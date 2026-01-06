Bee Swarm Simulator has different types of enemies you will encounter while playing. These creatures are called mobs by players, and they come in all shapes and sizes. Knowing how mobs work is super important if you want to progress in the game. Here is the list of all mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator and all the important information about them.
How Do Mobs Work in Bee Swarm Simulator
Mobs have levels shown next to their names. If your bees are lower level than the mob you’re attacking, they’ll miss their attacks more often. The bigger the level gap, the more your bees will struggle to land hits. This is why leveling up your bees is so important.
Some mobs are passive, meaning they won’t attack you. However, most mobs will fight back when you enter their territory. When you defeat most mobs, they drop tokens in a circle around them instead of sending items straight to your inventory. Your bees need to collect these tokens, and other players can’t grab your loot unless it’s from public mobs like Mondo Chick.
Here’s a cool trick we found that works on most field-defending mobs: if you keep jumping, many mobs will freeze and stop attacking. Just make sure your bees start attacking first before you begin jumping, or this won’t work.
All Mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator
The types of mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator are divided into four categories: Regular Mobs, Mini Bosses, Bosses, and Miscellaneous Mobs. Check out the details below:
1. Regular Mobs
Regular mobs stay in specific fields and respawn after you defeat them. Here is the list:
|Mob
|Image
|Fields
|Respawn Time
|Health
|Honey Drop
|Ladybug
|• Mushroom Field (Lv 1)
• Clover Field (Lv 2)
• Strawberry Field (Lv 2, 3)
|5 minutes
|12-28
|75
|Rhino Beetle
|• Blue Flower Field (Lv 1)
• Clover Field (Lv 2)
• Bamboo Field (Lv 2, 3)
• Pineapple Patch (Lv 5)
|5 minutes
|10-34
|75
|Spider
|Spider Field
|30 minutes
|100
|1,000
|Mantis
|• Pineapple Patch (Lv 4)
• Pine Tree Forest (Lv 5, 6)
|20 minutes
|115-165
|250
|Scorpion
|Rose Field
|20 minutes
|170-200
|1,000
|Werewolf
|• Cactus Field (Lv 7)
• Pumpkin Patch
• Pine Tree Forest
|1 hour
|250
|5,000
2. Mini-Bosses
Mini-bosses don’t quite fit as regular bosses, but they’re definitely stronger than field mobs. They have special mechanics that make them unique.
|Mob
|Image
|Level Range
|Fields
|Respawn Time
|Health
|Main Attack
|Rogue Vicious Bee
|1-12
|• Clover Field
• Spider Field
• Cactus Field
• Rose Field
• Mountain Top Field
• Pepper Patch
|10-30 minutes
|Different for each level
|Spike attacks and spawns at night more often.
|Wild Windy Bee
|1-20+
|All fields except Stump Field and Ant Field
|Every two-day/night cycles or from the Wind Shrine
|Different for each level
|Two wind attacks, a tornado, and a wind gust.
|Commando Chick
|3-25+
|Commando Chick’s Hideout
|30 minutes
|Different for each level
|Throws grenades, egg block defense, and HP saves.
|Snowbear
|1-25+
|Spider Field
|1 hour 30 minutes
|1,500 – 200,000
|Level scales, 1-minute time limit, no HP saves.
3. Bosses
Bosses are the toughest enemies in Bee Swarm Simulator. They drop the best rewards and require solid strategies to beat.
|Boss
|Image
|Fields
|Respawn Time
|Health
|Main Attacks
|Honey Drop
|King Beetle
|King Beetle’s Lair (Lv 7)
|1 day
|2,500
|Melee
|1,000,000
|Tunnel Bear
|White Tunnel (Lv 9)
|2 days
|10,000
|One-shot kill
|5,000,000
|Mondo Chick
|Mountain Top Field (Lv 8)
|1 hour
|300,000
|Egg block defense, loses 333 HP per second.
|TBA
|Coconut Crab
|Coconut Field (Lv 13)
|36 hours
|250,000
|Coconut throw, claw attacks.
|–
|Stick Bug
|Multiple fields (Lv 1-25+
|When the challenge starts
|1,250-2,585,000
|Flailing sticks, splinter trap, stick nymphs, spinners.
|–
|Stump Snail
|Stump Field (Lv 6)
|4 days
|30,000,000
|Doesn’t attack unless you touch its head, HP saves.
|30,000,000
4. Miscellaneous Mobs
Beyond the main categories, there are also lots of special mobs that appear under specific conditions. Here is a complete breakdown of all miscellaneous mobs you will encounter.
|Mob
|Image
|Fields
|Main Features
|Aphids
|All fields except Ant Field and Stump Field (Lv 1-20)
|• Rage Aphid: Massive damage.
• Armored Aphid: Greater defense.
• Diamond Aphid: Greater health.
|Army Ant
|Ant Field (Lv 1-16)
|Higher defense and targets the player.
|Bean Bug
|Randomly appears in all fields except Ant Field
|Summons Jelly Bean tokens.
|Cave Monster
|Werewolf’s Cave (Lv 11)
|400 HP, one-shot kill.
|Cogmower
|Any field except Ant Field (during Robo Bear Challenge)
|Roams destroying flowers, 50 damage on contact (increases with level), takes half damage from critical hits.
|Cogturret
|Any field except Ant Field during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 11-22)
|Shoots giant cog destroying flowers and dealing 25 damage, sinks underground after shooting.
|Festive Nymph
|• Sunflower
• Clover
• Strawberry
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+)
|Special Stick Nymph variant from Stick Bug Beesmas Quests, loses health over time.
|Fire Ant
|Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)
|Doesn’t target player, leaves fire trail that lingers.
|Firefly
|• Strawberry
• Spider
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Rose
|Nighttime only, creates sparkles on flowers, spawns in groups of eight.
|Flying Ant
|Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)
|Moves fast, larger attack range, targets player.
|Frog
|All fields, can spawn outside fields
|Creates bubbles, collects tokens, attacks hostile mobs, has stronger gifted version.
|Giant Ant
|Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)
|Large health and damage, targets player.
|Golden Cogmower
|• Clover
• Pineapple
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 6-22)
|Rare mob, spawns only 3 times per challenge (rounds 3-4-6, 12-13-14-16, 21-22-23-24), only Robo Bear mob that drops loot, takes half damage from critical hits.
|Mechsquito
|Anywhere including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 1-24)
|Shoots projectile barrage giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage.
|Mega Mechsquito
|Any field including outside fields during Robo Bear Challenge (Lv 13-23)
|Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage, long cooldown between shots.
|Puffshroom
|All fields except Ant Field (Lv 1-30)
|Spawns naturally at 0:15 and 0:45 past the hour or from planters, comes in different rarities, defeated by collecting pollen nearby.
|Party Cogmower
|All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28)
|Roams destroying flower patches.
|Party Cogturret
|All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 5-27)
|Shoots giant cog destroying flowers, sinks underground after shooting.
|Party Mechsquito
|All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 1-28)
|Shoots projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, deals contact damage.
|Party Mega Mechsquito
|All fields except Coconut and Ant during Robo Party (Lv 11-27)
|Shoots 6 projectiles giving Mechsquito Toxin debuff, long cooldown between shots.
|Regular Ant
|Ant Field during Ant Challenge (Lv 1-16)
|Doesn’t target player.
|Stick Nymph
|• Sunflower
• Clover
• Strawberry
• Bamboo
• Pineapple
• Cactus
• Pumpkin
• Mountain Top (Lv 1-25+)
|Only summoned by Stick Bug, health scales with Stick Bug level, loses health over time.
|Zombie
|Retro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+)
|Temporal enemy.
|Slime
|Retro Swarm Challenge (Lv 1-25+)
|Temporal enemy.
Bee Swarm Simulator has a huge variety of mobs to fight. Each of them has unique mechanics and rewards. You will always start with easy mobs first because they usually come on the lowest levels. Once you upgrade your character into a higher level, then harder mobs will come attack you.
Practice and play a lot so you know how to defend yourself. When you are ready, you will need to tackle the big bosses, and get better rewards. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Bee Swarm Simulator wiki!