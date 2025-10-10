Battlefield 6 launches today, and if you’re going to play, you will want to grab some exclusive freebies while you can. EA has partnered with Twitch to give players some pretty awesome cosmetic rewards, but they’re only around for one week. If you miss them, they’re probably gone forever. Here is how to get Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops!

What Are Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops?

Twitch Drops are basically rewards you earn by watching streams. You don’t need to do anything special. You just have the stream running in the background while you’re doing other stuff, and you’ll rack up watch time that unlocks rewards.

These Twitch Drop rewards won’t make you stronger in battle, but they’ll definitely make you stand out. You’ll get weapon skins, vehicle designs, soldier outfits, and more. They are free if you’re willing to watch some Battlefield 6 streams on Twitch.

How to Link Your EA and Twitch Accounts

Before you can earn anything, you need to connect your EA account with Twitch. This only takes a few minutes, and you’ll never have to do it again. Here are the steps:

Go to EA’s official website and sign in to your account. After signing in, click your profile icon and select Account Settings. On the left sidebar, scroll down and click on Connections. Find the Twitch section and click the Link button.

If you’re worried about privacy, don’t be. This is an official partnership between EA and Twitch, so your account information stays secure.

How to Get Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops Launch Week Rewards

The launch week celebration runs from October 10th, 2025, at 8 AM PT until October 17th, 2025, at 11:59 AM PT. It’s exactly one week to grab everything. Here is when the event starts and ends in different time zones:

Timezone Start Time End Time PT (Pacific Time) October 10, 2025 – 8:00 AM October 17, 2025 – 11:59 AM ET (Eastern Time) October 10, 2025 – 11:00 AM October 17, 2025 – 2:59 PM CET (Central European Time) October 10, 2025 – 5:00 PM October 17, 2025 – 8:59 PM IST (India Standard Time) October 10, 2025 – 8:30 PM October 18, 2025 – 12:29 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) October 11, 2025 – 12:00 AM October 18, 2025 – 3:59 AM AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) October 11, 2025 – 2:00 AM October 18, 2025 – 5:59 AM

Below is the list of everything you can earn from Battlefield 6 Twitch Drops rewards:

Reward How to Get It Watch Time Needed

Called Shotgun Dog Tag Watch any Battlefield 6 stream 1 hour

Cyber War Weapon Package Watch any Battlefield 6 stream 2 hours

Green Falcon Vehicle Skin Watch any Battlefield 6 stream 3 hours

Versatile Soldier Skin Subscribe or gift a subscription –

You can mute the stream if you’re not actively watching. Twitch still counts your time even with the sound off. This way, you can have it running while you listen to music, watch other stuff, or even play Battlefield 6 yourself on a different screen.

Finally, remember the time zone. The campaign runs on Pacific Time, so if you live somewhere else, convert the times so you don’t miss the deadline. Today is the day when Battlefield 6 launches, and you still have time to pre-load the game now if you want. I’ll see you on the battlefield with our matching exclusive gear! Y