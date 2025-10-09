Home » Gaming » Battlefield 6 System Requirements, Platforms, Prices, Details

Battlefield 6 System Requirements, Platforms, Prices, Details

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

With Battlefield 6 only a few days away, you might wonder if your PC can run the upcoming title. Additionally, some of you might also be unaware of the game’s price tag. Well, these are crucial details that you should check out before investing in the action-packed title. This article sheds more light on the Battlefield 6 system requirements for PC, what platforms you can purchase it on, and how much you must spend to complete the transaction. So, stick around till the end.

Battlefield 6 system requirements

Battlefield 6 System Requirements for PC

If you wish to purchase and play Battlefield 6 on PC, then you might want to confirm that your system can run the game smoothly. We have shared the official PC system requirements for the game below.

RequirementMinimumRecommended
Operating SystemWindows 10Windows 11
Processor Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Memory16 GB RAM16 GB RAM
GraphicsNvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, or Intel Arc A380Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, or Intel Arc B580
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
Storage55 GB80 GB
InternetBroadband recommendedBroadband recommended
Additional NotesTPM 2.0 Enabled UEFI SECURE BOOT Enabled HVCI Capable VBS CapableTPM 2.0 Enabled UEFI SECURE BOOT Enabled HVCI Capable VBS Capable

Also read:

All Battlefield 6 Release Platforms and Prices

EA will release Battlefield 6 on multiple platforms simultaneously. However, the price on each platform differs. This is a general trend where console versions of the game are slightly more expensive than their PC variants. We have listed all the supported platforms along with how much you must spend to purchase the game on your desired gaming system.

PlatformStandard EditionPhantom Edition
PC$69.99$99.99
PS5$69.99$99.99
Xbox$69.99+$99.99+

While EA doesn’t offer any early access for the game, you can Preload Battlefield 6 after pre-ordering it. This will allow you to download and install the game beforehand and jump right into action when the game goes live on October 10, 2025. The preload began on October 3, 2025, and will be available till right before the global release. You can simply head over to the store of your preferred platform and pre-purchase Battlefield 6. Once done, you will see the option to preload the game and stay ready for action.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

How to Become Ghostface and Get Last Call Mythic in...

Battlefield 6 Release Date, Countdown Timer, Details

How to Get More Luck in Plants vs Brainrots

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Roadmap Breakdown

Little Nightmares 3 Release Date and Countdown

Little Nightmares 3 System Requirements for PC

Fortnitemares 2025 Release Date and Countdown Timer

How to Get Ghostface Skin in Fortnite

Roblox NFT Battle Codes (October 2025)

How to Get Doja Cat Skins in Fortnite