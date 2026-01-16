Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator has a lot of mechanics that affect how your bees perform in the game. Understanding these systems helps you build a stronger hive and collect pollen more efficiently. This guide covers all the core bee mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator that you need to know, including how bees attack, level up through bond, show emotions in different fields, manage energy, and get powerful upgrades like gifted status and mutations. Check them out!

All Bee Swarm Simulator Bee Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all mechanics related to bees in Bee Swarm Simulator, check them out!

1. Bee Attack

Your bees can attack mobs, and they do this by shooting small red lasers. The damage they deal depends on their attack power. You have regular bee attacks that help all your bees. Then you have specific types like colorless, red, and blue bee attacks that only help matching bees. There’s also a bee attack multiplier that boosts everything after all the additions.

You can improve your bees’ attack in several ways:

Item Name Attack Multiplier Rage Ability Token Flat +1 Bee Attack (Stacks up to +4) Gifted Brave Bee Flat +1 Bee Attack King Beetle Amulet Flat +1 Bee Attack (Chance) Ant Amulet Flat +1 Bee Attack (Chance) Stick Bug Amulet Flat +1 Bee Attack (Chance) Hiking Boots Flat +1 Bee Attack Beekeeper’s Boots Flat +1 Bee Attack Coconut Clogs Flat +2 Bee Attack Gummy Boots Flat +3 Bee Attack Mondo Belt Bag Flat +1 Colorless Bee Attack Honeycomb Belt Flat +1 Colorless Bee Attack Petal Belt Flat +1 Colorless Bee Attack Brave Guard Flat +1 Colorless Bee Attack Cog Amulet (Gold+) Flat +1–2 Colorless Bee Attack (Chance) Red Guard Flat +1 Red Bee Attack Elite Red Guard Flat +1 Red Bee Attack Riley Guard Flat +2 Red Bee Attack Crimson Guard Flat +3 Red Bee Attack King Beetle Amulet Flat +1 Red Bee Attack (Chance) Stick Bug Amulet Flat +1–2 Red Bee Attack (Chance) Cog Amulet (Gold+) Flat +1–2 Red Bee Attack (Chance) Blue Guard Flat +1 Blue Bee Attack Elite Blue Guard Flat +1 Blue Bee Attack Bucko Guard Flat +2 Blue Bee Attack Cobalt Guard Flat +3 Blue Bee Attack King Beetle Amulet Flat +1 Blue Bee Attack (Chance) Stick Bug Amulet Flat +1–2 Blue Bee Attack (Chance) Cog Amulet (Gold+) Flat +1–2 Blue Bee Attack (Chance) Cop and Robber (Sticker Stack) Flat +0.5 Blue Bee Attack Gifted Rage Bee +10% Bee Attack Stinger x1.5 Bee Attack (30 seconds) Flame Heat +5–25% Bee Attack Fire Mask +15% Bee Attack Demon Mask +25% Bee Attack Stick Bug Amulet +1–10% Bee Attack (Tier-based) Cog Amulet +3–15% Bee Attack (Tier-based) Emergency Coconut Shield x1.25 Bee Attack (10 seconds) Coconut Combo Buff Up to +50% Bee Attack Invigorating Nectar +1–10% Bee Attack Beequips (e.g., Icicles) Bee Attack Multiplier Forward Facing Aphid (Sticker Stack) +1% Bee Attack Walking Stick Nymph (Sticker Stack) +1% Bee Attack Theatrical Intruder (Sticker Stack) +1% Bee Attack Tough Potato (Sticker Stack) +1% Bee Attack Festive Pea (Sticker Stack) +1% Gifted Bee Attack Cyan Hilted Sword (Sticker Stack) +2% Bee Attack Stick Cub Skin (Sticker Stack) +1% Bee Attack Festive Nymph Blessing Up to +5% Bee Attack

2. Bond

Bond is basically how your bees level up. When you collect pollen, your bees gain bond points. Get enough bond, and they level up, which gives them nice bonuses. Each level above 1 gives your bee:

+5% gather amount

+10% conversion amount

+5% energy

+3% move speed

You can check your bee’s bond anytime by clicking on its hive slot. The info window shows how much bond you need for the next level.

Mobs have levels too, and your bee’s level affects whether attacks hit or miss. If your bee is the same level or higher than the mob, it’s guaranteed to hit. If your bee is one level lower, it has a 50% chance to hit. Two levels lower means only 25% chance, and it keeps decreasing from there.

3. Emoticons

Emoticons show your bee’s current mood. The mood affects bond gains, move speed, and can even let some bees find certain stickers when collecting.

You will see emoticons above your bees’ heads showing if they like a field or not. If your bee shows a happy face, it loves that field and gains an extra bond. Plus, it moves slightly faster. A sad face means it hates the field, gains less bond, and moves more slowly. No emoticon means it’s neutral.

Here is the list of what every bee likes and dislikes:

Bee Type Image Likes Dislikes Basic Bee Sunflower Field, Clover Field, Mountain Top Field Spider Field Bomber Bee Dandelion Field, Cactus Field Pumpkin Field Brave Bee Spider Field, Clover Field Dandelion Field Bumble Bee Blue Flower Field, Stump Field Mushroom Field Cool Bee Bamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest Strawberry Field Hasty Bee Sunflower Field, Cactus Field Pumpkin Patch, Stump Field Looker Bee Clover Field, Mountain Top Field Sunflower Field, Pepper Patch Rad Bee Mushroom Field, Rose Field Pine Tree Forest Rascal Bee Mushroom Field, Rose Field Pine Tree Forest Stubborn Bee Dandelion Field, Clover Field Rose Field Bubble Bee Blue Flower Field, Pine Tree Forest Strawberry Field Bucko Bee Blue Flower Field, Bamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest Strawberry Field, Rose Field Commander Bee Spider Field, Cactus Field Dandelion Field Demo Bee Dandelion Field, Cactus Field Rose Field Exhausted Bee Dandelion Field, Sunflower Field, Stump Field Cactus Field Fire Bee Mushroom Field, Strawberry Field Pine Tree Forest Frosty Bee Blue Flower Field, Mountain Top Field Mushroom Field, Pepper Patch Honey Bee Pumpkin Patch, Mountain Top Field Spider Field Rage Bee Spider Field, Rose Field Blue Flower Field Riley Bee Mushroom Field, Strawberry Field, Rose Field Bamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest Shocked Bee Spider Field, Pineapple Patch Mushroom Field Baby Bee Dandelion Field, Sunflower Field, Mushroom Field, Blue Flower Field Spider Field, Cactus Field, Rose Field, Pine Tree Forest, Stump Field, Pepper Patch Carpenter Bee Bamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest Mountain Top Field Demon Bee Mushroom Field, Spider Field Mountain Top Field Diamond Bee Blue Flower Field, Pineapple Patch Rose Field Lion Bee Pineapple Patch, Ant Field Clover Field Music Bee Dandelion Field, Clover Field Cactus Field Ninja Bee Blue Flower Field, Bamboo Field Mushroom Field Shy Bee Strawberry Field, Pumpkin Patch Pine Tree Forest Buoyant Bee Blue Flower Field, Bamboo Field, Mountain Top Field, Coconut Field None Fuzzy Bee Dandelion Field, Pine Tree Forest Pepper Patch Precise Bee Rose Field, Mountain Top Field Bamboo Field, Pine Tree Forest Spicy Bee Pepper Patch Stump Field Tadpole Bee Pine Tree Forest, Stump Field Cactus Field Vector Bee Spider Field, Coconut Field Pineapple Patch Bear Bee Pumpkin Field, Pine Tree Forest Blue Flower Field Cobalt Bee Clover Field, Pine Tree Forest Pineapple Patch Crimson Bee Clover Field, Rose Field Pineapple Patch Digital Bee Dandelion Field, Mountain Top Field, Coconut Field Pine Tree Forest Festive Bee Mushroom Field, Pine Tree Forest, Mountain Top Field Blue Flower Field Gummy Bee Pineapple Patch, Stump Field, Mountain Top Field Pumpkin Patch Photon Bee Pineapple Patch, Pumpkin Patch Clover Field Puppy Bee Clover Field, Pumpkin Patch Rose Field Tabby Bee Clover Field, Spider Field Cactus Field Vicious Bee Cactus Field, Rose Field Dandelion Field Windy Bee Dandelion Field, Coconut Field Bamboo Field, Strawberry Field

