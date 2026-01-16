Home » Gaming » Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics Guide

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Bee Swarm Simulator has a lot of mechanics that affect how your bees perform in the game. Understanding these systems helps you build a stronger hive and collect pollen more efficiently. This guide covers all the core bee mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator that you need to know, including how bees attack, level up through bond, show emotions in different fields, manage energy, and get powerful upgrades like gifted status and mutations. Check them out!

Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics

All Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all mechanics related to bees in Bee Swarm Simulator, check them out!

1. Bee Attack

Your bees can attack mobs, and they do this by shooting small red lasers. The damage they deal depends on their attack power. You have regular bee attacks that help all your bees. Then you have specific types like colorless, red, and blue bee attacks that only help matching bees. There’s also a bee attack multiplier that boosts everything after all the additions.

You can improve your bees’ attack in several ways:

Item NameAttack Multiplier
Rage Ability TokenFlat +1 Bee Attack (Stacks up to +4)
Gifted Brave BeeFlat +1 Bee Attack
King Beetle AmuletFlat +1 Bee Attack (Chance)
Ant AmuletFlat +1 Bee Attack (Chance)
Stick Bug AmuletFlat +1 Bee Attack (Chance)
Hiking BootsFlat +1 Bee Attack
Beekeeper’s BootsFlat +1 Bee Attack
Coconut ClogsFlat +2 Bee Attack
Gummy BootsFlat +3 Bee Attack
Mondo Belt BagFlat +1 Colorless Bee Attack
Honeycomb BeltFlat +1 Colorless Bee Attack
Petal BeltFlat +1 Colorless Bee Attack
Brave GuardFlat +1 Colorless Bee Attack
Cog Amulet (Gold+)Flat +1–2 Colorless Bee Attack (Chance)
Red GuardFlat +1 Red Bee Attack
Elite Red GuardFlat +1 Red Bee Attack
Riley GuardFlat +2 Red Bee Attack
Crimson GuardFlat +3 Red Bee Attack
King Beetle AmuletFlat +1 Red Bee Attack (Chance)
Stick Bug AmuletFlat +1–2 Red Bee Attack (Chance)
Cog Amulet (Gold+)Flat +1–2 Red Bee Attack (Chance)
Blue GuardFlat +1 Blue Bee Attack
Elite Blue GuardFlat +1 Blue Bee Attack
Bucko GuardFlat +2 Blue Bee Attack
Cobalt GuardFlat +3 Blue Bee Attack
King Beetle AmuletFlat +1 Blue Bee Attack (Chance)
Stick Bug AmuletFlat +1–2 Blue Bee Attack (Chance)
Cog Amulet (Gold+)Flat +1–2 Blue Bee Attack (Chance)
Cop and Robber (Sticker Stack)Flat +0.5 Blue Bee Attack
Gifted Rage Bee+10% Bee Attack
Stingerx1.5 Bee Attack (30 seconds)
Flame Heat+5–25% Bee Attack
Fire Mask+15% Bee Attack
Demon Mask+25% Bee Attack
Stick Bug Amulet+1–10% Bee Attack (Tier-based)
Cog Amulet+3–15% Bee Attack (Tier-based)
Emergency Coconut Shieldx1.25 Bee Attack (10 seconds)
Coconut Combo BuffUp to +50% Bee Attack
Invigorating Nectar+1–10% Bee Attack
Beequips (e.g., Icicles)Bee Attack Multiplier
Forward Facing Aphid (Sticker Stack)+1% Bee Attack
Walking Stick Nymph (Sticker Stack)+1% Bee Attack
Theatrical Intruder (Sticker Stack)+1% Bee Attack
Tough Potato (Sticker Stack)+1% Bee Attack
Festive Pea (Sticker Stack)+1% Gifted Bee Attack
Cyan Hilted Sword (Sticker Stack)+2% Bee Attack
Stick Cub Skin (Sticker Stack)+1% Bee Attack
Festive Nymph BlessingUp to +5% Bee Attack

2. Bond

Bond is basically how your bees level up. When you collect pollen, your bees gain bond points. Get enough bond, and they level up, which gives them nice bonuses. Each level above 1 gives your bee:

  • +5% gather amount
  • +10% conversion amount
  • +5% energy
  • +3% move speed

You can check your bee’s bond anytime by clicking on its hive slot. The info window shows how much bond you need for the next level.

