Bee Swarm Simulator has different types of enemies you will encounter while playing. These creatures are called mobs by players, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Knowing how mobs work is super important if you want to progress in the game. Here is the list of all mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator and all the important information about them.

How Do Mobs Work in Bee Swarm Simulator

Mobs have levels shown next to their names. If your bees are lower level than the mob you’re attacking, they’ll miss their attacks more often. The bigger the level gap, the more your bees will struggle to land hits. This is why leveling up your bees is so important.

Some mobs are passive, meaning they won’t attack you. However, most mobs will fight back when you enter their territory. When you defeat most mobs, they drop tokens in a circle around them instead of sending items straight to your inventory. Your bees need to collect these tokens, and other players can’t grab your loot unless it’s from public mobs like Mondo Chick.

Here’s a cool trick we found that works on most field-defending mobs: if you keep jumping, many mobs will freeze and stop attacking. Just make sure your bees start attacking first before you begin jumping, or this won’t work.

All Mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator

The types of mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator are divided into four categories: Regular Mobs, Mini Bosses, Bosses, and Miscellaneous Mobs. Check out the details below:

1. Regular Mobs

Regular mobs stay in specific fields and respawn after you defeat them. Here is the list:

Mob Image Fields Respawn Time Health Honey Drop Ladybug • Mushroom Field (Lv 1)

• Clover Field (Lv 2)

• Strawberry Field (Lv 2, 3) 5 minutes 12-28 75 Rhino Beetle • Blue Flower Field (Lv 1)

• Clover Field (Lv 2)

• Bamboo Field (Lv 2, 3)

• Pineapple Patch (Lv 5) 5 minutes 10-34 75 Spider Spider Field 30 minutes 100 1,000 Mantis • Pineapple Patch (Lv 4)

• Pine Tree Forest (Lv 5, 6) 20 minutes 115-165 250 Scorpion Rose Field 20 minutes 170-200 1,000 Werewolf • Cactus Field (Lv 7)

• Pumpkin Patch

• Pine Tree Forest 1 hour 250 5,000

2. Mini-Bosses

Mini-bosses don’t quite fit as regular bosses, but they’re definitely stronger than field mobs. They have special mechanics that make them unique.

Mob Image Level Range Fields Respawn Time Health Main Attack Rogue Vicious Bee 1-12 • Clover Field

• Spider Field

• Cactus Field

• Rose Field

• Mountain Top Field

• Pepper Patch 10-30 minutes Different for each level Spike attacks and spawns at night more often. Wild Windy Bee 1-20+ All fields except Stump Field and Ant Field Every two-day/night cycles or from the Wind Shrine Different for each level Two wind attacks, a tornado, and a wind gust. Commando Chick 3-25+ Commando Chick’s Hideout 30 minutes Different for each level Throws grenades, egg block defense, and HP saves. Snowbear 1-25+ Spider Field 1 hour 30 minutes 1,500 – 200,000 Level scales, 1-minute time limit, no HP saves.

3. Bosses

Bosses are the toughest enemies in Bee Swarm Simulator. They drop the best rewards and require solid strategies to beat.

Boss Image Fields Respawn Time Health Main Attacks Honey Drop King Beetle King Beetle’s Lair (Lv 7) 1 day 2,500 Melee 1,000,000 Tunnel Bear White Tunnel (Lv 9) 2 days 10,000 One-shot kill 5,000,000 Mondo Chick Mountain Top Field (Lv 8) 1 hour 300,000 Egg block defense, loses 333 HP per second. TBA Coconut Crab Coconut Field (Lv 13) 36 hours 250,000 Coconut throw, claw attacks. – Stick Bug Multiple fields (Lv 1-25+ When the challenge starts 1,250-2,585,000 Flailing sticks, splinter trap, stick nymphs, spinners. – Stump Snail Stump Field (Lv 6) 4 days 30,000,000 Doesn’t attack unless you touch its head, HP saves. 30,000,000

4. Miscellaneous Mobs

Beyond the main categories, there are also lots of special mobs that appear under specific conditions. Here is a complete breakdown of all miscellaneous mobs you will encounter.

Mob Image Fields Main Features Aphids All fields except Ant Field and Stump Field (Lv 1-20) • Rage Aphid: Massive damage.

• Armored Aphid: Greater defense.

• Diamond Aphid: Greater health. Army Ant Ant Field (Lv 1-16) Higher defense and targets the player. Bean Bug Randomly appears in all fields except Ant Field Summons Jelly Bean tokens. Cave Monster Werewolf’s Cave (Lv 11) 400 HP, one-shot kill. Cogmower Any field except Ant Field (during Robo Bear Challenge) Roams destroying flowers, 50 damage on contact (increases with level), takes half damage from critical hits. Cogturret Any field except Ant Field during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 11-22) Shoots giant cog destroying flowers and dealing 25 damage, sinks underground after shooting. Festive Nymph • Sunflower

• Clover

• Strawberry

• Bamboo

• Pineapple

• Cactus

• Pumpkin

• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+) Special Stick Nymph variant from Stick Bug Beesmas Quests, loses health over time. Fire Ant Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16) Doesn’t target player, leaves fire trail that lingers. Firefly • Strawberry

• Spider

• Bamboo

• Pineapple

• Cactus

• Rose Nighttime only, creates sparkles on flowers, spawns in groups of eight. Flying Ant Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16) Moves fast, larger attack range, targets player. Frog All fields, can spawn outside fields Creates bubbles, collects tokens, attacks hostile mobs, has stronger gifted version. Giant Ant Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16) Large health and damage, targets player. Golden Cogmower • Clover

• Pineapple

• Pumpkin

• Mountain Top during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 6-22) Rare mob, spawns only 3 times per challenge (rounds 3-4-6, 12-13-14-16, 21-22-23-24), only Robo Bear mob that drops loot, takes half damage from critical hits. Mechsquito Anywhere including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 1-24) Shoots projectile barrage giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage. Mega Mechsquito Any field including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 13-23) Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage, long cooldown between shots. Puffshroom All fields except Ant Field (Lv 1-30) Spawns naturally at 0:15 and 0:45 past the hour or from planters, comes in different rarities, defeated by collecting pollen nearby. Party Cogmower All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28) Roams destroying flower patches. Party Cogturret All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 5-27) Shoots giant cog destroying flowers, sinks underground after shooting. Party Mechsquito All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28) Shoots projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage. Party Mega Mechsquito All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 11-27) Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, long cooldown between shots. Regular Ant Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16) Doesn’t target player. Stick Nymph • Sunflower

• Clover

• Strawberry

• Bamboo

• Pineapple

• Cactus

• Pumpkin

• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+) Only summoned by Stick Bug, health scales with Stick Bug level, loses health over time. Zombie Retro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+) Temporal enemy. Slime Retro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+) Temporal enemy.

Bee Swarm Simulator has a huge variety of mobs to fight. Each of them has unique mechanics and rewards. You will always start with easy mobs first because they usually come on the lowest levels. Once you upgrade your character into a higher level, then harder mobs will come attack you.

Practice and play a lot so you know how to defend yourself. When you are ready, you will need to tackle the big bosses, and get better rewards. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Bee Swarm Simulator wiki!