4. Energy

Energy is how many actions your bee can do before it needs to rest. Each time a bee gathers pollen, attacks a mob, or sips nectar from a planter, it uses one energy. When a bee runs out of energy, it flies back to the hive and sleeps for 30 seconds to fully recharge. However, there are exceptions:

Shocked Bee only sleeps for 15 seconds

Exhausted Bee never sleeps

Photon Bee never sleeps

You can boost energy through:

Leveling up bees (each level adds 5% energy)

Stacks of Polar Power from Polar Bear’s quests

Energy mutations

Certain beequips

5. Gifted Bees

Gifted Bees are super valuable in this game. They get x1.5 more collection, conversion, and attack compared to regular bees. Plus, each gifted bee gives your entire hive a special bonus called Gifted Hive Bonus. Gifted bees also have a different appearance and can spawn Inspire Tokens.

How to get a Gifted Bee? You need to use a Royal Jelly or hatch an egg. Every time you do it, there is a 0.4% chance of getting a Gifted Bee. Feeding favorite treats can also make bees gifted, but the chances are tiny:

Rare bees: 0.0125%

Epic bees: 0.01%

Common and Legendary bees: 0.0083%

Mythic bees: 0.00417%

There is also another way to make a bee gifted, which is by using Gingerbread Bears. They have a 1% chance to do it, which is way better odds.

6. Mutations

These mutations give your bees random stat bonuses. You’ll know a bee is mutated because its level number changes color based on which stat got boosted. The colored number appears both on the hive slot and on the bee’s wings.

Here is how to get mutations in Bee Swarm Simulator:

Feed your bee a Bitterberry for a 1 in 1,000 chance to get a mutation. If the bee is Radioactive, Bitterberries improve the odds to 1 in 100.

All Fruits have a 1 in 25,000 chance.

Royal Jellies, Moon Charms, Star Jellies, and special treats also have a chance to cause mutations.

Atomic treats guarantee a mutation every time, whether the bee is radioactive or not.

Here are all the mutations your bees can get. The ranges shown are for bees level 20 or below – higher level bees can get bigger bonuses:

Stat Chance Range Color % Attack 17.9% 5–20% Red + Attack 3.87% 1–2 Red % Convert Amount 17.9% 10–30% Orange + Convert Amount 8.55% 20–80 Orange % Gather Amount 17.9% 10–30% Light Green + Gather Amount 8.55% 2–10 Light Green % Energy 17.9% 10–40% Brown % Bee Ability Rate 1.87% 1–4% Purple % Critical Chance 1.87% 1–3% Green + Movespeed 1.87% 2–6 Dark Cyan % Instant Conversion 4.57% 8–20% Yellow

7. Radiation

Radiation gives your bee a temporary radioactive status that lasts for 11 minutes. Bees stay radioactive even if you move them to different hive slots during these 11 minutes. When a bee is radioactive, it has much better odds of getting mutations from Bitterberries, Royal Jellies, Moon Charms, or Star Jellies. It also allows the chance of mutations from feeding special treats.

Radioactive bees glow green. The brightness shows how much time is left. Brighter means more time remaining. The bee’s hive slot also emits green particles. There are various ways to get radioactive bees in Bee Swarm Simulator:

Feed a bee a Neonberry to make it radioactive.

to make it radioactive. If a bee is mutated, it occasionally becomes radioactive, which can spread to surrounding bees.

Sometimes, bees randomly become radioactive without any trigger.

Those are all the bee mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator. In this game, there are also player mechanics and other mechanics that can make you a better beekeeper. If you need more information about this game, you can always check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki.