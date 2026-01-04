Bee Swarm Simulator All Badges and How to Get

Badges are a core progression system in Bee Swarm Simulator that reward players for achieving specific milestones across different gameplay categories. From collecting pollen in various fields to completing quests and accumulating playtime, badges provide permanent stat boosts and tickets that help you progress through the game. This guide covers every single badge in Bee Swarm Simulator, their requirements, and the rewards they provide.

All Badges in Bee Swarm Simulator

Here’s the complete list of all badges organized by category, including requirements and rewards:

Honey Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward 1 Million Honey Cadet Make 1 Million Honey x1.3 Convert Rate, 5 Tickets 10 Million Honey Hotshot Make 10 Million Honey x1.6 Convert Rate, 10 Tickets 100 Million Honey Ace Make 100 Million Honey x1.9 Convert Rate, 15 Tickets 1 Billion Honey Master Make 1 Billion Honey x2.2 Convert Rate, 25 Tickets 20 Billion Honey Grandmaster Make 20 Billion Honey x2.5 Convert Rate, 40 Tickets

Quest Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward 10 Quests Cadet Complete 10 Quests x1.25 Capacity, 5 Tickets 50 Quests Hotshot Complete 50 Quests x1.5 Capacity, 10 Tickets 250 Quests Ace Complete 250 Quests x1.75 Capacity, 15 Tickets 1 Thousand Quests Master Complete 1 Thousand Quests x2 Capacity, 25 Tickets 5 Thousand Quests Grandmaster Complete 5 Thousand Quests x2.25 Capacity, 40 Tickets

Battle Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward 100 Battle Points Cadet Obtain 100 Battle Points +10% Critical Power, 5 Tickets 1 Thousand Battle Points Hotshot Obtain 1 Thousand Battle Points +20% Critical Power, 10 Tickets 10 Thousand Battle Points Ace Obtain 10 Thousand Battle Points +40% Critical Power, 15 Tickets 50 Thousand Battle Points Master Obtain 50 Thousand Battle Points +70% Critical Power, 25 Tickets 500 Thousand Battle Points Grandmaster Obtain 500 Thousand Battle Points +100% Critical Power, 40 Tickets

Ability Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward 2500 Ability Tokens Cadet Collect 2,500 Ability Tokens +25k Capacity, 5 Tickets 25 Thousand Ability Tokens Hotshot Collect 25 Thousand Ability Tokens +50k Capacity, 10 Tickets 100 Thousand Ability Tokens Ace Collect 100 Thousand Ability Tokens +100k Capacity, 15 Tickets 1 Million Ability Tokens Master Collect 1 Million Ability Tokens +150k Capacity, 25 Tickets 5 Million Ability Tokens Grandmaster Collect 5 Million Ability Tokens +250k Capacity, 40 Tickets

Goo Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward 500 Thousand Goo Cadet Collect 500 Thousand Goo +2% Honey Per Pollen, 5 Tickets 5 Million Goo Hotshot Collect 5 Million Goo +4% Honey Per Pollen, 10 Tickets, Access to Gummy Bear’s Lair 50 Million Goo Ace Collect 50 Million Goo +6% Honey Per Pollen, 15 Tickets 500 Million Goo Master Collect 500 Million Goo +8% Honey Per Pollen, 25 Tickets 10 Billion Goo Grandmaster Collect 10 Billion Goo +10% Honey Per Pollen, 40 Tickets

Playtime Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Playtime Cadet Cadet Play for 8 hours (480 minutes) total +1% Bee Movespeed, 5 Tickets Playtime Hotshot Hotshot Play for 1 day (24 hours) total +2% Bee Movespeed, 10 Tickets Playtime Ace Ace Play for 7 days (168 hours) total +3% Bee Movespeed, 15 Tickets Playtime Master Master Play for 30 days (720 hours) total +4% Bee Movespeed, 25 Tickets Playtime Grandmaster Grandmaster Play for 100 days (2,400 hours) total +5% Bee Movespeed, 40 Tickets

Sticker Stack Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Sticker Stack Cadet Cadet Stack 25 Stickers to the Sticker Stack +5% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 5 Tickets Sticker Stack Hotshot Hotshot Stack 50 Stickers to the Sticker Stack +10% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 10 Tickets Sticker Stack Ace Ace Stack 100 Stickers to the Sticker Stack +15% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 15 Tickets Sticker Stack Master Master Stack 250 Stickers to the Sticker Stack +20% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 25 Tickets Sticker Stack Grandmaster Grandmaster Stack 500 Stickers to the Sticker Stack +25% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 40 Tickets

Sunflower Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Sunflower Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +10% Capacity, 5 Tickets Sunflower Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +20% Capacity, 10 Tickets Sunflower Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +30% Capacity, 15 Tickets Sunflower Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +40% Capacity, 25 Tickets Sunflower Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +50% Capacity, 40 Tickets

