Bee Swarm Simulator – All Dapper Bear Quests

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Bee Swarm Simulator Dapper Bear quests on January 17, 2025.

Bee Swarm Simulator offers various bear NPCs with unique purposes. Some are available permanently, others will be for a limited time. Dapper Bear is one of the permanent NPCs whose purpose is to give quests. You can earn Honey, Ticket Planter, Beequip Case, Royal Jelly, berries, and more by completing his tasks. With that said, this article lists all Bee Swarm Simulator Dapper Bear quests and their rewards in detail.

Where to Find the Dapper Bear NPC

You can find the Dapper Bear NPC in the Dapper Bear’s Shop, which is located behind the Brave Bee Gate. Unlocking the gate requires discovering a total of 10 Bees. After unlocking, you can spot the Shop on a high platform on the right side above the Stump Field. There is another requirement to enter the shop: wear a Propeller Hat and Hiking Boots or better accessories.

Both accessories are available to craft from the Pro Shop. Here are the items required to craft them:

Accessories Items for Crafting Propeller Hat – 2,500,000 Honey

– 25 Gumdrops

– 100 Pineapples

– 5 Moon Charms Hiking Boots – 2,200,000 Honey

– 50 Blueberries

– 50 Strawberries

After talking to the Dapper Bear, you will receive 3 Ticket Planters and 1 Beequip Case. Only those who don’t have one will get the latter item. In the next section, we will list all Dapper Bee quests and their respective rewards.

All Dapper Bear Quests and Rewards in Bee Swarm Simulator

You can receive a total of 16 main quests from the Dapper Bear NPC in Bee Swarm Simulator. Completing them rewards Honey, Whirlgigs, Magic Bean, Beequip Case slots, Honeysuckles, and more. Additionally, you can receive one unique quest from the NPC, related to fixing the Robo Bear. Completing it rewards a Blue Drive, an item required for Robo Bear and other in-game items. Here are all the quests, requirements, and rewards they offer upon completion:

Quests Requirements Rewards #1 Planter Practice – Gather an hour of Nectar

– Go to Pineapple Patch and gather 2,000,000 Pollen

– Gather 25 Tokens from Planters – 1,000,000 Honey

– 1 Ticket Planter

– 10 Honeysuckles

– 5 Whirlgigs

– 1 Royal Jelly #2 Liquid Motivation – Gather two hours of Motivating Nectar

– Go to the Spider Field and gather 4,000,000 Pollen

– Go to the Mushroom Field and gather 25 Tokens

– Go to the Spider Field and gather 25 Tokens

– Gather ten Bitterberries – 1 Beequip Case Slot

– 3,000,000 Honey

– 3 Soft Waxes

– 5 Jelly Beans

– 1 Royal Jelly #3 A Good Infection – Gather four hours of Invigorating Nectar

– Gather 8,000,000 Pollen

– Gather 10 Soft Waxes

– Burst 100 Bubbles

– Burst 25 Puffshrooms – 5,000,000 Honey

– 100 Treats

– 1 Ticket Planter

– 10 Honeysuckles

– 3 Field Dice

– 10 Neonberries #4 All About Appearance – Gather six hours of Satisfying Nectar

– Go to the Cactus Field and gather 13,000,000 Pollen

– Gather 25 Strawberries from the Planters

– Use 5 Soft Waxes (Crafting or Beequip boost)

– Use 1 Hard Wax (Craft or Beequip boost)

– Buy 1 Beequip from the Dapper Bear NPC’s Shop

– Use 5 Beequips on Bees from your Hive – 10,000,000 Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 3 Hard Waxes

– 10 Whirlgigs

– 3 Micro-Converters

– 3 Royal Jellies #5 Means of Mutation – Gather two Hours of Comforting Nectar

– Gather two Hours of Satisfying Nectar

– Gather two Hours of Refreshing Nectar

– Gather two Hours of Invigorating Nectar

– Gather two Hours of Motivating Nectar.

– Gather Neonberries.

– Mutate a Bee once.

– Burst 5 Rare Puffshrooms.

