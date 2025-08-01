All Weapons in Battlefield 6: Beta Stats Revealed

So you’re hyped for Battlefield 6? Same here! Fans can finally get a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming Open Beta. Now everyone is asking the same question: What guns can we actually use? I’ve got the complete list of all weapons in Battlefield 6 right here. Plus, there’s this new weapon system that’s got the community split. Let me break it all down for you.

All Weapons in Battlefield 6

Here’s every weapon you can get your hands on in the beta, complete with damage, rate of fire, and magazine stats. This gives you a good idea of what to expect when the full game drops:

1. Assault Rifles

These are the jack-of-all-trades weapons. They’re good at pretty much everything and won’t let you down in most fights.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine NVO-228E 33 654 40 B36A4 25 719 30 M433 25 830 40

2. Carbines

Similar to assault rifles but with shorter barrels. They’re easier to handle and still work great at medium to long range.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine M417 A2 33 654 20 AK-205 20 720 30 M4A1 25 900 40

3. SMGs

When things get up close and personal, these SMGs will save your life. Fast shooting and quick to reload, these are your go-to weapons for rushing:

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine SGX 25 830 36 PW7A2 16 947 30

4. LMGs

Big magazines and a decent range make these perfect for holding down areas and dealing with groups of enemies.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine KTS100 MK8 25 514 60 L110 25 719 100

Also Read:

5. DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles)

Perfect middle ground between assault rifles and sniper rifles. Great for picking off enemies at medium to long range.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine M39 EMR 42 257 20 SVK-8.6 60 149 10

6. Sniper Rifles

The ultimate long-range weapons. Perfect for players who like to stay back and pick off enemies from a distance.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine M2010 ESR 100 43 5

7. Shotguns

Loud and powerful, these weapons are devastating at close range but useless at distance.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine M87A1 160 94 8

8. Pistols

Your backup weapon when your main gun runs dry. Don’t underestimate these in a pinch.

Weapon Damage Fire Rate Magazine P18 25 399 17

9. Melee Weapons

For when you want to get up close and personal:

Weapon Best For Sledgehammer Heavy-hitting but slow Knife Quick and silent takedowns

The developers promised more weapons are coming, so this list will grow after launch.

Note: We will update this article once all the weapons are available officially.

New Weapon System in Battlefield 6

DICE is doing something totally new with weapon systems, you get to choose between two completely different weapon systems: Closed and Open.

Closed Weapons System

This is what longtime fans know and love. Each class gets specific weapons:

Assault soldiers use assault rifles.

soldiers use assault rifles. Engineers get carbines and SMGs.

get carbines and SMGs. Support players carry LMGs.

players carry LMGs. Recon uses sniper rifles and DMRs.

It’s simple. Pick your class, get your weapon type, deal with it. Want to snipe but the map is tiny? Too bad, you’re stuck with that scope. It creates clear team roles and makes each class feel unique.

Open Weapons System

With this system, any class can use any weapon. Want to be a medic with a sniper rifle? Go for it. Engineer with an LMG? Why not. Here’s how it works: You pick your class for the gadgets and abilities, but you can grab whatever gun fits the situation.

So that’s all you need to know about the weapons in Battlefield 6, plus both the new systems. Let’s be honest here, DICE clearly prefers the open weapon system. You can tell they’re excited about the flexibility it offers. The closed system feels more like they’re keeping it around to make classic fans happy. The developers put the closed weapons under “Community Experience” in their Portal mode. But hey, at least they’re not completely ditching it, right? Which mode do you think you’ll like more?