Battlefield 6 System Requirements, Platforms, Prices, Details

With Battlefield 6 only a few days away, you might wonder if your PC can run the upcoming title. Additionally, some of you might also be unaware of the game’s price tag. Well, these are crucial details that you should check out before investing in the action-packed title. This article sheds more light on the Battlefield 6 system requirements for PC, what platforms you can purchase it on, and how much you must spend to complete the transaction. So, stick around till the end.

Battlefield 6 System Requirements for PC

If you wish to purchase and play Battlefield 6 on PC, then you might want to confirm that your system can run the game smoothly. We have shared the official PC system requirements for the game below.

Requirement Minimum Recommended Operating System Windows 10 Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, or Intel Arc A380 Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, or Intel Arc B580 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 55 GB 80 GB Internet Broadband recommended Broadband recommended Additional Notes TPM 2.0 Enabled UEFI SECURE BOOT Enabled HVCI Capable VBS Capable TPM 2.0 Enabled UEFI SECURE BOOT Enabled HVCI Capable VBS Capable

Also read:

All Battlefield 6 Release Platforms and Prices

EA will release Battlefield 6 on multiple platforms simultaneously. However, the price on each platform differs. This is a general trend where console versions of the game are slightly more expensive than their PC variants. We have listed all the supported platforms along with how much you must spend to purchase the game on your desired gaming system.

Platform Standard Edition Phantom Edition PC $69.99 $99.99 PS5 $69.99 $99.99 Xbox $69.99+ $99.99+

While EA doesn’t offer any early access for the game, you can Preload Battlefield 6 after pre-ordering it. This will allow you to download and install the game beforehand and jump right into action when the game goes live on October 10, 2025. The preload began on October 3, 2025, and will be available till right before the global release. You can simply head over to the store of your preferred platform and pre-purchase Battlefield 6. Once done, you will see the option to preload the game and stay ready for action.