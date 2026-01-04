Bee Swarm Simulator All Badges and How to Get

Badges are a core progression system in Bee Swarm Simulator that reward players for achieving specific milestones across different gameplay categories. From collecting pollen in various fields to completing quests and accumulating playtime, badges provide permanent stat boosts and tickets that help you progress through the game. This guide covers every single badge in Bee Swarm Simulator, their requirements, and the rewards they provide.
All Badges in Bee Swarm Simulator
Here’s the complete list of all badges organized by category, including requirements and rewards:
Honey Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|1 Million Honey
|Cadet
|Make 1 Million Honey
|x1.3 Convert Rate, 5 Tickets
|10 Million Honey
|Hotshot
|Make 10 Million Honey
|x1.6 Convert Rate, 10 Tickets
|100 Million Honey
|Ace
|Make 100 Million Honey
|x1.9 Convert Rate, 15 Tickets
|1 Billion Honey
|Master
|Make 1 Billion Honey
|x2.2 Convert Rate, 25 Tickets
|20 Billion Honey
|Grandmaster
|Make 20 Billion Honey
|x2.5 Convert Rate, 40 Tickets
Quest Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|10 Quests
|Cadet
|Complete 10 Quests
|x1.25 Capacity, 5 Tickets
|50 Quests
|Hotshot
|Complete 50 Quests
|x1.5 Capacity, 10 Tickets
|250 Quests
|Ace
|Complete 250 Quests
|x1.75 Capacity, 15 Tickets
|1 Thousand Quests
|Master
|Complete 1 Thousand Quests
|x2 Capacity, 25 Tickets
|5 Thousand Quests
|Grandmaster
|Complete 5 Thousand Quests
|x2.25 Capacity, 40 Tickets
Battle Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|100 Battle Points
|Cadet
|Obtain 100 Battle Points
|+10% Critical Power, 5 Tickets
|1 Thousand Battle Points
|Hotshot
|Obtain 1 Thousand Battle Points
|+20% Critical Power, 10 Tickets
|10 Thousand Battle Points
|Ace
|Obtain 10 Thousand Battle Points
|+40% Critical Power, 15 Tickets
|50 Thousand Battle Points
|Master
|Obtain 50 Thousand Battle Points
|+70% Critical Power, 25 Tickets
|500 Thousand Battle Points
|Grandmaster
|Obtain 500 Thousand Battle Points
|+100% Critical Power, 40 Tickets
Ability Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|2500 Ability Tokens
|Cadet
|Collect 2,500 Ability Tokens
|+25k Capacity, 5 Tickets
|25 Thousand Ability Tokens
|Hotshot
|Collect 25 Thousand Ability Tokens
|+50k Capacity, 10 Tickets
|100 Thousand Ability Tokens
|Ace
|Collect 100 Thousand Ability Tokens
|+100k Capacity, 15 Tickets
|1 Million Ability Tokens
|Master
|Collect 1 Million Ability Tokens
|+150k Capacity, 25 Tickets
|5 Million Ability Tokens
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Million Ability Tokens
|+250k Capacity, 40 Tickets
Goo Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|500 Thousand Goo
|Cadet
|Collect 500 Thousand Goo
|+2% Honey Per Pollen, 5 Tickets
|5 Million Goo
|Hotshot
|Collect 5 Million Goo
|+4% Honey Per Pollen, 10 Tickets, Access to Gummy Bear’s Lair
|50 Million Goo
|Ace
|Collect 50 Million Goo
|+6% Honey Per Pollen, 15 Tickets
|500 Million Goo
|Master
|Collect 500 Million Goo
|+8% Honey Per Pollen, 25 Tickets
|10 Billion Goo
|Grandmaster
|Collect 10 Billion Goo
|+10% Honey Per Pollen, 40 Tickets
Playtime Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Playtime Cadet
|Cadet
|Play for 8 hours (480 minutes) total
|+1% Bee Movespeed, 5 Tickets
|Playtime Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Play for 1 day (24 hours) total
|+2% Bee Movespeed, 10 Tickets
|Playtime Ace
|Ace
|Play for 7 days (168 hours) total
|+3% Bee Movespeed, 15 Tickets
|Playtime Master
|Master
|Play for 30 days (720 hours) total
|+4% Bee Movespeed, 25 Tickets
|Playtime Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Play for 100 days (2,400 hours) total
|+5% Bee Movespeed, 40 Tickets
Sticker Stack Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Sticker Stack Cadet
|Cadet
|Stack 25 Stickers to the Sticker Stack
|+5% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 5 Tickets
|Sticker Stack Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Stack 50 Stickers to the Sticker Stack
|+10% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 10 Tickets
|Sticker Stack Ace
|Ace
|Stack 100 Stickers to the Sticker Stack
|+15% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 15 Tickets
|Sticker Stack Master
|Master
|Stack 250 Stickers to the Sticker Stack
|+20% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 25 Tickets
|Sticker Stack Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Stack 500 Stickers to the Sticker Stack
|+25% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 40 Tickets
Sunflower Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Sunflower Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+10% Capacity, 5 Tickets
|Sunflower Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+20% Capacity, 10 Tickets
|Sunflower Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+30% Capacity, 15 Tickets
|Sunflower Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+40% Capacity, 25 Tickets
|Sunflower Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+50% Capacity, 40 Tickets
Dandelion Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Dandelion Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+3% Honey At Hive, 5 Tickets
|Dandelion Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+6% Honey At Hive, 10 Tickets
|Dandelion Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+9% Honey At Hive, 15 Tickets
|Dandelion Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+12% Honey At Hive, 25 Tickets
|Dandelion Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+15% Honey At Hive, 40 Tickets
Mushroom Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Mushroom Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+3% Instant Red Conversion, 5 Tickets
|Mushroom Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+6% Instant Red Conversion, 10 Tickets
|Mushroom Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+9% Instant Red Conversion, 15 Tickets
|Mushroom Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+12% Instant Red Conversion, 25 Tickets
|Mushroom Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+15% Instant Red Conversion, 40 Tickets
Blue Flower Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Blue Flower Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+3% Instant Blue Conversion, 5 Tickets
|Blue Flower Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+6% Instant Blue Conversion, 10 Tickets
|Blue Flower Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+9% Instant Blue Conversion, 15 Tickets
|Blue Flower Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+12% Instant Blue Conversion, 25 Tickets
|Blue Flower Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+15% Instant Blue Conversion, 40 Tickets
Clover Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Clover Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+10% Loot Luck, 5 Tickets
|Clover Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+20% Loot Luck, 10 Tickets
|Clover Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+30% Loot Luck, 15 Tickets
|Clover Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+40% Loot Luck, 25 Tickets
|Clover Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+50% Loot Luck, 40 Tickets
Spider Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Spider Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+10% White Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Spider Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+15% White Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Spider Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+20% White Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Spider Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+25% White Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Spider Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+30% White Pollen, 40 Tickets
Strawberry Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Strawberry Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+5% Red Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Strawberry Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+10% Red Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Strawberry Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+15% Red Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Strawberry Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+20% Red Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Strawberry Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+25% Red Pollen, 40 Tickets
Bamboo Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Bamboo Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+5% Blue Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Bamboo Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+10% Blue Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Bamboo Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+15% Blue Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Bamboo Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+20% Blue Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Bamboo Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+25% Blue Pollen, 40 Tickets
Pineapple Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Pineapple Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+3% Instant White Conversion, 5 Tickets
|Pineapple Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+6% Instant White Conversion, 10 Tickets
|Pineapple Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+9% Instant White Conversion, 15 Tickets
|Pineapple Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+12% Instant White Conversion, 25 Tickets
|Pineapple Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+15% Instant White Conversion, 40 Tickets
Pumpkin Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Pumpkin Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|x1.2 Convert Rate at Hive, 5 Tickets
|Pumpkin Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|x1.4 Convert Rate at Hive, 10 Tickets
|Pumpkin Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|x1.6 Convert Rate at Hive, 15 Tickets
|Pumpkin Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|x1.8 Convert Rate at Hive, 25 Tickets
|Pumpkin Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|x2.0 Convert Rate at Hive, 40 Tickets
Cactus Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Cactus Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+1% Instant Conversion, 5 Tickets
|Cactus Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+2% Instant Conversion, 10 Tickets
|Cactus Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+3% Instant Conversion, 15 Tickets
|Cactus Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+4% Instant Conversion, 25 Tickets
|Cactus Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+5% Instant Conversion, 40 Tickets
Rose Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Rose Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+5% Red Field Capacity, 5 Tickets
|Rose Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+10% Red Field Capacity, 10 Tickets
|Rose Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+15% Red Field Capacity, 15 Tickets
|Rose Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+20% Red Field Capacity, 25 Tickets
|Rose Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+25% Red Field Capacity, 40 Tickets
Pine Tree Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Pine Tree Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+5% Blue Field Capacity, 5 Tickets
|Pine Tree Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+10% Blue Field Capacity, 10 Tickets
|Pine Tree Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+15% Blue Field Capacity, 15 Tickets
|Pine Tree Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+20% Blue Field Capacity, 25 Tickets
|Pine Tree Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+25% Blue Field Capacity, 40 Tickets
Stump Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Stump Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 250 Thousand Pollen
|+5% Pollen From Tools, 5 Tickets
|Stump Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 2.5 Million Pollen
|+10% Pollen From Tools, 10 Tickets
|Stump Ace
|Ace
|Collect 25 Million Pollen
|+15% Pollen From Tools, 15 Tickets
|Stump Master
|Master
|Collect 250 Million Pollen
|+20% Pollen From Tools, 25 Tickets
|Stump Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+25% Pollen From Tools, 40 Tickets
Coconut Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Coconut Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 50 Million Pollen
|x1.04 White Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Coconut Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 500 Million Pollen
|x1.08 White Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Coconut Ace
|Ace
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|x1.12 White Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Coconut Master
|Master
|Collect 50 Billion Pollen
|x1.16 White Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Coconut Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 1 Trillion Pollen
|x1.20 White Pollen, 40 Tickets
Pepper Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Pepper Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 50 Million Pollen
|+5% Flame Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Pepper Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 500 Million Pollen
|+10% Flame Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Pepper Ace
|Ace
|Collect 5 Billion Pollen
|+15% Flame Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Pepper Master
|Master
|Collect 50 Billion Pollen
|+20% Flame Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Pepper Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 1 Trillion Pollen
|+25% Flame Pollen, 40 Tickets
Hive Hub Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Hive Hub Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 10 Million Pollen
|+2% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 5 Tickets
|Hive Hub Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 100 Million Pollen
|+4% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 10 Tickets
|Hive Hub Ace
|Ace
|Collect 1 Billion Pollen
|+6% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 15 Tickets
|Hive Hub Master
|Master
|Collect 10 Billion Pollen
|+8% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 25 Tickets
|Hive Hub Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 100 Billion Pollen
|+10% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 40 Tickets
Mountain Top Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Rank
|Requirements
|Reward
|Mountain Top Cadet
|Cadet
|Collect 100 Million Pollen
|+1% Gifted Bee Pollen, 5 Tickets
|Mountain Top Hotshot
|Hotshot
|Collect 10 Billion Pollen
|+2% Gifted Bee Pollen, 10 Tickets
|Mountain Top Ace
|Ace
|Collect 1 Trillion Pollen
|+3% Gifted Bee Pollen, 15 Tickets
|Mountain Top Master
|Master
|Collect 100 Trillion Pollen
|+4% Gifted Bee Pollen, 25 Tickets
|Mountain Top Grandmaster
|Grandmaster
|Collect 1 Quadrillion Pollen
|+5% Gifted Bee Pollen, 40 Tickets
Event Badges (No Longer Obtainable)
|Badge Name
|Image
|Requirements
|Reward
|Beesmas Beeliever
|Complete the 3rd Bee Bear 2018 quest
|Unlocks the “Helping B.B.M.” Quest
|Beesmas Overachiever
|Complete either of Bubble Bee Man’s 2018 quests
|B.B.M. Mask (or Mondo B.B.M. Mask if player completed B.B.M. Mission)
|Egg Hunt 2019
|Trade in 3 Marshmallow Bees to the Egg Hunt Info
|Flight of the Bumble Bee Egg (Roblox avatar item)
|Swarming Egg Of The Hive
|Help 3 Bears with Egg Hunt 2020 quests and turn in Sun Bear’s quest
|Swarming Egg of the Hive (Roblox avatar item)
|You Played Bee Swarm Simulator!
|Solve 3 puzzles from The Computer during Ready Player Two event
|How to Program BASIC (Roblox avatar item)
|Bee Swarm Simulator: TIX 10
|Find 10 Tix total in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Tix currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 2
|Beat Round 2 in the Retro Swarm Challenge
|+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 4
|Beat Round 4 in the Retro Swarm Challenge
|+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 6
|Beat Round 6 in the Retro Swarm Challenge
|+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 8
|Beat Round 8 in the Retro Swarm Challenge
|+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 10
|Beat Round 10 in the Retro Swarm Challenge
|+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
|The Games: Shine 1/5
|Find 1 Shine in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Shine 2/5
|Find 2 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Shine 3/5
|Find 3 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Shine 4/5
|Find 4 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Shine 5/5
|Find 5 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator
|+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Silver 1/3
|Complete Sun Bear’s 1st The Games quest
|+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Silver 2/3
|Complete Sun Bear’s 2nd The Games quest
|+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
|The Games: Silver 3/3
|Complete Sun Bear’s 3rd The Games quest
|+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
|Winter Spotlight: Standard Token
|Complete the 3rd Bee Bear Winter 2024 quest
|+1 Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub
|Winter Spotlight: Elite Token
|Help 3 NPCs and open the Elite Gift Box
|+1 Elite Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub
Inactive Badges
|Badge Name
|Image
|Description
|1 Billion Honey (Inactive)
|You’ve achieved the rank of Honey Master!
|Counterfeit Beesmas Overachiever
|Accidentally awarded when speaking to Bubble Bee Man during Beesmas 2018
Conclusion
The badge system in Bee Swarm Simulator offers 155 achievements spanning honey production, quests, battles, abilities, goo collection, playtime, stickers, and pollen farming across 18 different fields. With 125 currently obtainable badges (excluding 30 event badges and 2 inactive badges), players have plenty of progression milestones to pursue. Check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides.