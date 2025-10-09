Battlefield 6 Release Date, Countdown Timer, Details

Battlefield 6 is almost upon us, and the community can’t hold its excitement. While the developer has announced and confirmed the release date of 10th October 2025, some of you might not know the exact time when the game will roll out. This is pretty common given the different time zones. So, this article offers complete details of the Battlefield 6 release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track of everything.

Battlefield 6 Release Date and Time

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10th, 2025, at 11 AM EDT. However, the timing will differ, depending on where you live. We have added a table with the release timing for all the major regions to help you better track things.

Region Timing New York (EDT) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 11 AM San Francisco (PDT) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 8 AM Mexico City (CST) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 9 AM Brazil (BRT) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 12 PM London (BST) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 4 PM Central Europe (CEST) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 5 PM India (IST) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 8:30 PM China (CST) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 11 PM Hong Kong (HKT) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 11 PM Hanoi (ICT) Friday, October 10th, 2025 – 10 PM Japan (JST) Saturday, October 11th, 2025 – 12 AM Australia (AEST) Saturday, October 11th, 2025 – 1 AM

Next, we have a countdown timer to help you check the exact release time of Battlefield 6.

Also read:

Is Battlefield 6 Preload Available?

Yes, you can preload Battlefield 6. EA made it available since October 3, 2025, allowing everyone to pre-download and install the game beforehand. Doing so will save you a lot of time, as you can immediately hop into action as soon as the game is officially released. Below, we have listed all the platforms that offer the preload feature for the upcoming title.

Steam

PS5

Xbox Series X and S

It is worth noting that people who use the Epic Games Store must wait for the official release to download the game. Additionally, anyone who gets Battlefield 6 on Steam will not need to use the EA App to launch the title, but will still need an EA Account. However, Epic Games Store users must get the app and an EA Account if they wish to play the game. Further, EA Play Pro users will have unlimited access to Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition on Day 1, but only on the EA App.