– Burst 1 Level 8 or higher Puffshroom. – 25,000,000 Honey

– 3 Ticket Planters

– 1 Satisfying Vial

– 25 Honeysuckles

– 3 Smooth Dice

– 3 Pink Balloons

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 1 Star Jelly #6 Creative Comforts – Gather 10 hours of Comforting Nectar

– Gather 10,000,000 Goo

– Gather 25 Gumdrops from Planters

– Gather 250 Gumdrops

– Roll 10 Field Dice

– Use a Tropical Drink

– Finish 1,000 Honey Conversion Links

– Go to Clover Field and burst 30 Puffshrooms – 30,000,000 Honey

– 1 Beequip Case Slot

– 1 Comforting Vial

– 500 Treats

– 10 Neonberries

– 1 Red Balloon

– 3 Hard Waxes

– 1 Purple Potion #7 Keeping It Chromatic – Gather 12 hours of Refreshing Nectar

– Go to the Strawberry Field and gather 20,000,000 Pollen

– Go to the Bamboo Field and gather 20,000,000 Pollen

– Use Planters to gather 100 Blueberries

– Use Planters to gather 100 Strawberries

– Level up Bees by feeding 500 Blueberries

– Level up Bees by feeding 500 Strawberries

– Buy 3 Beequips from Dapper Bear NPC’s Shop

– Burst 1 Rare Puffshrom in the Strawberry Field

– Burst 1 Rare Puffshroom in the Bamboo Field – 50,000,000 Honey

– 1 Ticket Planter

– 15 Royal Jellies

– 1 Refreshing Vial

– 15 Jelly Beans

– 1 Magic Bean

– 3 Smooth Dice

– 3 Purple Potions #8 Wandering Ambition – Gather 16 hours of Motivating Nectar

– Gather 70,000,000 Blue Pollen

– Use Planters in the Stump Field to gather 30 Tokens

– Use Planters in the Rose Field to gather 30 Tokens

– Gather 5,000 Boost Tokens

– Gather 100 Inspire Tokens

– Roll 25 Field Dice

– Gather 20 Neonberries

– Mutate a Bee two times

– Burst 500 Puffshrooms

– Burst 1 level 9 or higher Puffshroom – 90,000,000 Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 1 Motivating Vial

– 25 Royal Jellies

– 3 Enzymes

– 3 Glues

– 1 Hard Wax

– 25 Honeysuckles #9 Unintended Intimidation – Gather 1 day of Nectar

– Go to the Pine Forest and gather 50,000,000 Pollen

– Go to the Pumpkin Patch and gather 50,000,000 Pollen

– Gather 25 Soft Waxes

– Gather 10 Whirlgigs

– Spawn 1,000 Flames

– Roll 5 Smooth Dice

– Kill 10 Vicious Bees

– Go to the Cactus Field and burst 5 Rare Puffshrooms – 1 Ticket Planter

– 120,000,000 Honey

– 1 Invigorating Vial

– 2,500 Treats

– 10 Micro-Converters

– 2 Glitter

– 3 Hard Waxes

– 1 Purple Potion #10 The Long Haul – Gather 8 hours of Comforting Nectar

– Gather 8 hours of Satisfying Nectar

– Gather 8 hours of Refreshing Nectar

– Gather 8 hours of Invigorating Nectar

– Gather 8 hours of Motivating Nectar

– Use Platners to gather 3 Red Extracts

– Use Planters to gather 3 Blue Extracts

– Use Planters to gather 3 Oils

– Use Planters to gather 3 Enzymes

– Use 10 Hard Waxes

– Mutate a Bee thrice

– Burst 1 Epic Puffshroom – 200,000,000 Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 1 Comforting Vial

– 1 Star Jelly

– 1 Loaded Dice

– 1 Caustic Wax

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 1 Diamond Egg

– 1 White Ballon #11 The Trick To Tickets – Gather a day and eight hours of Satisfying Nectar

– Gather 150,000,000 White Pollen

– Gather 250 Tickets

– Use Planters and gather 3 Glues

– Gather 10 Tickets from Puffshrooms

– Gather 10 Tickets from Honeystorms

– Gather 10 Tickets from Memory Matches

– Gather 10 Tickets from Werewolves

– Go to the Pineapple Patch and burst 200 Puffshrooms – 1 Ticket Planter

– 250,000,000 Honey

– 1 Satisfying Vial

– 25 Honeysuckles

– 15 Neonberries

– 1 Glitter

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 10 Soft Waxes #12 Invigorating View – Gather a day and 12 hours of Invigorating Nectar

– Go to the Mountain Top Field and gather 200,000,000 Pollen

– Gather 50,000,000 Goo

– Use Planters to gather 10 Jelly Beans

– Use Planters to gather 10 Stingers

– Use Planters to gather 10 Honeysuckles

– Gather 5,000 Focus Tokens

– Gather 5,000 Haste Tokens

– Gather 400 Tokens from Mondo Chick

– Kill a Tunnel Bear

– Go to the Mountain top Field and burst 10 Rare Puffshrooms – 300,000,000 Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 1 Invigorating Vial

– 100 Royal Jellies

– 10 Whirlgigs

– 5 Smooth Dice

– 1 Black Balloon

– 1 Glue

– 1 Purple Potion #13 Ongoing Maintenance – Gather 2 days of Comforting Nectar

– Convert 800,000,000 Pollen into Honey at your Hive

– Gather 600 Cogs

– Buy 20 Rare upgrades in Robo Bear’s Challenge

– Buy 10 Epic upgrades in Robo Bear’s Challenge

– Use 50 Soft Waxes to craft or boost Beequip

– Burst 1 level 13 or higher Puffshroom – 1 Ticket Planter

– 700,000,000 Honey

– 1 Comforting Vial

– 15 Jelly Beans

– 25 Whirlgigs

– 15 Micro-Converters

– 5 Glitter

– 1 Caustic Wax #14 Solitarily Steadfast – Gather two days of Refreshing Nectar

– Gather 500,000,000 Pollen

– Use Planters to gather 250 Sunflower Seeds

– Use Planters to gather 250 Pineapples

– Gather 2,500 Sunflower Seeds

– Give 1,000 Sunflower Seeds to your Bees

– Give 1,000 Pineapples to your Bees

– Gather 100 Neonberries

– Use Stick Bug and gather 250 Tokens

– Buy 5 Beequips from Dapper Bear NPC’s Shop

– Burst 5 Epic Puffshrooms – 1B Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 1 Refreshing Vial

– 10 Hard Waxes

– 3 White Balloons

– 25 Honeysuckles

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 3 Purple Potions #15 More Than Myth – Gather 12 hours of Comforting Nectar

– Gather 12 hours of Refreshing Nectar

– Gather 12 hours of Satisfying Nectar

– Gather 12 hours of Motivating Nectar

– Gather 12 hours of Invigorating Nectar

– Use Planters to gather 20 Whirlgigs

– Use Planters to gather 20 Jelly Beans

– Use Planters to gather 10 Red Extracts

– Use Planters to gather 10 Blue Extracts

– Gather 5 Moon Charms from Meteors

– Mutate a Bee five times

– Roll 100 Field Dice

– Roll 10 Smooth Dice

– Roll 1 Loaded Dice

– Go to the Bamboo Field and burst 1 Epic Puffshroom

– Go to the Strawberry Field and burst 1 Epic Puffshroom

– Burst 1 level 14 or higher Puffshroom – 1 Satisfying Vial

– 1.5B Honey

– 3 Loaded Dice

– 1 Custic Wax

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 1 Mythic Egg

– 1 Super Smoothie #16 Sticker Style – Gather two days and 12 hours of Motivating Nectar

– Go to the Stump Field and gather 300,000,000 Pollen

– Go to the Hub Field and gather 100,000,000 Pollen

– Go to the Blue Flowers and gather 100,000,000 Goo

– Gather 30 Stickers (can’t Trade)

– Use Planters to gather 3 Stickers

– Use Sprouts to gather 3 Stickers

– Obtain one Sticker from Puffshroom

– Get any three Critter Stickers and give them to the Dapper Bear NPC

– Inflict 400,000,000 damage to Puffshrooms



Give one of the following items to the Dapper Bear NPC

– 3 Small Blue Chick Stickers

– 3 Left Facing Ant Stickers

– 3 Coiled Snake Stickers

– 3 Standing Caterpiller Stickers

– 3 Menacing Mantis Stickers

– 3 Little Scorpion Stickers



Give one of the following items to the Dapper Bear NPC

– 3 Blowing Leaf Stickers

– 2 Spore Covered Puffshroom Stickers

– 3 Colorful Buttons Stickers

– 3 Sprout Stickers – 2.5B Honey

– 1 Beequip Case slot

– 1 Sticker Planter

– 1 Nectar Shower Vial

– 1 Boom Shaker

– 3 Swirled Wax

– 10 Neonberries

– 1 Star Jelly Barter for the Blue Drive – Use Planters to gather 25,000,000 Pollen

– Buy 5 Beequips from the Dapper Bear NPC’s Shop

– Gather a total of 500,000,000 Pollen

– Inflict 5,000,000 to Puffshrooms

– Inflict a total of 1,000,000 damage to a single Puffshroom – 50,000,000 Honey

– 1 Ticket Planter

– 1 Swirled Wax

– 1 Blue Drive

– 1 Comforting Vial

That concludes our Bee Swarm Simulator Dapper Bee quests guide. Check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides and information about the game.