Battlefield 6 System Requirements for PC: Minimum and Recommended

Battlefield 6 launched on October 10, 2025, and if you’re planning to jump into the all-out warfare on PC, you need to know what hardware the game requires. Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios have released the official system requirements on Steam. The game has both minimum specs to run it and recommended specs for better performance. Here’s what your PC needs to run Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 System Requirements Overview

Here’s a comparison of the minimum and recommended specs for Battlefield 6:

Component Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Operating System Windows 10 Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 16 GB 16 GB Graphics Card Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, or Intel Arc A380 Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, or Intel Arc B580 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 55 GB available space 80 GB available space Network Broadband Internet connection Broadband Internet connection

Can Your PC Run Battlefield 6?

To check if your PC can handle Battlefield 6, you need to look at your hardware specs. On Windows, press the Windows key + R, type “dxdiag” and hit enter. This shows your processor, RAM, and graphics card. Your graphics card is the most important component to check. If you have anything older or weaker than an RTX 2060, RX 5600 XT, or Arc A380, the game will struggle to run. The GPU does most of the heavy lifting in rendering the game’s graphics.

The security requirements are just as important as the hardware. Go into your BIOS/UEFI settings and verify that TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are enabled. If your motherboard doesn’t support these features, you won’t be able to play the game regardless of how powerful your GPU or CPU is. Check your RAM by looking in Windows Settings under System > About. If you see anything less than 16 GB, you need to upgrade before purchasing the game.

What If Your PC Falls Short

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, you have a few options. You could upgrade specific components – the graphics card would make the biggest difference. However, upgrading can be expensive. Battlefield 6 is also available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If your PC can’t handle it, the console versions are optimized for those platforms and don’t require you to worry about meeting specific hardware requirements.