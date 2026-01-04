Home » Gaming » Bee Swarm Simulator All Badges and How to Get

Badges are a core progression system in Bee Swarm Simulator that reward players for achieving specific milestones across different gameplay categories. From collecting pollen in various fields to completing quests and accumulating playtime, badges provide permanent stat boosts and tickets that help you progress through the game. This guide covers every single badge in Bee Swarm Simulator, their requirements, and the rewards they provide.

All Badges in Bee Swarm Simulator

Here’s the complete list of all badges organized by category, including requirements and rewards:

Honey Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
1 Million HoneyCadetMake 1 Million Honeyx1.3 Convert Rate, 5 Tickets
10 Million HoneyHotshotMake 10 Million Honeyx1.6 Convert Rate, 10 Tickets
100 Million HoneyAceMake 100 Million Honeyx1.9 Convert Rate, 15 Tickets
1 Billion HoneyMasterMake 1 Billion Honeyx2.2 Convert Rate, 25 Tickets
20 Billion HoneyGrandmasterMake 20 Billion Honeyx2.5 Convert Rate, 40 Tickets

Quest Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
10 QuestsCadetComplete 10 Questsx1.25 Capacity, 5 Tickets
50 QuestsHotshotComplete 50 Questsx1.5 Capacity, 10 Tickets
250 QuestsAceComplete 250 Questsx1.75 Capacity, 15 Tickets
1 Thousand QuestsMasterComplete 1 Thousand Questsx2 Capacity, 25 Tickets
5 Thousand QuestsGrandmasterComplete 5 Thousand Questsx2.25 Capacity, 40 Tickets

Battle Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
100 Battle PointsCadetObtain 100 Battle Points+10% Critical Power, 5 Tickets
1 Thousand Battle PointsHotshotObtain 1 Thousand Battle Points+20% Critical Power, 10 Tickets
10 Thousand Battle PointsAceObtain 10 Thousand Battle Points+40% Critical Power, 15 Tickets
50 Thousand Battle PointsMasterObtain 50 Thousand Battle Points+70% Critical Power, 25 Tickets
500 Thousand Battle PointsGrandmasterObtain 500 Thousand Battle Points+100% Critical Power, 40 Tickets

Ability Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
2500 Ability TokensCadetCollect 2,500 Ability Tokens+25k Capacity, 5 Tickets
25 Thousand Ability TokensHotshotCollect 25 Thousand Ability Tokens+50k Capacity, 10 Tickets
100 Thousand Ability TokensAceCollect 100 Thousand Ability Tokens+100k Capacity, 15 Tickets
1 Million Ability TokensMasterCollect 1 Million Ability Tokens+150k Capacity, 25 Tickets
5 Million Ability TokensGrandmasterCollect 5 Million Ability Tokens+250k Capacity, 40 Tickets

Goo Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
500 Thousand GooCadetCollect 500 Thousand Goo+2% Honey Per Pollen, 5 Tickets
5 Million GooHotshotCollect 5 Million Goo+4% Honey Per Pollen, 10 Tickets, Access to Gummy Bear’s Lair
50 Million GooAceCollect 50 Million Goo+6% Honey Per Pollen, 15 Tickets
500 Million GooMasterCollect 500 Million Goo+8% Honey Per Pollen, 25 Tickets
10 Billion GooGrandmasterCollect 10 Billion Goo+10% Honey Per Pollen, 40 Tickets

Playtime Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Playtime CadetCadetPlay for 8 hours (480 minutes) total+1% Bee Movespeed, 5 Tickets
Playtime HotshotHotshotPlay for 1 day (24 hours) total+2% Bee Movespeed, 10 Tickets
Playtime AceAcePlay for 7 days (168 hours) total+3% Bee Movespeed, 15 Tickets
Playtime MasterMasterPlay for 30 days (720 hours) total+4% Bee Movespeed, 25 Tickets
Playtime GrandmasterGrandmasterPlay for 100 days (2,400 hours) total+5% Bee Movespeed, 40 Tickets

Sticker Stack Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Sticker Stack CadetCadetStack 25 Stickers to the Sticker Stack+5% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 5 Tickets
Sticker Stack HotshotHotshotStack 50 Stickers to the Sticker Stack+10% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 10 Tickets
Sticker Stack AceAceStack 100 Stickers to the Sticker Stack+15% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 15 Tickets
Sticker Stack MasterMasterStack 250 Stickers to the Sticker Stack+20% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 25 Tickets
Sticker Stack GrandmasterGrandmasterStack 500 Stickers to the Sticker Stack+25% Pollen from Bee Gathering, 40 Tickets

Sunflower Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Sunflower CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+10% Capacity, 5 Tickets
Sunflower HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+20% Capacity, 10 Tickets
Sunflower AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+30% Capacity, 15 Tickets
Sunflower MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+40% Capacity, 25 Tickets
Sunflower GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+50% Capacity, 40 Tickets

Dandelion Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Dandelion CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+3% Honey At Hive, 5 Tickets
Dandelion HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+6% Honey At Hive, 10 Tickets
Dandelion AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+9% Honey At Hive, 15 Tickets
Dandelion MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+12% Honey At Hive, 25 Tickets
Dandelion GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+15% Honey At Hive, 40 Tickets

Mushroom Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Mushroom CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+3% Instant Red Conversion, 5 Tickets
Mushroom HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+6% Instant Red Conversion, 10 Tickets
Mushroom AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+9% Instant Red Conversion, 15 Tickets
Mushroom MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+12% Instant Red Conversion, 25 Tickets
Mushroom GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+15% Instant Red Conversion, 40 Tickets

Blue Flower Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Blue Flower CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+3% Instant Blue Conversion, 5 Tickets
Blue Flower HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+6% Instant Blue Conversion, 10 Tickets
Blue Flower AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+9% Instant Blue Conversion, 15 Tickets
Blue Flower MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+12% Instant Blue Conversion, 25 Tickets
Blue Flower GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+15% Instant Blue Conversion, 40 Tickets

Clover Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Clover CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+10% Loot Luck, 5 Tickets
Clover HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+20% Loot Luck, 10 Tickets
Clover AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+30% Loot Luck, 15 Tickets
Clover MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+40% Loot Luck, 25 Tickets
Clover GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+50% Loot Luck, 40 Tickets

Spider Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Spider CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+10% White Pollen, 5 Tickets
Spider HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+15% White Pollen, 10 Tickets
Spider AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+20% White Pollen, 15 Tickets
Spider MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+25% White Pollen, 25 Tickets
Spider GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+30% White Pollen, 40 Tickets

Strawberry Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Strawberry CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+5% Red Pollen, 5 Tickets
Strawberry HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+10% Red Pollen, 10 Tickets
Strawberry AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+15% Red Pollen, 15 Tickets
Strawberry MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+20% Red Pollen, 25 Tickets
Strawberry GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+25% Red Pollen, 40 Tickets

Bamboo Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Bamboo CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+5% Blue Pollen, 5 Tickets
Bamboo HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+10% Blue Pollen, 10 Tickets
Bamboo AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+15% Blue Pollen, 15 Tickets
Bamboo MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+20% Blue Pollen, 25 Tickets
Bamboo GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+25% Blue Pollen, 40 Tickets

Pineapple Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Pineapple CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+3% Instant White Conversion, 5 Tickets
Pineapple HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+6% Instant White Conversion, 10 Tickets
Pineapple AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+9% Instant White Conversion, 15 Tickets
Pineapple MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+12% Instant White Conversion, 25 Tickets
Pineapple GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+15% Instant White Conversion, 40 Tickets

Pumpkin Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Pumpkin CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollenx1.2 Convert Rate at Hive, 5 Tickets
Pumpkin HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollenx1.4 Convert Rate at Hive, 10 Tickets
Pumpkin AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollenx1.6 Convert Rate at Hive, 15 Tickets
Pumpkin MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollenx1.8 Convert Rate at Hive, 25 Tickets
Pumpkin GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollenx2.0 Convert Rate at Hive, 40 Tickets

Cactus Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Cactus CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+1% Instant Conversion, 5 Tickets
Cactus HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+2% Instant Conversion, 10 Tickets
Cactus AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+3% Instant Conversion, 15 Tickets
Cactus MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+4% Instant Conversion, 25 Tickets
Cactus GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+5% Instant Conversion, 40 Tickets

Rose Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Rose CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+5% Red Field Capacity, 5 Tickets
Rose HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+10% Red Field Capacity, 10 Tickets
Rose AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+15% Red Field Capacity, 15 Tickets
Rose MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+20% Red Field Capacity, 25 Tickets
Rose GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+25% Red Field Capacity, 40 Tickets

Pine Tree Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Pine Tree CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+5% Blue Field Capacity, 5 Tickets
Pine Tree HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+10% Blue Field Capacity, 10 Tickets
Pine Tree AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+15% Blue Field Capacity, 15 Tickets
Pine Tree MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+20% Blue Field Capacity, 25 Tickets
Pine Tree GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+25% Blue Field Capacity, 40 Tickets

Stump Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Stump CadetCadetCollect 250 Thousand Pollen+5% Pollen From Tools, 5 Tickets
Stump HotshotHotshotCollect 2.5 Million Pollen+10% Pollen From Tools, 10 Tickets
Stump AceAceCollect 25 Million Pollen+15% Pollen From Tools, 15 Tickets
Stump MasterMasterCollect 250 Million Pollen+20% Pollen From Tools, 25 Tickets
Stump GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 5 Billion Pollen+25% Pollen From Tools, 40 Tickets

Coconut Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Coconut CadetCadetCollect 50 Million Pollenx1.04 White Pollen, 5 Tickets
Coconut HotshotHotshotCollect 500 Million Pollenx1.08 White Pollen, 10 Tickets
Coconut AceAceCollect 5 Billion Pollenx1.12 White Pollen, 15 Tickets
Coconut MasterMasterCollect 50 Billion Pollenx1.16 White Pollen, 25 Tickets
Coconut GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 1 Trillion Pollenx1.20 White Pollen, 40 Tickets

Pepper Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Pepper CadetCadetCollect 50 Million Pollen+5% Flame Pollen, 5 Tickets
Pepper HotshotHotshotCollect 500 Million Pollen+10% Flame Pollen, 10 Tickets
Pepper AceAceCollect 5 Billion Pollen+15% Flame Pollen, 15 Tickets
Pepper MasterMasterCollect 50 Billion Pollen+20% Flame Pollen, 25 Tickets
Pepper GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 1 Trillion Pollen+25% Flame Pollen, 40 Tickets

Hive Hub Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Hive Hub CadetCadetCollect 10 Million Pollen+2% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 5 Tickets
Hive Hub HotshotHotshotCollect 100 Million Pollen+4% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 10 Tickets
Hive Hub AceAceCollect 1 Billion Pollen+6% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 15 Tickets
Hive Hub MasterMasterCollect 10 Billion Pollen+8% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 25 Tickets
Hive Hub GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 100 Billion Pollen+10% Instant Gifted Bee Conversion, 40 Tickets

Mountain Top Badges

Badge NameImageRankRequirementsReward
Mountain Top CadetCadetCollect 100 Million Pollen+1% Gifted Bee Pollen, 5 Tickets
Mountain Top HotshotHotshotCollect 10 Billion Pollen+2% Gifted Bee Pollen, 10 Tickets
Mountain Top AceAceCollect 1 Trillion Pollen+3% Gifted Bee Pollen, 15 Tickets
Mountain Top MasterMasterCollect 100 Trillion Pollen+4% Gifted Bee Pollen, 25 Tickets
Mountain Top GrandmasterGrandmasterCollect 1 Quadrillion Pollen+5% Gifted Bee Pollen, 40 Tickets

Event Badges (No Longer Obtainable)

Badge NameImageRequirementsReward
Beesmas BeelieverComplete the 3rd Bee Bear 2018 questUnlocks the “Helping B.B.M.” Quest
Beesmas OverachieverComplete either of Bubble Bee Man’s 2018 questsB.B.M. Mask (or Mondo B.B.M. Mask if player completed B.B.M. Mission)
Egg Hunt 2019Trade in 3 Marshmallow Bees to the Egg Hunt InfoFlight of the Bumble Bee Egg (Roblox avatar item)
Swarming Egg Of The HiveHelp 3 Bears with Egg Hunt 2020 quests and turn in Sun Bear’s questSwarming Egg of the Hive (Roblox avatar item)
You Played Bee Swarm Simulator!Solve 3 puzzles from The Computer during Ready Player Two eventHow to Program BASIC (Roblox avatar item)
Bee Swarm Simulator: TIX 10Find 10 Tix total in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Tix currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 2Beat Round 2 in the Retro Swarm Challenge+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 4Beat Round 4 in the Retro Swarm Challenge+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 6Beat Round 6 in the Retro Swarm Challenge+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 8Beat Round 8 in the Retro Swarm Challenge+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
Bee Swarm Simulator: OG Token Round 10Beat Round 10 in the Retro Swarm Challenge+1 Token currency for Roblox: The Classic hub
The Games: Shine 1/5Find 1 Shine in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
The Games: Shine 2/5Find 2 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
The Games: Shine 3/5Find 3 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
The Games: Shine 4/5Find 4 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
The Games: Shine 5/5Find 5 Shines in Bee Swarm Simulator+1 Shine currency for The Games hub
The Games: Silver 1/3Complete Sun Bear’s 1st The Games quest+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
The Games: Silver 2/3Complete Sun Bear’s 2nd The Games quest+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
The Games: Silver 3/3Complete Sun Bear’s 3rd The Games quest+1 Silver currency for The Games hub
Winter Spotlight: Standard TokenComplete the 3rd Bee Bear Winter 2024 quest+1 Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub
Winter Spotlight: Elite TokenHelp 3 NPCs and open the Elite Gift Box+1 Elite Token currency for Winter Spotlight hub

Inactive Badges

Badge NameImageDescription
1 Billion Honey (Inactive)You’ve achieved the rank of Honey Master!
Counterfeit Beesmas OverachieverAccidentally awarded when speaking to Bubble Bee Man during Beesmas 2018

Conclusion

The badge system in Bee Swarm Simulator offers 155 achievements spanning honey production, quests, battles, abilities, goo collection, playtime, stickers, and pollen farming across 18 different fields. With 125 currently obtainable badges (excluding 30 event badges and 2 inactive badges), players have plenty of progression milestones to pursue. Check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki for more guides.

