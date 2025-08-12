Battlefield Games Play Order: Chronological and Release Date Timeline

If you want to get into the Battlefield games or just see how this huge series has changed over the years, we are here to help you. The Battlefield games have been blowing up maps and giving players epic multiplayer battles since 2002. Plus, with Battlefield 6 being released in October 2025, now’s a perfect time to catch up on what you might have missed. Let’s go through all the Battlefield games in chronological order and by their release dates.

Battlefield Games in Chronological Order

The Battlefield games span across multiple wars and timeframes, from World War I all the way to the far future. Here’s how they line up chronologically by the time periods they’re set in:

1. Battlefield 1 (2016)

Time Period: World War I (1914-1918)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Metacritic: 89

This game takes you back to World War I with stunning graphics and atmospheric warfare. The game features multiple War Stories campaigns that showcase different perspectives of the Great War. One minute you’re in a tank, next you’re flying a plane or charging with infantry.

2. Battlefield V (2018)

Time Period: World War II (1939-1945)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One

Metacritic: 81

Battlefield V continued the historical theme with World War II, featuring improved gunplay and destruction mechanics. The shooting feels really good, and you can blow up way more stuff than before, but fans weren’t as excited about this one compared to Battlefield 1.

3. Battlefield 1942 (2002)

Time Period: World War II (1942-1945)

Platforms: PC

Metacritic: 89

This is where it all started! Battlefield 1942 was the first game to let you fight in huge battles with tanks, planes, and ships all at the same time. You could storm the beaches of D-Day or fight in the Pacific. It was mind-blowing back in 2002.

4. Battlefield 1943 (2009)

Time Period: World War II (1943)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Metacritic: 84

A multiplayer-only arcade experience that remade classic Battlefield 1942 maps with updated graphics. The game featured simplified gameplay with just three classes and focused on fast-paced Pacific Theater battles.

5. Battlefield Vietnam (2004)

Time Period: Vietnam War (1955-1975)

Platforms: PC

Metacritic: 84

Set during the Vietnam War, this standalone game featured jungle warfare, helicopters, and a licensed soundtrack from the era. It introduced the ability for vehicle passengers to fire weapons, adding new tactical depth to gameplay, which was pretty cool for 2004.

6. Battlefield 2 (2005)

Time Period: Near Future (2007)

Platforms: PC and Mac

Metacritic: 91

Most fans say this is the best Battlefield ever made. It had this fictional modern conflict between world superpowers, with huge 64-player battles. This is where they added squad leaders and commanders, making teamwork actually matter.

7. Battlefield 2: Modern Combat (2005)

Time Period: Modern Era (2005)

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Xbox 360, and PSP

Metacritic: 77

The first console-focused Battlefield game. It featured a single-player campaign and 24-player multiplayer. While simplified compared to PC entries, it successfully brought Battlefield to console audiences for the first time.

8. Battlefield 3 (2011)

Time Period: War of 2014

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360

Metacritic: 89

This brought Battlefield back in a big way with incredible graphics and that famous Operation Metro map everyone either loves or hates. The single-player story takes you all over the world, but everyone really played it for the multiplayer.

9. Battlefield 4 (2013)

Time Period: War of 2020

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Metacritic: 85

The sequel to Battlefield 3, where you could bring down entire skyscrapers and flood whole maps. Despite launch issues, it became a fan favorite for its refined multiplayer.

10. Battlefield Hardline (2015)

Time Period: Modern Era (2015)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Metacritic: 73

Instead of soldiers, you play as cops chasing criminals. It had car chases and bank heists, which sounds cool, but most Battlefield fans didn’t like it because it felt too different from what they expected.

11. Battlefield 6 (2025)

Time Period: Near Future (2027)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/s

Metacritic: TBD

The newest game coming out soon, set in 2027, with NATO fighting against some big private army called Pax Armata. They’re bringing back the classic four classes (Assault, Engineer, Support, Recon) and promising even more destruction than before. You can check the gameplay through the Battlefield 6 trailer and multiplayer reveal.

12. Battlefield 2042 (2021)

Time Period: Near Future (2042)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Metacritic: 68

Set in a world messed up by climate change, with 128-player battles. It got rid of the classic classes for “Specialists” with special abilities, which really ticked off longtime fans. The game’s gotten better since launch, but it’s still pretty divisive.

13. Battlefield 2142 (2006)

Time Period: Far Future (2142)

Platforms: PC and Mac

Metacritic: 80

The most futuristic Battlefield ever. It’s basically a new ice age, and you’re fighting with laser guns and giant mechs. The coolest part was Titan mode, where you had to board and destroy massive flying ships.

Special Alternate Timeline: Bad Company Series

The Bad Company series (2008 and 2010) actually takes place in an alternate timeline separate from the main Battlefield universe, featuring a fictional modern-era conflict between Russia and America. These games are beloved for their destructible environments, memorable characters, and excellent single-player campaigns that combine humor with intense combat.

If you prefer to play the Battlefield games in the order of their release, here’s the order you can follow:

Game Title Release Date Year Battlefield 1942 September 10 2002 Battlefield Vietnam March 15 2004 Battlefield 2 June 21 2005 Battlefield 2: Modern Combat October 24 2005 Battlefield 2142 October 17 2006 Battlefield: Bad Company June 23 2008 Battlefield 1943 July 8 2009 Battlefield: Bad Company 2 March 2 2010 Battlefield 3 October 25 2011 Battlefield 4 October 29 2013 Battlefield Hardline March 17 2015 Battlefield 1 October 21 2016 Battlefield V November 20 2018 Battlefield 2042 November 19 2021 Battlefield 6 October 10 2025

Which Battlefield Game Should You Play First?

If you’re new to the series, here’s my honest advice:

Start with Battlefield 1 if you want the best single-player experience and amazing atmosphere.

Jump into Battlefield 4 if you want modern warfare with the most active player base.

Try Battlefield 6 if you want the newest features and largest battles.

As you can see from all of the Battlefield games in order, the series has something for everyone. Each game brings its own flavor to the large-scale multiplayer battles that make Battlefield special. Pick whichever time period interests you most, and get ready for some epic “only in Battlefield” moments!