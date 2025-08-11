Home » Gaming » How to Get All Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards

How to Get All Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards

by Shida Aruya
EA is finally letting everyone try Battlefield 6 with the open beta test. The multiplayer reveal event got players pumped when streamers showed off the new maps, weapons, and game modes. Now it’s your turn to experience it firsthand during two free beta weekends. Additionally, you can even get Battlefield 6 Open Beta free rewards from playing!

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards and How to Get Them

All Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards

Participating in a game’s beta testing phase is a great way to start your journey, giving you a head start on the experience while also unlocking exclusive rewards. Earning these beta rewards is very simple. You just need play during the beta weekends.  You can play on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. For PC players, the beta is available through Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App. Here is the list of all free rewards:

First Weekend (August 9 – 11)

  • Seeker Soldier Skin
  • All Terrain Soldier Skin
  • Domination Weapon Package
  • Lights Out Player Card Background
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards

Second Weekend (August 14 – 17)

  • War Machine Vehicle Skin
  • Bat Company Dog Tag
  • Striking Distance Weapon Package
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Free Rewards

Once the beta ends, these rewards are gone forever. You can’t get them anywhere else.

When Can You Play Battlefield 6 Open Beta?

The beta runs on two separate weekends:

  • Weekend 1: August 9-11 (Friday to Sunday)
  • Weekend 2: August 14-17 (Wednesday to Saturday)

Both open beta weekends start at 8 AM UTC. These are the start times for different timezone:

Region / TimezoneWeekend 1 Start
(Aug 9, 2025)		Weekend 2 Start
(Aug 14, 2025)
UTC8:00 AM8:00 AM
West Coast (Pacific)1:00 AM1:00 AM
East Coast (Eastern)4:00 AM4:00 AM
India (IST)1:30 PM1:30 PM
Japan (JST)5:00 PM5:00 PM
Korea (KST)5:00 PM5:00 PM
Australia (Eastern)6:00 PM6:00 PM

Also Read:

Should You Play Battlefield 6 Open Beta?

Look, open betas are basically free demos. You get to test drive Battlefield 6 before deciding if it’s worth your money. You’ll get to try out the new features, see how the game runs on your system, and earn rewards that won’t be available later. The game has been building serious hype, and early gameplay footage looks promising so far. Plus, getting exclusive cosmetics and weapon packages just for playing a free beta is a win-win situation! So I advise you to do it!