Dandelion Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Dandelion Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +3% Honey At Hive, 5 Tickets Dandelion Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +6% Honey At Hive, 10 Tickets Dandelion Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +9% Honey At Hive, 15 Tickets Dandelion Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +12% Honey At Hive, 25 Tickets Dandelion Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +15% Honey At Hive, 40 Tickets

Mushroom Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Mushroom Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +3% Instant Red Conversion, 5 Tickets Mushroom Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +6% Instant Red Conversion, 10 Tickets Mushroom Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +9% Instant Red Conversion, 15 Tickets Mushroom Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +12% Instant Red Conversion, 25 Tickets Mushroom Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +15% Instant Red Conversion, 40 Tickets

Blue Flower Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Blue Flower Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +3% Instant Blue Conversion, 5 Tickets Blue Flower Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +6% Instant Blue Conversion, 10 Tickets Blue Flower Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +9% Instant Blue Conversion, 15 Tickets Blue Flower Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +12% Instant Blue Conversion, 25 Tickets Blue Flower Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +15% Instant Blue Conversion, 40 Tickets

Clover Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Clover Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +10% Loot Luck, 5 Tickets Clover Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +20% Loot Luck, 10 Tickets Clover Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +30% Loot Luck, 15 Tickets Clover Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +40% Loot Luck, 25 Tickets Clover Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +50% Loot Luck, 40 Tickets

Spider Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Spider Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +10% White Pollen, 5 Tickets Spider Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +15% White Pollen, 10 Tickets Spider Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +20% White Pollen, 15 Tickets Spider Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +25% White Pollen, 25 Tickets Spider Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +30% White Pollen, 40 Tickets

Strawberry Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Strawberry Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +5% Red Pollen, 5 Tickets Strawberry Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +10% Red Pollen, 10 Tickets Strawberry Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +15% Red Pollen, 15 Tickets Strawberry Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +20% Red Pollen, 25 Tickets Strawberry Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +25% Red Pollen, 40 Tickets

Bamboo Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Bamboo Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +5% Blue Pollen, 5 Tickets Bamboo Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +10% Blue Pollen, 10 Tickets Bamboo Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +15% Blue Pollen, 15 Tickets Bamboo Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +20% Blue Pollen, 25 Tickets Bamboo Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +25% Blue Pollen, 40 Tickets

Pineapple Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Pineapple Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +3% Instant White Conversion, 5 Tickets Pineapple Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +6% Instant White Conversion, 10 Tickets Pineapple Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +9% Instant White Conversion, 15 Tickets Pineapple Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +12% Instant White Conversion, 25 Tickets Pineapple Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +15% Instant White Conversion, 40 Tickets

Pumpkin Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Pumpkin Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen x1.2 Convert Rate at Hive, 5 Tickets Pumpkin Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen x1.4 Convert Rate at Hive, 10 Tickets Pumpkin Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen x1.6 Convert Rate at Hive, 15 Tickets Pumpkin Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen x1.8 Convert Rate at Hive, 25 Tickets Pumpkin Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen x2.0 Convert Rate at Hive, 40 Tickets

Cactus Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Cactus Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +1% Instant Conversion, 5 Tickets Cactus Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +2% Instant Conversion, 10 Tickets Cactus Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +3% Instant Conversion, 15 Tickets Cactus Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +4% Instant Conversion, 25 Tickets Cactus Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +5% Instant Conversion, 40 Tickets

Rose Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Rose Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +5% Red Field Capacity, 5 Tickets Rose Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +10% Red Field Capacity, 10 Tickets Rose Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +15% Red Field Capacity, 15 Tickets Rose Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +20% Red Field Capacity, 25 Tickets Rose Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +25% Red Field Capacity, 40 Tickets

Pine Tree Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Pine Tree Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +5% Blue Field Capacity, 5 Tickets Pine Tree Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +10% Blue Field Capacity, 10 Tickets Pine Tree Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +15% Blue Field Capacity, 15 Tickets Pine Tree Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +20% Blue Field Capacity, 25 Tickets Pine Tree Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +25% Blue Field Capacity, 40 Tickets

Stump Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Stump Cadet Cadet Collect 250 Thousand Pollen +5% Pollen From Tools, 5 Tickets Stump Hotshot Hotshot Collect 2.5 Million Pollen +10% Pollen From Tools, 10 Tickets Stump Ace Ace Collect 25 Million Pollen +15% Pollen From Tools, 15 Tickets Stump Master Master Collect 250 Million Pollen +20% Pollen From Tools, 25 Tickets Stump Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 5 Billion Pollen +25% Pollen From Tools, 40 Tickets