Mobs have levels too, and your bee’s level affects whether attacks hit or miss. If your bee is the same level or higher than the mob, it’s guaranteed to hit. If your bee is one level lower, it has a 50% chance to hit. Two levels lower means only 25% chance, and it keeps decreasing from there.

3. Emoticons

Emoticons show your bee’s current mood. The mood affects bond gains, move speed, and can even let some bees find certain stickers when collecting.

Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics

You will see emoticons above your bees’ heads showing if they like a field or not. If your bee shows a happy face, it loves that field and gains an extra bond. Plus, it moves slightly faster. A sad face means it hates the field, gains less bond, and moves more slowly. No emoticon means it’s neutral.

Here is the list of what every bee likes and dislikes:

Bee TypeImageLikesDislikes
Basic BeeBasic BeeSunflower Field, Clover Field, Mountain Top FieldSpider Field
Bomber BeeBomber BeeDandelion Field, Cactus FieldPumpkin Field
Brave BeeBrave BeeSpider Field, Clover FieldDandelion Field
Bumble BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsBlue Flower Field, Stump FieldMushroom Field
Cool BeeCool BeeBamboo Field, Pine Tree ForestStrawberry Field
Hasty BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsSunflower Field, Cactus FieldPumpkin Patch, Stump Field
Looker BeeLooker BeeClover Field, Mountain Top FieldSunflower Field, Pepper Patch
Rad BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsMushroom Field, Rose FieldPine Tree Forest
Rascal BeeRascal BeeMushroom Field, Rose FieldPine Tree Forest
Stubborn BeeStubborn BeeDandelion Field, Clover FieldRose Field
Bubble BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsBlue Flower Field, Pine Tree ForestStrawberry Field
Bucko BeeBucko BeeBlue Flower Field, Bamboo Field, Pine Tree ForestStrawberry Field, Rose Field
Commander BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsSpider Field, Cactus FieldDandelion Field
Demo BeeDemo BeeDandelion Field, Cactus FieldRose Field
Exhausted BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsDandelion Field, Sunflower Field, Stump FieldCactus Field
Fire BeeFire BeeMushroom Field, Strawberry FieldPine Tree Forest
Frosty BeeFrosty BeeBlue Flower Field, Mountain Top FieldMushroom Field, Pepper Patch
Honey BeeHoney BeePumpkin Patch, Mountain Top FieldSpider Field
Rage BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsSpider Field, Rose FieldBlue Flower Field
Riley BeeRiley BeeMushroom Field, Strawberry Field, Rose FieldBamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest
Shocked BeeShocked BeeSpider Field, Pineapple PatchMushroom Field
Baby BeeBaby BeeDandelion Field, Sunflower Field, Mushroom Field, Blue Flower FieldSpider Field, Cactus Field, Rose Field, Pine Tree Forest, Stump Field, Pepper Patch
Carpenter BeeCarpenter BeeBamboo Field, Pine Tree ForestMountain Top Field
Demon BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsMushroom Field, Spider FieldMountain Top Field
Diamond BeeDiamond BeeBlue Flower Field, Pineapple PatchRose Field
Lion BeeLion BeePineapple Patch, Ant FieldClover Field
Music BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsDandelion Field, Clover FieldCactus Field
Ninja BeeNinja BeeBlue Flower Field, Bamboo FieldMushroom Field
Shy BeeShy BeeStrawberry Field, Pumpkin PatchPine Tree Forest
Buoyant BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsBlue Flower Field, Bamboo Field, Mountain Top Field, Coconut FieldNone
Fuzzy BeeFuzzy BeeDandelion Field, Pine Tree ForestPepper Patch
Precise BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsRose Field, Mountain Top FieldBamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest
Spicy BeeSpicy BeePepper PatchStump Field
Tadpole BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsPine Tree Forest, Stump FieldCactus Field
Vector BeeVector BeeSpider Field, Coconut FieldPineapple Patch
Bear BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsPumpkin Field, Pine Tree ForestBlue Flower Field
Cobalt BeeCobalt BeeClover Field, Pine Tree ForestPineapple Patch
Crimson BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsClover Field, Rose FieldPineapple Patch
Digital BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsDandelion Field, Mountain Top Field, Coconut FieldPine Tree Forest
Festive BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsMushroom Field, Pine Tree Forest, Mountain Top FieldBlue Flower Field
Gummy BeeGummy BeePineapple Patch, Stump Field, Mountain Top FieldPumpkin Patch
Photon BeePhoton BeePineapple Patch, Pumpkin PatchClover Field
Puppy BeePuppy BeeClover Field, Pumpkin PatchRose Field
Tabby BeeTabby BeeClover Field, Spider FieldCactus Field
Vicious BeeVicious BeeCactus Field, Rose FieldDandelion Field
Windy BeeBee Swarm Simulator Bee MechanicsDandelion Field, Coconut FieldBamboo Field, Strawberry Field

