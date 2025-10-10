Home » Gaming » Battlefield 6 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Battlefield 6 Icons and Symbols Meaning

Battlefield 6 uses simple visual icons to show important information during battles. These icons are part of the game’s HUD and help players quickly understand what’s happening — like tracking enemies, checking objectives, managing resources, and working with teammates. Knowing what each icon means is important for both new and experienced players. Here’s a clear breakdown of all Battlefield 6 icons and symbols that you’ll see during matches.

battlefield 6 icons

Battlefield 6 Gameplay Icons

These icons show the main parts of Battlefield’s gameplay. They help you keep track of your team’s progress, see combat alerts, check your equipment status, and get key tactical info during fights.

Battlefield 6 icons

Battlefield 6 IconsDescription
1. Blue gauge bar iconTBA – Likely to be your team’s reinforcement meter. When it empties, your team loses the match.
2. Red diamond icon with letters insideCapture Points Taken by Enemy Team – Enemy-controlled capture point.
3. Blue circle icon with letters insideCapture Points Taken by Own Team – Friendly-controlled capture point.
4. Red gauge bar iconTBA – Likely to be your enemy’s reinforcement meter. When it empties, the enemy loses the match.
5. Blue bomb icon between players’ namesGrenade Kill – Appears in the kill feed when someone scores a grenade kill. Shows explosive eliminations.
6. Skull with a crack on top icon between players’ namesHeadshot Kill – Indicates a headshot kill in the feed.
7. Gun icons between players’ namesWeapon Kill – Standard kill notification showing which weapon was used. Most common kill feed icon.
8. White X iconTeammate Dead – Marks that your teammate is currently eliminated.
9. Green triangle iconClasses – This shows your teammate’s classes out of 4 class types in the game.
10. Diamond or circle icon with numbers insideSquad Number – Displays your squad numbers.
11. White skull iconEnemy Dead – Notify that you killed an enemy.
12. Weapons in two boxes iconFirst and Secondary Weapons – Displays your current primary weapon and secondary loadout at a glance.
13. Grenade iconThrowables – Shows your equipped throwable.
14. Weapon icon with numbers beside itAmmo – Ammunition counter showing bullets remaining in your current magazine and total reserve ammo.
15. Bullets iconFire Mode (Auto/Single) – Fire mode indicator. Toggle between fully automatic, semi-automatic, or burst fire modes.

Battlefield 6 IconsDescription
16. Green gauge bar iconTeammate Location and Health – Shows nearby teammates’ health status and exact position.
17. Small red diamond iconEnemy Mark – Enemy has been spotted/marked. Visible to your entire team for tactical advantage.
18. Crosshair iconTarget – Your weapon’s aiming reticle. Changes based on weapon type and accuracy spread.
19. Square with 1-4 number inside and a green gaugeYour Own XP Bar – Displays your squad number (1-4) and personal score progression toward the next rank/unlock.
Battlefield 6 icons

Battlefield 6 IconsDescription
20. Blue circle icon with HQ insideTeam Headquarters – Your team’s main headquarters and primary spawn point.
21. Red circle icon with HQ insideEnemy’s Headquarters – Enemy headquarters location. Their main spawn that you cannot capture or destroy.
22. Spearhead inside triangle iconAssault Class – Assault class symbol. Equipped with assault rifles, grenades, and anti-infantry-focused loadouts.
23. Hex nut iconEngineer Class – Engineer class icon. Specializes in vehicle repairs, destruction, and carries rocket launchers/repair tools.
24. Health cross iconSupport Class – Support/Medic class marker. Carries medical supplies, can revive fallen teammates, and restore health.
25. Inverted crosshair iconRecon Class – Recon class symbol. Long-range specialists with sniper rifles, spotting scopes, and reconnaissance tools.
26. Whole line with various weapon-iconsWeapon Available for Current Class – Full weapon selection available for your currently selected class. Shows all unlocked and locked guns.

Battlefield 6 IconsDescription
27. Medal with star iconTotal Score – Shows your total score accumulated during the match. Points come from kills, objectives, assists, heals, revives, and other team actions.
28. Grey skull iconTotal Kills – Displays your total number of enemy kills for the current match. Tracks how many opponents you’ve eliminated.
29. X iconTotal Death – Shows your total death count. Indicates how many times you’ve been killed during the match, affecting your K/D ratio.
30. Two hands shaking iconTotal Assist – Represents your total assists earned. Counts when you damage enemies that teammates finish off, or provide support that leads to kills.

Battlefield 6 Menu Icons

These icons and symbols cover the other elements, including customization menus, social features, and specialized ammunition types.

Battlefield 6 icons

Battlefield 6 IconsDescription
1. TBATBA
2. Green checkmark iconEquipped Attachment – Indicates the weapon attachment that you currently equipped.
3. Military green badge icon with numberRank – Your current military rank or level. Higher numbers unlock more weapons and equipment.
4. Plus iconInvite to Party – Send an invitation to another player to join your squad or party for coordinated play.
5. Envelope iconMessages – Shows you have unread messages from friends or system notifications.
6. Two people icon with numberFriends – Indicator showing how many of your friends are currently online and available.
7. TBATBA
8. Chat bubble iconChat – Opens the text chat interface to communicate with your team, squad, or all players.
9. TBATBA
10. Bullets iconFire Mode – Switch between automatic fire, single shot, or burst modes depending on the weapon.
11. Bullet icon with a rounded arrowTBA
12. Bullet icon with sparks behindTBA
13. Eye inside a crosshair iconTBA
14. Skull iconTBA

Note: We will continue to update this article with more Battlefield 6 icons and symbols when the game goes live.

