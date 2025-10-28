How to Get Battlefield 6 RedSec Twitch Drops?

Battlefield 6 RedSec launched with some exclusive rewards for Twitch viewers. EA rolled out a special drops campaign to celebrate the battle royale’s release, and you can grab four different cosmetic items just by watching streams. These aren’t throwaway items either—you can use them in both RedSec and the main Battlefield 6 multiplayer. The process is straightforward, but you need to set things up correctly first. Here’s your complete guide to getting all the Battlefield RedSec Twitch drops before they disappear.

What Are Battlefield RedSec Twitch Drops?

Twitch drops are free rewards you earn by watching live streams on Twitch. For Battlefield RedSec, EA partnered with streamers to give away cosmetic items during the game’s launch week. You’re not buying anything or entering any contests—just watch streams and collect your stuff.

These items work across both game modes. Once you claim them in RedSec, they automatically unlock in Battlefield 6’s multiplayer too. So even if you’re mainly interested in the traditional multiplayer experience, these drops are still worth grabbing.

All Battlefield RedSec Twitch Drop Rewards

There are four items up for grabs during this campaign. Each one requires a different amount of watch time, and the rewards unlock progressively. Here’s the full breakdown:

Reward Watch Time Required “Hitchhiking” Vehicle Decal 1 Hour “Marauder” Vehicle Skin 2 Hours “Highland Hunter” Weapons Package 3 Hours “No Mercy” Soldier Skin 4 Hours

The watch times stack, meaning you need a total of four hours to unlock everything. You can’t skip ahead—you have to earn them in order. So if you want that soldier skin, you’re watching for the full four hours.

When Can You Get These Drops?

The Twitch drops campaign is live right now but won’t last forever. Here are the exact dates:

Start Date: October 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM PT

October 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM PT End Date: November 4, 2025 at 11:59 PM PT

That gives you about eight days to rack up your watch time. Eight days might sound like plenty, but if you’re busy, you’ll want to start sooner rather than later. Here’s the schedule in different time zones:

Time Zone Start Time End Time Pacific Time (PT) Oct 28, 8:00 AM Nov 4, 11:59 PM Eastern Time (ET) Oct 28, 11:00 AM Nov 5, 2:59 AM Central European Time (CET) Oct 28, 5:00 PM Nov 5, 8:59 AM UTC Oct 28, 3:00 PM Nov 5, 7:59 AM

How to Link Your EA and Twitch Accounts

Before you can earn any drops, you need to connect your EA account with Twitch. This is a one-time setup, and it only takes a couple minutes.

Step 1: Go to EA’s Twitch linking page . You can find it by searching “EA Twitch account linking” or heading directly to the EA website’s connections page.

Go to . You can find it by searching “EA Twitch account linking” or heading directly to the EA website’s connections page. Step 2: Log into your Twitch account when prompted . You’ll see a page asking you to authorize the connection.

. You’ll see a page asking you to authorize the connection. Step 3: Click the “ Authorize ” button. This lets EA know which Twitch account to send rewards to.

Click the “ ” button. This lets EA know which Twitch account to send rewards to. Step 4: Now log into your EA account. This connects the two accounts together.

Now log into your EA account. This connects the two accounts together. Step 5: Confirm everything looks correct. You should see a message saying your accounts are now linked.

Once this is done, you’re all set. You won’t need to do this again for future EA drops campaigns either.

How to Earn Battlefield RedSec Twitch Drops

Now that your accounts are linked, earning the drops is simple. You just need to watch the right streams for the right amount of time.

Find a Stream with Drops Enabled: Not every Battlefield stream gives you drops. Look for channels that have “ Drops Enabled ” displayed under the video player. You’ll see a little message that says “Drops Enabled!” with a gift box icon.

Not every Battlefield stream gives you drops. Look for channels that have “ ” displayed under the video player. You’ll see a little message that says “Drops Enabled!” with a gift box icon. Start Watching: Click on the stream and let it run. You can watch actively or just leave it playing in the background while you do other stuff. Either way counts toward your progress.

Click on the stream and let it run. You can watch actively or just leave it playing in the background while you do other stuff. Either way counts toward your progress. Check Your Progress: Click on your profile icon in the top right corner of Twitch, then select “Drops and Rewards” from the menu. You’ll see exactly how much time you’ve logged and which rewards you’ve unlocked.

Click on your profile icon in the top right corner of Twitch, then select “Drops and Rewards” from the menu. You’ll see exactly how much time you’ve logged and which rewards you’ve unlocked. Claim Your Rewards: Once you hit the required watch time for a drop, you need to claim it manually. Go back to your Drops and Rewards page and click “ Claim Now ” next to each item. You have 24 hours to claim each drop after earning it, so don’t forget.

Once you hit the required watch time for a drop, you need to claim it manually. Go back to your Drops and Rewards page and click “ ” next to each item. You have 24 hours to claim each drop after earning it, so don’t forget. Log into Battlefield RedSec: After claiming your drops on Twitch, fire up the game. Your rewards will automatically appear in your inventory. Check the customization menu to equip your new gear.

Are These Drops Available Again Later?

Probably not. Twitch drop campaigns are usually one-time events tied to specific launches or seasons. EA might run similar campaigns in the future for other content updates, but these exact items probably won’t be available again.

That’s why it’s important to grab them now if you want them. Missing out means you’re missing out permanently. If you’re even slightly interested in customizing your Battlefield experience, spending four hours with a stream in the background is a pretty low-effort way to get exclusive gear.

Do You Need Battlefield 6 to Claim These Drops?

Nope. Since Battlefield RedSec is free-to-play, you can claim and use these drops without owning Battlefield 6. Just download RedSec for free on your platform and you’re good to go. However, if you do own Battlefield 6, these items automatically unlock in the full game’s multiplayer mode once you claim them in RedSec. So you’re getting double the value if you play both modes.