Coconut Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Coconut Cadet Cadet Collect 50 Million Pollen x1.04 White Pollen, 5 Tickets Coconut Hotshot Hotshot Collect 500 Million Pollen x1.08 White Pollen, 10 Tickets Coconut Ace Ace Collect 5 Billion Pollen x1.12 White Pollen, 15 Tickets Coconut Master Master Collect 50 Billion Pollen x1.16 White Pollen, 25 Tickets Coconut Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 1 Trillion Pollen x1.20 White Pollen, 40 Tickets

Pepper Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Pepper Cadet Cadet Collect 50 Million Pollen +5% Flame Pollen, 5 Tickets Pepper Hotshot Hotshot Collect 500 Million Pollen +10% Flame Pollen, 10 Tickets Pepper Ace Ace Collect 5 Billion Pollen +15% Flame Pollen, 15 Tickets Pepper Master Master Collect 50 Billion Pollen +20% Flame Pollen, 25 Tickets Pepper Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 1 Trillion Pollen +25% Flame Pollen, 40 Tickets

Hive Hub Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Hive Hub Cadet Cadet Collect 10 Million Pollen +2% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 5 Tickets Hive Hub Hotshot Hotshot Collect 100 Million Pollen +4% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 10 Tickets Hive Hub Ace Ace Collect 1 Billion Pollen +6% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 15 Tickets Hive Hub Master Master Collect 10 Billion Pollen +8% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 25 Tickets Hive Hub Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 100 Billion Pollen +10% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 40 Tickets

Mountain Top Badges

Badge Name Image Rank Requirements Reward Mountain Top Cadet Cadet Collect 100 Million Pollen +1% Gifted Bee Pollen, 5 Tickets Mountain Top Hotshot Hotshot Collect 10 Billion Pollen +2% Gifted Bee Pollen, 10 Tickets Mountain Top Ace Ace Collect 1 Trillion Pollen +3% Gifted Bee Pollen, 15 Tickets Mountain Top Master Master Collect 100 Trillion Pollen +4% Gifted Bee Pollen, 25 Tickets Mountain Top Grandmaster Grandmaster Collect 1 Quadrillion Pollen +5% Gifted Bee Pollen, 40 Tickets

Event Badges (No Longer Obtainable)

Badge Name Image Requirements Reward Beesmas Beeliever Complete the 3rd Bee Bear 2018 quest Unlocks the “Helping B.B.M.” Quest Beesmas Overachiever Complete either of Bubble Bee Man’s 2018 quests B.B.M. Mask (or Mondo B.B.M. Mask if player completed B.B.M. Mission) Egg Hunt 2019 Trade in 3 Marshmallow Bees to the Egg Hunt Info Flight of the Bumble Bee Egg (Roblox avatar item) Swarming Egg Of The Hive Help 3 Bears with Egg Hunt 2020 quests and turn in Sun Bear’s quest Swarming Egg of the Hive (Roblox avatar item) You Played Bee Swarm Simulator! Solve 3 puzzles from The Computer during Ready Player Two event How to Program BASIC (Roblox avatar item) Bee Swarm Simulator: TIX 10 Find 10 Tix total in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Tix currency for Roblox: The Classic hub Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 2 Beat Round 2 in the Retro Swarm Challenge +1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 4 Beat Round 4 in the Retro Swarm Challenge +1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 6 Beat Round 6 in the Retro Swarm Challenge +1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 8 Beat Round 8 in the Retro Swarm Challenge +1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 10 Beat Round 10 in the Retro Swarm Challenge +1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub The Games: Shine 1/5 Find 1 Shine in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Shine currency for The Games hub The Games: Shine 2/5 Find 2 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Shine currency for The Games hub The Games: Shine 3/5 Find 3 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Shine currency for The Games hub The Games: Shine 4/5 Find 4 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Shine currency for The Games hub The Games: Shine 5/5 Find 5 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator +1 Shine currency for The Games hub The Games: Silver 1/3 Complete Sun Bear’s 1st The Games quest +1 Silver currency for The Games hub The Games: Silver 2/3 Complete Sun Bear’s 2nd The Games quest +1 Silver currency for The Games hub The Games: Silver 3/3 Complete Sun Bear’s 3rd The Games quest +1 Silver currency for The Games hub Winter Spotlight: Standard Token Complete the 3rd Bee Bear Winter 2024 quest +1 Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub Winter Spotlight: Elite Token Help 3 NPCs and open the Elite Gift Box +1 Elite Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub

Inactive Badges

Badge Name Image Description 1 Billion Honey (Inactive) You’ve achieved the rank of Honey Master! Counterfeit Beesmas Overachiever Accidentally awarded when speaking to Bubble Bee Man during Beesmas 2018

Conclusion

The badge system in Bee Swarm Simulator offers 155 achievements spanning honey production, quests, battles, abilities, goo collection, playtime, stickers, and pollen farming across 18 different fields. With 125 currently obtainable badges (excluding 30 event badges and 2 inactive badges), players have plenty of progression milestones to pursue. Check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides.