However, many might be unaware of how to trigger this Battlefield 6 glitch and take full advantage of it. We have added the instructions on how you can use this method to gain an upper hand in the game.

How to Use the Floating Battlefield 6 Glitch

Shared on X by @BattlefieldInte, this hilarious glitch lets you share the same space as fighter jets. It is also pretty easy to trigger this new Battlefield 6 glitch. All you need to do is follow the instructions listed below.

Head over to a multiplayer match in Battlefield 6. Ask a teammate to use their drone. Jump on top of the drone. Bring out your hammer and start hitting the drone. Keep hitting it until you’re high up in the sky.

Once you reach a good height, it is time to pull out your sniper and wreak havoc on others. Now, it is worth noting that the drone will start losing altitude as you stay up there. So, start hitting the drone if it starts going down and reach your desired height again. Additionally, some players have also reported that the glitch works even if you jump on an enemy drone, further expanding your options.

Best Weapons to Use With This Battlefield 6 Glitch

Now, while this glitch is best suited for snipers who can take out targets over long range, you can also deploy rocket launchers to create chaos from the sky. It is not recommended to use Assault Rifles or SMGs, given their relatively short range and damage. Additionally, you might not want to float near your enemies, as you will be sitting ducks and very visible to others. Hence, using a sniper is your best option if you wish to deploy this trick in a multiplayer match.

However, it is recommended to try it out swiftly since the next update will most likely fix it.