Bee Swarm Simulator Other Mechanics Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator has more going on than just bees and collecting pollen. There are some really cool mechanics that happen around the map that can give you amazing rewards if you know how to use them. Let’s talk about all the other mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator that are not connected with bees, players, and stats in the game.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Other Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all other mechanics that are not related to players, bees, or stats in Bee Swarm Simulator. Check them out!

1. Day and Night Cycle

The game has a day and night cycle that was added back in 2018. Before that, it was always daytime. During the day, everything works normally. Daytime used to last 10 to 30 minutes on average, but now it’s much shorter, usually just 2 to 10 minutes. All the regular music plays, and you can farm fields like usual.

When night comes, the sun goes down fast, and the sky turns black. The outdoor music changes to a track called “mountaincall” that lasts 2 minutes 35 seconds, which is how long the night lasts.

During nighttime, the background and walls turn pitch black. Fireflies appear and stop in different fields (Rose Field, Cactus Field, Pineapple Patch, Spider Field, Strawberry Field, and Bamboo Field). When you walk near a firefly, it flies into the air and leaves sparkles behind. Once you clear all the fireflies in their formation, you get a token in the middle.

The rewards from fireflies can be really good, too:

Rewards Chance Moon Charms Increments of 1, 5, or 10 Glitter Very Rare Star Jelly Extremely Rare Night Bell Extremely Rare Star Treat Exceptionally Rare Waxing Crescent Moon Sticker Rare Glowing Smile Sticker Extremely Rare Star Signs Sticker Extremely Rare Cyan Star Sticker Exceptionally Rare Shining Star Sticker Exceptionally Rare

During nighttime, if you have a Moon Amulet, special moon-shaped platforms appear that lead to the Diamond Mask. Additionally, Rogue Vicious Bee has a higher spawn chance at night. Also, when you plant sprouts during nighttime, there’s a 60% chance it becomes a Moon Sprout instead of a regular one.

2. Leaves

These are little entities that appear in most fields. You need to collect pollen on the tile where the leaf is sitting. When you gather a leaf, you hear a rustling sound, and multiple leaf particles fly out before dropping a token. The rewards depend on which field you’re in, and they always come in quantities of 1.

Here’s what you can get from leaves in different fields. Most of them are stickers, which can be used as cosmetics for your hive:

Field Rewards Sunflower Field • Sunflower Seeds

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Oil (Rare)

• Cordate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Dandelion Field • Treats

• Glue (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Glitter (Extremely Rare)

• Lanceolate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Mushroom Field • Treats

• Strawberries

• Bitterberries (Uncommon)

• Royal Jelly (Somewhat Rare)

• Neonberry (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Red Extract (Rare)

• Reniform Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Blue Flower Field • Blueberries

• Neonberry (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Blue Extract (Rare)

• Elliptic Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Clover Field • Treats, Royal Jellies (Uncommon)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Star Jelly (Very Rare)

• Silver Egg (Extremely Rare)

• Gold Egg (Extremely Rare)

• Diamond Egg (Extremely Rare)

• Lyrate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Spider Field • Treats

• Bitterberry (Somewhat Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Enzymes (Rare)

• Glitter (Extremely Rare)

• Hastate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Strawberry Field • Strawberries

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Red Extract (Rare)

• Cunate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Bamboo Field • Blueberries

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Blue Extract (Rare)

• Lanceolate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Pineapple Patch • Pineapples

• Neonberry (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Enzymes (Rare)

• Glitter (Extremely Rare)

• Spatulate Leaf Sticker

• Rhubarb Sticker (Extremely Rare)

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Stump Field • Treats

• Gumdrops (Uncommon)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Glue (Rare)

• Reniform Leaf Sticker

• Rhomboid Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Mixed Brick Field • Bricks

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Blue Brick Field • Bricks

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Red Brick Field • Bricks

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) White Brick Field • Bricks

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Pumpkin Patch • Treats

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Glue (Rare)

• Cunate Leaf Sticker

• Spatulate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Cactus Field • Treats

• Strawberries

• Blueberries

• Bitterberry (Somewhat Rare)

• Stinger (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Rhomboid Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Rose Field • Strawberries

• Bitterberry (Somewhat Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Red Extract (Rare)

• Cordate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Pine Tree Forest • Blueberries

• Neonberry (Rare)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Blue Extract (Rare)

• Enzymes (Rare)

• Elliptic Leaf Sticker

• Spatulate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Hub Field • Treats

• Blueberries

• Pineapples

• Strawberries

• Sunflower Seeds

• Oblique Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Ant Field • Tickets

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Mountain Top Field • Bitterberries

• Neonberries (Uncommon)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Super Smoothie (Extremely Rare)

• Lyrate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Coconut Field • Treats

• Coconuts

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Ticket (Rare)

• Tropical Drink (Rare)

• Oblique Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare) Pepper Patch • Strawberries

• Bitterberries (Uncommon)

• Magic Bean (Rare)

• Red Extract (Rare)

• Hastate Leaf Sticker

• Blowing Leaf Sticker (Extremely Rare)

3. Music

Bee Swarm Simulator has different music playing in different areas. You can turn music on or off in the System Page. There are 15 main songs used throughout the game.

Music Title Length Location Wax 1:24 Starter Zone and past the Ant Gate Bpatrol 1:52 Anywhere past the Basic Bee Gate Crawlers 2:29 King Beetle Lair, White Tunnel, Commando Chick’s Hideout Overflowin 1:37 Past the Bear Gate, inside The Computer, Windy Bee Gate AntMarch 1:41 During the Ant Challenge StarHall 4:31 Inside the Star Hall MountainCall 2:36 During nighttime GBTune1 1:27 Gummy Bear’s Lair, near Gummy Bee Egg Claim, Gooey Present area Vendor 1:48 Noob Shop, Pro Shop, Mountain Top Shop, Badge Bearer’s Guild, Blue HQ, Red HQ, Petal Shop, Hive Hub, Blue Maze Stickbug 1:29 During the Stick Bug Challenge Drone 3:24 Starter Zone and past the Ant Gate during Beesmas Hibernation 3:42 Secret area below the game Nectar 1:25 Inside Dapper Bear’s Shop Digitize 1:14 During Robo Bear Challenge rounds or Robo Party RBCLoading 0:29 Before a Robo Bear Challenge round starts

The music really helps set the mood for different areas and can tell you when special events are happening in the game.

4. Sparkles

Sparkles are effects on certain flower patches that give you tokens when you harvest enough pollen from them. You can get Honey, treats that match the field, Moon Charms, Tickets, Royal Jelly, Neonberry, Star Jelly, or Glitter.

When you collect enough pollen from a sparkling flower, it drops a token that any player can grab. If nobody picks it up within 10 seconds, it disappears. The biggest plants in certain fields create sparkles:

Large plants in Sunflower Field, Pineapple Patch, and Pumpkin Patch will sometimes grow a face and blow bubbles 3 to 5 times on their fields, creating 13 sparkling patches.

and will sometimes grow a face and blow bubbles 3 to 5 times on their fields, creating 13 sparkling patches. The Bubble Wand at Blue HQ blows bubbles on Dandelion Field, Mushroom Field, Blue Flower Field, and Clover Field.

Each of these locations generates sparkles about every 45 minutes individually. Fireflies during nighttime also leave sparkles on flowers where they were sitting after you chase them off.

5. Sprouts

These are plants that spawn in the center of fields. They’re super important because they drop tons of rewards when completed. When a sprout appears, it emits a bright yellow beacon that shoots up to the sky. At the base, there’s a counter showing how much pollen is needed. As players collect pollen in that field, the counter goes down, and the sprout grows taller.

Once the counter hits 0, the sprout sends out a shockwave and scatters various tokens all over the field. If nobody interacts with a sprout for more than 5 minutes, it despawns.

Sprouts can spawn randomly around the map. You can also plant them using Magic Beans. If you’ve discovered all eight Legendary Bee types, you can use the Special Sprout Summoner near Red HQ to summon a sprout once every sixteen hours. However, remember that sprouts can’t spawn or be planted in the Ant Field.

These other mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator add so much depth to the game beyond just farming with your bees, just like the Player Mechanics. Take advantage of the night cycle, hunt for leaves, watch for sparkles, and always participate in sprout completions.