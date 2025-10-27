Home » Puzzles » Be creepily curious – Crossword Clue Answers

Be creepily curious – Crossword Clue Answers

by Anchit Srivastava
If you are stuck on the crossword clue: be creepily curious, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 5 letters. Here are all the possible answers in a table format.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersPRY
4 LettersLEER
5 LettersEERIE, WEIRD, OGGLE

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

