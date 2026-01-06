Home » Gaming » All Mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator

All Mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator

by Shida Aruya
Bee Swarm Simulator has different types of enemies you will encounter while playing. These creatures are called mobs by players, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Knowing how mobs work is super important if you want to progress in the game. Here is the list of all mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator and all the important information about them.

Mobs Bee Swarm Simulator

How Do Mobs Work in Bee Swarm Simulator

Mobs have levels shown next to their names. If your bees are lower level than the mob you’re attacking, they’ll miss their attacks more often. The bigger the level gap, the more your bees will struggle to land hits. This is why leveling up your bees is so important.

Some mobs are passive, meaning they won’t attack you. However, most mobs will fight back when you enter their territory. When you defeat most mobs, they drop tokens in a circle around them instead of sending items straight to your inventory. Your bees need to collect these tokens, and other players can’t grab your loot unless it’s from public mobs like Mondo Chick.

Here’s a cool trick we found that works on most field-defending mobs: if you keep jumping, many mobs will freeze and stop attacking. Just make sure your bees start attacking first before you begin jumping, or this won’t work.

All Mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator

The types of mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator are divided into four categories: Regular Mobs, Mini Bosses, Bosses, and Miscellaneous Mobs. Check out the details below:

1. Regular Mobs

Regular mobs stay in specific fields and respawn after you defeat them. Here is the list:

MobImageFieldsRespawn TimeHealthHoney Drop
LadybugBee Swarm Simulator mobs• Mushroom Field (Lv 1)
• Clover Field (Lv 2)
• Strawberry Field (Lv 2, 3)		5 minutes12-2875
Rhino Beetle• Blue Flower Field (Lv 1)
• Clover Field (Lv 2)
• Bamboo Field (Lv 2, 3)
• Pineapple Patch (Lv 5)		5 minutes10-3475
SpiderSpider Field30 minutes1001,000
MantisBee Swarm Simulator mobs• Pineapple Patch (Lv 4)
• Pine Tree Forest (Lv 5, 6)		20 minutes115-165250
ScorpionRose Field20 minutes170-2001,000
Werewolf• Cactus Field (Lv 7)
• Pumpkin Patch
• Pine Tree Forest		1 hour2505,000

2. Mini-Bosses

Mini-bosses don’t quite fit as regular bosses, but they’re definitely stronger than field mobs. They have special mechanics that make them unique.

MobImageLevel RangeFieldsRespawn TimeHealthMain Attack
Rogue Vicious Bee1-12• Clover Field
• Spider Field
• Cactus Field
• Rose Field
• Mountain Top Field
• Pepper Patch		10-30 minutesDifferent for each levelSpike attacks and spawns at night more often.
Wild Windy Bee1-20+All fields except Stump Field and Ant FieldEvery two-day/night cycles or from the Wind ShrineDifferent for each levelTwo wind attacks, a tornado, and a wind gust.
Commando ChickBee Swarm Simulator mobs3-25+Commando Chick’s Hideout30 minutesDifferent for each levelThrows grenades, egg block defense, and HP saves.
SnowbearBee Swarm Simulator mobs1-25+Spider Field1 hour 30 minutes1,500 – 200,000Level scales, 1-minute time limit, no HP saves.

3. Bosses

Bosses are the toughest enemies in Bee Swarm Simulator. They drop the best rewards and require solid strategies to beat.

BossImageFieldsRespawn TimeHealthMain AttacksHoney Drop
King BeetleKing Beetle’s Lair (Lv 7)1 day2,500Melee1,000,000
Tunnel BearBee Swarm Simulator mobsWhite Tunnel (Lv 9)2 days10,000One-shot kill5,000,000
Mondo ChickBee Swarm Simulator mobsMountain Top Field (Lv 8)1 hour300,000Egg block defense, loses 333 HP per second.TBA
Coconut CrabBee Swarm Simulator mobsCoconut Field (Lv 13)36 hours250,000Coconut throw, claw attacks.
Stick BugBee Swarm Simulator mobsMultiple fields (Lv 1-25+When the challenge starts1,250-2,585,000Flailing sticks, splinter trap, stick nymphs, spinners.
Stump SnailBee Swarm Simulator mobsStump Field (Lv 6)4 days30,000,000Doesn’t attack unless you touch its head, HP saves.30,000,000

4. Miscellaneous Mobs

Beyond the main categories, there are also lots of special mobs that appear under specific conditions. Here is a complete breakdown of all miscellaneous mobs you will encounter.

MobImageFieldsMain Features
AphidsAll fields except Ant Field and Stump Field (Lv 1-20)• Rage Aphid: Massive damage.
• Armored Aphid: Greater defense.
• Diamond Aphid: Greater health.
Army AntBee Swarm Simulator mobsAnt Field (Lv 1-16)Higher defense and targets the player.
Bean BugRandomly appears in all fields except Ant FieldSummons Jelly Bean tokens.
Cave MonsterWerewolf’s Cave (Lv 11)400 HP, one-shot kill.
CogmowerAny field except Ant Field (during Robo Bear Challenge)Roams destroying flowers, 50 damage on contact (increases with level), takes half damage from critical hits.
CogturretBee Swarm Simulator mobsAny field except Ant Field during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 11-22)Shoots giant cog destroying flowers and dealing 25 damage, sinks underground after shooting.
Festive NymphBee Swarm Simulator mobs• Sunflower
• Clover
• Strawberry
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+)		Special Stick Nymph variant from Stick Bug Beesmas Quests, loses health over time.
Fire AntAnt Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)Doesn’t target player, leaves fire trail that lingers.
FireflyBee Swarm Simulator mobs• Strawberry
• Spider
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Rose		Nighttime only, creates sparkles on flowers, spawns in groups of eight.
Flying AntAnt Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)Moves fast, larger attack range, targets player.
FrogAll fields, can spawn outside fieldsCreates bubbles, collects tokens, attacks hostile mobs, has stronger gifted version.
Giant AntBee Swarm Simulator mobsAnt Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)Large health and damage, targets player.
Golden Cogmower• Clover
• Pineapple
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 6-22)		Rare mob, spawns only 3 times per challenge (rounds 3-4-6, 12-13-14-16, 21-22-23-24), only Robo Bear mob that drops loot, takes half damage from critical hits.
MechsquitoBee Swarm Simulator mobsAnywhere including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 1-24)Shoots projectile barrage giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage.
Mega MechsquitoAny field including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 13-23)Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage, long cooldown between shots.
PuffshroomBee Swarm Simulator mobsAll fields except Ant Field (Lv 1-30)Spawns naturally at 0:15 and 0:45 past the hour or from planters, comes in different rarities, defeated by collecting pollen nearby.
Party CogmowerAll fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28)Roams destroying flower patches.
Party CogturretAll fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 5-27)Shoots giant cog destroying flowers, sinks underground after shooting.
Party MechsquitoAll fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28)Shoots projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage.
Party Mega MechsquitoAll fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 11-27)Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, long cooldown between shots.
Regular AntBee Swarm Simulator mobsAnt Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)Doesn’t target player.
Stick Nymph• Sunflower
• Clover
• Strawberry
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+)		Only summoned by Stick Bug, health scales with Stick Bug level, loses health over time.
ZombieRetro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+)Temporal enemy.
SlimeBee Swarm Simulator mobsRetro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+)Temporal enemy.

Bee Swarm Simulator has a huge variety of mobs to fight. Each of them has unique mechanics and rewards. You will always start with easy mobs first because they usually come on the lowest levels. Once you upgrade your character into a higher level, then harder mobs will come attack you.

Practice and play a lot so you know how to defend yourself. When you are ready, you will need to tackle the big bosses, and get better rewards. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Bee Swarm Simulator wiki!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