4. Energy

Energy is how many actions your bee can do before it needs to rest. Each time a bee gathers pollen, attacks a mob, or sips nectar from a planter, it uses one energy. When a bee runs out of energy, it flies back to the hive and sleeps for 30 seconds to fully recharge. However, there are exceptions:

  • Shocked Bee only sleeps for 15 seconds
  • Exhausted Bee never sleeps
  • Photon Bee never sleeps
Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics

You can boost energy through:

  • Leveling up bees (each level adds 5% energy)
  • Stacks of Polar Power from Polar Bear’s quests
  • Energy mutations
  • Certain beequips

5. Gifted Bees

Gifted Bees are super valuable in this game. They get x1.5 more collection, conversion, and attack compared to regular bees. Plus, each gifted bee gives your entire hive a special bonus called Gifted Hive Bonus. Gifted bees also have a different appearance and can spawn Inspire Tokens.

How to get a Gifted Bee? You need to use a Royal Jelly or hatch an egg. Every time you do it, there is a 0.4% chance of getting a Gifted Bee. Feeding favorite treats can also make bees gifted, but the chances are tiny:

  • Rare bees: 0.0125%
  • Epic bees: 0.01%
  • Common and Legendary bees: 0.0083%
  • Mythic bees: 0.00417%

There is also another way to make a bee gifted, which is by using Gingerbread Bears. They have a 1% chance to do it, which is way better odds.

6. Mutations

These mutations give your bees random stat bonuses. You’ll know a bee is mutated because its level number changes color based on which stat got boosted. The colored number appears both on the hive slot and on the bee’s wings.

Here is how to get mutations in Bee Swarm Simulator:

  • Feed your bee a Bitterberry for a 1 in 1,000 chance to get a mutation. If the bee is Radioactive, Bitterberries improve the odds to 1 in 100.
  • All Fruits have a 1 in 25,000 chance.
  • Royal Jellies, Moon Charms, Star Jellies, and special treats also have a chance to cause mutations.
  • Atomic treats guarantee a mutation every time, whether the bee is radioactive or not.

Here are all the mutations your bees can get. The ranges shown are for bees level 20 or below – higher level bees can get bigger bonuses:

StatChanceRangeColor
% Attack17.9%5–20%Red
+ Attack3.87%1–2Red
% Convert Amount17.9%10–30%Orange
+ Convert Amount8.55%20–80Orange
% Gather Amount17.9%10–30%Light Green
+ Gather Amount8.55%2–10Light Green
% Energy17.9%10–40%Brown
% Bee Ability Rate1.87%1–4%Purple
% Critical Chance1.87%1–3%Green
+ Movespeed1.87%2–6Dark Cyan
% Instant Conversion4.57%8–20%Yellow

7. Radiation

Radiation gives your bee a temporary radioactive status that lasts for 11 minutes. Bees stay radioactive even if you move them to different hive slots during these 11 minutes. When a bee is radioactive, it has much better odds of getting mutations from Bitterberries, Royal Jellies, Moon Charms, or Star Jellies. It also allows the chance of mutations from feeding special treats.

Radioactive bees glow green. The brightness shows how much time is left. Brighter means more time remaining. The bee’s hive slot also emits green particles. There are various ways to get radioactive bees in Bee Swarm Simulator:

  • Feed a bee a Neonberry to make it radioactive.
  • If a bee is mutated, it occasionally becomes radioactive, which can spread to surrounding bees.
  • Sometimes, bees randomly become radioactive without any trigger.

Those are all the bee mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator. In this game, there are also player mechanics and other mechanics that can make you a better beekeeper. If you need more information about this game, you can always check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Roblox My Waterpark Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Merge Your Army Codes (January 2026)

How to Make Money Fast in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Is There Admin Abuse Event in Universal Tower Defense?

Roblox Ghoul Re Codes (January 2026)

99 Nights in the Forest Caves Part 2 Update Countdown...

Roblox Fisch Tidefall Major Update Countdown & Release Date

Brookhaven Farm House Update: Release Date and Countdown

All Traits and Mutations in My Fishing Brainrots

Roblox Don’t Take the Brainrots Codes (January 2026)