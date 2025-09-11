Home » News » Battlefield 6 Single Player Campaign Gets Tokyo Game Show Reveal

Battlefield 6 Single Player Campaign Gets Tokyo Game Show Reveal

by Shida Aruya
EA is finally ready to show you what the Battlefield 6 Single Player campaign looks like. After months of multiplayer focus, the company will showcase the story mode at the Tokyo Game Show coming this month. Here is what we know about the campaign so far.

Battlefield 6 Single Player Campaign

Battlefield 6 Single Player Campaign Reveal

The Battlefield 6 single-player campaign takes place in 2027 during a massive global conflict. EA Motive is making this campaign, and they’re taking inspiration from movies like Civil War and the TV Show Lioness.

The story starts with the US President talking about a terrible attack that puts every country in danger. You will see ordinary people thrown into crazy situations as war breaks out between NATO countries and a private military group called Pax Armata.

It also follows a group of elite Marine raiders known as Dagger 1-3 as they fight to preserve global stability. You will fight in different locations around the world, including New York City. The developers want to show how regular soldiers handle these intense battle situations.

Battlefield 6 Tokyo Game Show Release Date

The showcase happens on September 26th, 2025, from 1 PM to 2 PM JST. EA will stream it live on the Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, so you can watch from anywhere. Here is when the showcase is live in different time zones:

RegionDateTime
PTSeptember 259 PM – 10 PM
ETSeptember 2612 AM – 1 AM
CETSeptember 266 AM – 7 AM
ISTSeptember 2610:30 AM – 11:30 AM
AESTSeptember 263 PM – 4 PM

Here is the countdown for the stream:

Two key people will present the campaign: Philippe Ducharme (Executive Producer) and Roman Campos-Oriola (Senior Creative Director). They’ll bring English voice actors from the game, too. This will be your first real look at a single-player gameplay campaign. Until now, EA has only shown trailers without much actual gameplay footage.

Battlefield 2042 didn’t have a single-player campaign at all, which disappointed many fans. The series is known for epic war stories, so bringing back the campaign is huge. With Battlefield 6 launching on October 10th, this showcase comes just two weeks before release. The game costs $70 for the standard version and $100 for the Phantom Edition.

The multiplayer beta already broke records and got great feedback from players. Now EA needs to prove the campaign is just as good, especially since it’s competing with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in November.

