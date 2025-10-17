Battlefield 6 Gets Progression Update After Player Complaints

Have you been grinding away in Battlefield 6 since it was released a week ago and feeling like your progress moves at a snail’s pace? You’re not alone. Many players have been vocal and complaining about how slow it takes to unlock weapons, attachments, and rank up in the game. EA listened to these complaints and rolled out a major Battlefield 6 progression update to fix these issues.

What’s Changing with Battlefield 6 Progression Update

The developers announced a complete overhaul of how you earn experience points in the game. You will now get 10% more XP just for finishing matches. Even better, that daily bonus you get for your first game of the day is jumping to 40%!

But the best thing is with weapon attachments. The first 20 ranks for any weapon now need way less XP to unlock. This means you’ll get those crucial scopes, grips, and barrels almost twice as fast as before.

The career rank requirements for certain assignments are also dropping. What used to need ranks 20, 23, and 26 now only needs 10, 15, and 20. You can jump into more content much sooner instead of waiting forever to access basic features or gadgets. Here’s a quick look at the main progression changes:

Feature Before After Match Completion XP Standard Rate +10% increase Daily Bonus XP Standard Rate +40% increase First 20 Attachment Ranks Standard XP Around 50% less XP needed Assignment Unlock Ranks 20, 23, and 26 10, 15, 20

Conquest Mode Returns to Normal

Remember when EA suddenly changed Conquest mode a few days ago? They lowered the Ticket count on every map, and players absolutely hated it. Matches felt rushed and didn’t have that classic Battlefield feel anymore.

EA heard the complaints loud and clear. They’re bringing everything back to how it was at launch. All Conquest matches will start with 1,000 Tickets again and have the full 45-minute timer.

XP Farms Are Getting Shut Down

With progression being so painfully slow before, many players turned to Battlefield Portal to create custom servers. They would set up matches against bots and just farm XP all day. While you can’t blame people for wanting to progress faster, these XP farms actually clog up the server space that is meant for actual creative Portal experiences.

EA is now cracking down on these farm servers. They’re working on systems to detect and disable these setups automatically. The goal is to keep Portal focused on fun custom games with friends instead of mindless bot-killing sessions.

The developers also teased some future updates in their announcement. They’re working on fixes for enemy visibility issues, weapon bloom problems, and vehicle spawn bugs.

It feels good as players to finally be listened to. EA clearly took the feedback to heart this time. The old progression system made it seem like our time didn’t matter, but now unlocking new gear actually feels fair and rewarding instead of a long, boring grind for just one attachment. Jump back into Battlefield 6 and feel the difference yourself. The grind is finally bearable.