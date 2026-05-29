Forza Horizon 6 is less than a month old, and it's already got a competition it probably didn't see coming. BeamNG.drive is coming to PS5, yes, you've heard it right. And unlike Forza, when you crash here, the car actually crumples. If you've never heard of it, you're about to understand why PC players have been obsessed with it for over a decade.

What BeamNG.drive Actually Is

You know how good it feels to drive in Forza Horizon 6, right? The handling is so smooth, the Japanese environment is undoubtedly beautiful, and the whole vibe of the game is just perfect.

However, there is one thing that Forza has never been able to do: Make crashes feel real. Once you hit a barrier or other cars at full speed, you might get a few scratches, maybe a bit of crumple animation, but then you are back to racing. That's exactly the hole BeamNG.drive is about to fill on PS5.

For over ten years, BeamNG.drive has been a PC-only cult game, and console players could only watch gameplay videos online. If you've never seen it before, the crashes in this game look incredibly realistic, and that’s because of how its physics system works.

Most racing games, including Forza Horizon 6, handle car damage in a simple way. Cars are mostly treated like one solid piece. In BeamNG.drive, every car is made from lots of smaller connected parts, and each part reacts differently during a crash.

The game’s physics engine also updates 2,000 times every second. That’s why the crashes look so realistic, with cars bending and breaking apart naturally.

Why I Think This BeamNG.drive PS5 Announcement Is Huge

Although the release date is not out yet, the game is already on the PlayStation Store to wishlist. I really didn't expect this to happen, and I am sure a lot of players feel the same way. From everything I've seen and read about this game, it always felt like it's one of those games that belongs on PC and PC only. The physics it runs is seriously heavy. Even good PCs can start to lag when there's a big crash happening. But here we are.

Absolutely phenomenal! Beamng Drive was the very first game I bought on steam way back before I even had my own pc (I almost nuked the family pc). Im more than blown away by how far its come over the years and im estatic to see it come to console! — Donnie Walton (@DonnieWalt31150) May 28, 2026

The developer, Thomas Fischer, has also been transparent about how hard it was. Bringing BeamNG to consoles required navigating what he called "countless technical challenges and meeting unique architectural demands." I respect that kind of honesty, because it feels like this wasn’t just a quick console port for easy money, but something the developers actually spent a long time working on properly.

Moreover, one of the greatest details from the PS5 announcement is that BeamNG.drive will support cross-play between PC and PS5 players. It won’t be ready at launch, but the developers confirmed it is still being worked on.

Is It Better Than Forza Horizon 6?

I am not saying that BeamNG.drive is a better game than Forza Horizon 6. They're doing completely different things. Forza is always a smooth arcade-style racing game, while BeamNG is all about realistic physics and detailed crash simulation.

Here are some comparisons to check out:

Feature BeamNG.drive Forza Horizon 6 Map 12 varied environments (coastal roads, desert tracks, city streets, etc.) One massive open world Vehicle 1000+ car configurations, and can be tuned down to the tire pressure and suspension setup 500+ cars Crash Physics Every car crash will look completely different Crash damage is cosmetic Game Modes Career Mode, Rally, Police Chases, and Sandbox (no rules) Races, PR Stunts, and Festivals

Forza Horizon 6 is obviously the benchmark most PS5 driving fans have right now. But, personally, I think many Forza players will end up enjoying BeamNG too, even if it feels more chaotic.