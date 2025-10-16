Battlefield 6 Maps Tier List (October 2025)

Note: We last updated this Battlefield 6 maps tier list on October 16th, 2025.

Battlefield 6 launched with nine maps that you can experience. Some of them look stunning, some of them play well and keep you engaged, making you want to hit that play again button. Some maps nail the vehicle combat, others are perfect for infantry fights, it makes you wonder which maps are actually worth playing. Here is the complete Battlefield 6 maps tier list!

The Complete Battlefield 6 Maps Tier List

This Battlefield 6 map tier list doesn’t mean lower-ranked maps are bad. We ranked them from S to D based on design, balance, replayability, and overall fun. Every map can be good depending on what you enjoy — some players like close fights, others like big vehicle battles. These rankings just show which maps work best for most players. Check them out!

Battlefield 6 S-Tier Maps

These are the maps that we consider S-tier in Battlefield 6:

Mirak Valley

Mirak Valley is the best map in Battlefield 6. It’s massive and captures everything that makes Battlefield great, like air fights, tank battles, and intense infantry combat. Each area feels different: dense forests for ambushes, a collapsing construction zone, and a small village for close-range fights.

Every class will have a role here, from pilots to foot soldiers. The only downside is the travel time without vehicles and the struggle when enemies control the skies, but that’s what makes teamwork so important.

If you’re a sniper wanting to practice long-range shots or finish Recon challenges, there’s a Portal mode made just for this map. Use the code ZZSM to load Mirak Valley set up perfectly for snipers. It’s the best way to learn sightlines and improve your aim without the pressure of a full match.

Siege of Cairo

If Mirak Valley is the best overall map, Siege of Cairo is the best urban combat map in the game. Tight streets and destructible buildings make every fight intense and dynamic here. Tanks rule the main roads, while infantry dominates rooftops and alleys.

As the match goes on, the city breaks apart, changing how you move and fight. The pacing on this map is perfect, too. It’s action-packed. You’re always in a fight, but it never feels like a random mess. Every corner matters, every building is important, and smart players who use cover and communicate will dominate.

The only problem is that if your team doesn’t deal with enemy tanks, they’ll just sit in the main streets and farm kills all day. And this map doesn’t have many long sightlines, so sniper players might feel left out.

Battlefield 6 A-Tier Maps

We put these two maps in A-tier:

Operation Firestorm

Operation Firestorm returns from Battlefield 3 and still feels great. The map is full of oil fields, fire, and explosions, making it perfect for big vehicle fights. Jets, helicopters, and tanks all have their place, while infantry can use the buildings for cover.

It looks amazing and brings back strong nostalgia for old players. The only downside is that air vehicles can easily take over, and walking between points takes a while. Still, it’s one of the best maps for vehicle combat.

Empire State

Empire State takes place in Brooklyn and focuses on pure infantry combat. There are no vehicles, but just fast, close fights in streets, shops, and rooftops. It’s easy to understand, and destruction keeps things changing. If you like fast-paced gunfights, this map is great. But without vehicles or long-range spots, snipers and tank fans might find it dull. It’s fun, but it can get one-sided if your team gets trapped.

Battlefield 6 B-Tier Maps

Here are the B-tier maps in Battlefield 6:

New Sobek City

This is a desert map near Cairo that mixes infantry and vehicle combat. It looks great and offers a good mix of tall buildings and open sand areas. The problem is that it gets messy fast. Vehicles can dominate, and sandstorms make it hard to see. There are no jets, which feels strange for such a big map. It’s fun with teamwork, but solo players might struggle here.

Iberian Offensive

This map takes place in Gibraltar with tight streets and lots of buildings. It’s great for squads who plan and communicate since flanking and positioning matter a lot. The map looks nice and offers smart ways to move around. But solo players can find it frustrating, and vehicles don’t work well here. It’s a good map for teamwork, but not for lone players.

Battlefield 6 C-Tier Maps

Now let’s check out the C-tier maps in Battlefield 6:

Liberation Peak

Liberation Peak is set in snowy mountains and looks beautiful. It’s all about high ground and air combat. Pilots and snipers will enjoy it, but infantry players often get stuck in open areas with little cover. The map feels too straight and makes flanking hard. It’s fun in smaller modes, but too limiting for big Conquest battles.

Manhattan Bridge

Manhattan Bridge takes place around New York’s famous bridge, with fights under and above it. The setting is cool, but the map feels too narrow. Vehicles bunch up, and there aren’t many ways to dive in. It looks and sounds great, but plays better in smaller modes. In Conquest, it feels too cramped and unbalanced.

Battlefield 6 D-Tier Maps

Last but not least, here is what we consider the D-Tier map for now:

Saints Quarter

Saints Quarter is the smallest map in Battlefield 6, set in Gibraltar’s old town. It’s nonstop close combat with no vehicles, perfect for quick gunfights and leveling weapons. It’s fun for a bit, but then it gets chaotic fast, with little room for tactics. It’s not available in Conquest and feels more like a Call of Duty map than a Battlefield map.

Battlefield 6 launched with a pretty solid map lineup. The top maps, like Mirak Valley and Siege of Cairo, are already becoming classics that players will remember for years. The maps that struggle mostly do so because they’re too linear or too chaotic. But overall, if you like Battlefield, you’ll find plenty of maps here to enjoy. Stick with the top-tier options and you’ll have a great time. Again, the weaker maps aren’t terrible – they just can’t compete with how good the best ones are.