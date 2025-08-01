Home » Gaming » All Weapons in Battlefield 6: Beta Stats Revealed

All Weapons in Battlefield 6: Beta Stats Revealed

by Shida Aruya
So you’re hyped for Battlefield 6? Same here! Fans can finally get a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming Open Beta. Now everyone is asking the same question: What guns can we actually use? I’ve got the complete list of all weapons in Battlefield 6 right here. Plus, there’s this new weapon system that’s got the community split. Let me break it all down for you.

All Weapons in Battlefield 6

Here’s every weapon you can get your hands on in the beta, complete with damage, rate of fire, and magazine stats. This gives you a good idea of what to expect when the full game drops:

1. Assault Rifles

Weapons Battlefield 6

These are the jack-of-all-trades weapons. They’re good at pretty much everything and won’t let you down in most fights.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
NVO-228E3365440
B36A42571930
M4332583040

2. Carbines

Weapons Battlefield 6

Similar to assault rifles but with shorter barrels. They’re easier to handle and still work great at medium to long range.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
M417 A23365420
AK-2052072030
M4A12590040

3. SMGs

Weapons Battlefield 6

When things get up close and personal, these SMGs will save your life. Fast shooting and quick to reload, these are your go-to weapons for rushing:

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
SGX2583036
PW7A21694730

4. LMGs

Big magazines and a decent range make these perfect for holding down areas and dealing with groups of enemies.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
KTS100 MK82551460
L11025719100

5. DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles)

Weapons Battlefield 6

Perfect middle ground between assault rifles and sniper rifles. Great for picking off enemies at medium to long range.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
M39 EMR4225720
SVK-8.66014910

6. Sniper Rifles

The ultimate long-range weapons. Perfect for players who like to stay back and pick off enemies from a distance.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
M2010 ESR100435

7. Shotguns

Weapons Battlefield 6

Loud and powerful, these weapons are devastating at close range but useless at distance.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
M87A1160948

8. Pistols

Your backup weapon when your main gun runs dry. Don’t underestimate these in a pinch.

WeaponDamageFire RateMagazine
P182539917

9. Melee Weapons

For when you want to get up close and personal:

WeaponBest For
SledgehammerHeavy-hitting but slow
KnifeQuick and silent takedowns

The developers promised more weapons are coming, so this list will grow after launch.

Note: We will update this article once all the weapons are available officially.

New Weapon System in Battlefield 6

DICE is doing something totally new with weapon systems, you get to choose between two completely different weapon systems: Closed and Open.

Closed Weapons System

This is what longtime fans know and love. Each class gets specific weapons:

  • Assault soldiers use assault rifles.
  • Engineers get carbines and SMGs.
  • Support players carry LMGs.
  • Recon uses sniper rifles and DMRs.

It’s simple. Pick your class, get your weapon type, deal with it. Want to snipe but the map is tiny? Too bad, you’re stuck with that scope. It creates clear team roles and makes each class feel unique.

Open Weapons System

With this system, any class can use any weapon. Want to be a medic with a sniper rifle? Go for it. Engineer with an LMG? Why not. Here’s how it works: You pick your class for the gadgets and abilities, but you can grab whatever gun fits the situation.

So that’s all you need to know about the weapons in Battlefield 6, plus both the new systems. Let’s be honest here, DICE clearly prefers the open weapon system. You can tell they’re excited about the flexibility it offers. The closed system feels more like they’re keeping it around to make classic fans happy. The developers put the closed weapons under “Community Experience” in their Portal mode. But hey, at least they’re not completely ditching it, right? Which mode do you think you’ll like more?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

