Battlefield 6 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Battlefield 6 uses simple visual icons to show important information during battles. These icons are part of the game’s HUD and help players quickly understand what’s happening — like tracking enemies, checking objectives, managing resources, and working with teammates. Knowing what each icon means is important for both new and experienced players. Here’s a clear breakdown of all Battlefield 6 icons and symbols that you’ll see during matches.

Battlefield 6 Gameplay Icons

These icons show the main parts of Battlefield’s gameplay. They help you keep track of your team’s progress, see combat alerts, check your equipment status, and get key tactical info during fights.

Battlefield 6 Icons Description 1. Blue gauge bar icon TBA – Likely to be your team’s reinforcement meter. When it empties, your team loses the match. 2. Red diamond icon with letters inside Capture Points Taken by Enemy Team – Enemy-controlled capture point. 3. Blue circle icon with letters inside Capture Points Taken by Own Team – Friendly-controlled capture point. 4. Red gauge bar icon TBA – Likely to be your enemy’s reinforcement meter. When it empties, the enemy loses the match. 5. Blue bomb icon between players’ names Grenade Kill – Appears in the kill feed when someone scores a grenade kill. Shows explosive eliminations. 6. Skull with a crack on top icon between players’ names Headshot Kill – Indicates a headshot kill in the feed. 7. Gun icons between players’ names Weapon Kill – Standard kill notification showing which weapon was used. Most common kill feed icon. 8. White X icon Teammate Dead – Marks that your teammate is currently eliminated. 9. Green triangle icon Classes – This shows your teammate’s classes out of 4 class types in the game. 10. Diamond or circle icon with numbers inside Squad Number – Displays your squad numbers. 11. White skull icon Enemy Dead – Notify that you killed an enemy. 12. Weapons in two boxes icon First and Secondary Weapons – Displays your current primary weapon and secondary loadout at a glance. 13. Grenade icon Throwables – Shows your equipped throwable. 14. Weapon icon with numbers beside it Ammo – Ammunition counter showing bullets remaining in your current magazine and total reserve ammo. 15. Bullets icon Fire Mode (Auto/Single) – Fire mode indicator. Toggle between fully automatic, semi-automatic, or burst fire modes.

Battlefield 6 Icons Description 16. Green gauge bar icon Teammate Location and Health – Shows nearby teammates’ health status and exact position. 17. Small red diamond icon Enemy Mark – Enemy has been spotted/marked. Visible to your entire team for tactical advantage. 18. Crosshair icon Target – Your weapon’s aiming reticle. Changes based on weapon type and accuracy spread. 19. Square with 1-4 number inside and a green gauge Your Own XP Bar – Displays your squad number (1-4) and personal score progression toward the next rank/unlock.

Battlefield 6 Icons Description 20. Blue circle icon with HQ inside Team Headquarters – Your team’s main headquarters and primary spawn point. 21. Red circle icon with HQ inside Enemy’s Headquarters – Enemy headquarters location. Their main spawn that you cannot capture or destroy. 22. Spearhead inside triangle icon Assault Class – Assault class symbol. Equipped with assault rifles, grenades, and anti-infantry-focused loadouts. 23. Hex nut icon Engineer Class – Engineer class icon. Specializes in vehicle repairs, destruction, and carries rocket launchers/repair tools. 24. Health cross icon Support Class – Support/Medic class marker. Carries medical supplies, can revive fallen teammates, and restore health. 25. Inverted crosshair icon Recon Class – Recon class symbol. Long-range specialists with sniper rifles, spotting scopes, and reconnaissance tools. 26. Whole line with various weapon-icons Weapon Available for Current Class – Full weapon selection available for your currently selected class. Shows all unlocked and locked guns.

Battlefield 6 Icons Description 27. Medal with star icon Total Score – Shows your total score accumulated during the match. Points come from kills, objectives, assists, heals, revives, and other team actions. 28. Grey skull icon Total Kills – Displays your total number of enemy kills for the current match. Tracks how many opponents you’ve eliminated. 29. X icon Total Death – Shows your total death count. Indicates how many times you’ve been killed during the match, affecting your K/D ratio. 30. Two hands shaking icon Total Assist – Represents your total assists earned. Counts when you damage enemies that teammates finish off, or provide support that leads to kills.

Battlefield 6 Menu Icons

These icons and symbols cover the other elements, including customization menus, social features, and specialized ammunition types.

Battlefield 6 Icons Description 1. TBA TBA 2. Green checkmark icon Equipped Attachment – Indicates the weapon attachment that you currently equipped. 3. Military green badge icon with number Rank – Your current military rank or level. Higher numbers unlock more weapons and equipment. 4. Plus icon Invite to Party – Send an invitation to another player to join your squad or party for coordinated play. 5. Envelope icon Messages – Shows you have unread messages from friends or system notifications. 6. Two people icon with number Friends – Indicator showing how many of your friends are currently online and available. 7. TBA TBA 8. Chat bubble icon Chat – Opens the text chat interface to communicate with your team, squad, or all players. 9. TBA TBA 10. Bullets icon Fire Mode – Switch between automatic fire, single shot, or burst modes depending on the weapon. 11. Bullet icon with a rounded arrow TBA 12. Bullet icon with sparks behind TBA 13. Eye inside a crosshair icon TBA 14. Skull icon TBA

Note: We will continue to update this article with more Battlefield 6 icons and symbols when the game goes live.