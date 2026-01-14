Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator has a lot of player mechanics that help you become a better beekeeper. These systems work together to make your honey-collecting journey way better. From earning badges to trading items with friends, there’s always something new to master, since this game is quite big. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about the main player mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all mechanics related to players in Bee Swarm Simulator. Check them out!

1. Badges

Badges are achievements that reward you for completing different tasks in Bee Swarm Simulator. Right now, there are 155 badges total, though 30 of them cannot be obtained anymore. Most badges require you to collect specific amounts of pollen from certain fields.

When you earn a non-event badge, you get two main rewards. First, you receive Tickets that you can spend on useful items. Second, you get a permanent boost that stays with you forever. The boost you get depends on the badge rank, and higher-ranked badges replace lower ones in the same category.

The game announces your badge achievements to everyone on the server. You’ll see a message pop up along with a cheerful sound effect that says:

[Username] earned the [Badge Name] – [Badge Rank]

2. Battle Points

Battle Points measure how well you fight mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator. These points determine your rank on the Global Top Battlers Leaderboard and count toward the Battle Badge. You can check your Battle Points by stepping on the pad in front of the leaderboard.

Different enemies give you different amounts of Battle Points when you defeat them. Here’s how it breaks down:

Mob Type Battle Points Ladybugs

Rhino Beetles

Cave Monsters 1 point Mantises

Scorpions 5 points Spiders 10 points Normal Aphids 10 points Aphids 20 points Werewolves 25 points King Beetle 150 points Tunnel Bear 200 points Coconut Crab 400 points Stump Snail 500 points

Any mob not listed here gives you zero Battle Points. This means you should focus on tougher enemies if you want to climb the leaderboard quickly.

3. Capacity

This one shows how much pollen you can carry at one time. You can see this number at the top middle of your screen, labeled as “Pollen”, and also on your bag. Increasing your capacity lets you collect for longer periods before returning to your hive. You can boost your capacity through several methods, including buffs, items, stickers, and amulets.

Here is how to get Capacity in the Bee Swarm Simulator:





Bags

Item Capacity Pouch +200 Jar +750 Backpack +3,500 Canister +10,000 Mega-Jug +25,000 Compressor +50,000 Elite Barrel +125,000 Port-O-Hive +250,000 Red / Blue Port-O-Hive +400,000 Porcelain Port-O-Hive +600,000 Coconut Canister +1,000,000





Belts

Item Capacity Bonus Belt Pocket +5,000 — Belt Bag +25,000 — Mondo Belt Bag +100,000 — Honeycomb Belt +150,000 +25% Petal Belt +250,000 +50% Coconut Belt +350,000 +75%





Guards

Item Capacity Basic Guards +5,000 Red / Blue Guard +25,000 Elite Red / Blue Guard +75,000 Riley / Bucko Guard +150,000 Crimson / Cobalt Guard +250,000





Hats & Masks

Item Bonus Strange Goggles +77 B.B.M. Mask +75,000 Mondo B.B.M. Mask +250,000 Honey / Fire Mask x1.25 Bubble / Gummy / Demon Mask x1.5 Diamond Mask x3





Amulets

Amulet Capacity Bonus Bronze Star Amulet x1.25 Silver Star Amulet x1.5 Gold Star Amulet x1.75 Diamond Star Amulet x2 Supreme Star Amulet x2.5 Moon Amulet +25,000 → +250,000 Bronze Stick Bug Amulet +25,000 → +100,000 Silver Stick Bug Amulet +100,000 → +150,000 Gold Stick Bug Amulet +150,000 → +200,000 Diamond Stick Bug Amulet +200,000 → +300,000 Bronze Cog Amulet +22,500 → +26,500 Silver Cog Amulet +45,000 → +51,500 Gold Cog Amulet +90,000 → +108,000 Diamond Cog Amulet +127,500 → +162,500 Supreme Cog Amulet +200,000 → +250,000





Beequips

Item Bonus Beret Up to +13.5k Single Mitten Up to +15k Beesmas Tree Hat Up to +35k Festive Wreath Up to +110k Warm Scarf / Reindeer Antlers +1% to +20%





Badges

Badge Type Bonus Quest Badge Up to x2.25 Ability Badge Up to +250k Sunflower Badge Up to +50%





Sticker

Type Bonus Flat Stickers +10k to +20k % Stickers +1% to +2% Field Stickers +2%–10% (field-based)

4. Blender

The Blender is a crafting machine located in the Badge Bearer’s Guild. This machine lets you create consumable items using materials you already have. You can only craft one type of item at a time, but there are 20 different items available to make.

Each item takes 5 minutes to craft. The timer only counts down while you’re playing unless you use an Offline Voucher, which keeps it active for up to 24 hours after logging out. You can stop crafting anytime by clicking “End Crafting.” This returns all finished items to you and converts unfinished items back into their original ingredients.

When the button turns green, everything has finished blending. A red button means the Blender is still working. You can also speed up the process using Tickets.

5. Cub Buddies

A Cub Buddy is a small baby bear that follows you around, collects tokens, and creates gifts for you. When your cub gets too far away, it automatically teleports back to you. This companion makes collecting items much easier.

You can customize your Cub Buddy through the Cub Console, which you’ll find on the System Page. Click the green Cub Console button under options to access it. From there, you can equip or unequip your cub, change its name, and check its statistics. Your Cub Buddy ages based on how long it stays equipped while you’re playing.

To get a Cub Buddy, you need a Cub Buddy Voucher. There are three ways to obtain one:

Purchase it from the Robux Shop for 600 Robux.

Receive one as an extremely rare reward from Robo Bear’s Challenge or Bee Bear’s Summer 2024 quest.

Trading with other players.

When your Cub Buddy produces items, it dances and shows heart particles. You’ll see a message that says:

[Cub Buddy Name] made some gifts!

These gifts contain various helpful items that support your progression in the game.

6. Loot Luck

Loot Luck is a passive stat that increases your chances of getting certain rewards from defeated mobs. So, every 100% Loot Luck gives you an extra roll for each potential drop. One thing you need to know is that Loot Luck doesn’t affect everything. It won’t change amulet tiers, stats from amulets, drops from chicks, or results from hatching and transforming bees.

7. Movement Collection

Collection is a boost that lets you gather pollen just by walking on flowers. Higher Movement Collection means more pollen is collected with each step. This boost also works on goo patches, automatically collecting goo as you walk over it. You can get Movement Collection from boots and Moon Amulets.

8. Quests

Quests are a major mechanic that gives you tasks to complete for various rewards. While not strictly required, quests are highly recommended because they help you progress much faster. Some quests are mandatory, though – you must complete Science Bear’s Translator questline and Spirit Bear’s questline to advance. You get quests from different characters. Currently, there are 8 active quest bears, 3 quest bees, and Onett, who all give quests.

9. Trading

This feature lets you trade Beequips, Cub Buddy Skins, and stickers with other players. To unlock trading, you need20 Bees andthePlaytime Cadet Badge, which requires 8 hours of playtime.

You can open the trade menu through settings or by walking over another player’s hive and accepting the trade prompt. Both players need to hit the accept button before waiting 5 to 20 seconds, depending on the trade’s total value. After the waiting period ends, the trade menu closes, and both players receive their items along with stat information.

All of these Bee Swarm Simulator player mechanics work together to give the game a deep progression system. Everything you do adds something valuable to your Bee Swarm Simulator experience. Take time to learn each mechanic, and you will become a much more effective beekeeper in the game. If you need more information about this game, you can always check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki.