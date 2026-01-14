Home » Gaming » Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator has a lot of player mechanics that help you become a better beekeeper. These systems work together to make your honey-collecting journey way better. From earning badges to trading items with friends, there’s always something new to master, since this game is quite big. Let me walk you through everything you need to know about the main player mechanics in Bee Swarm Simulator.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all mechanics related to players in Bee Swarm Simulator. Check them out!

1. Badges

Badges are achievements that reward you for completing different tasks in Bee Swarm Simulator. Right now, there are 155 badges total, though 30 of them cannot be obtained anymore. Most badges require you to collect specific amounts of pollen from certain fields.

Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

When you earn a non-event badge, you get two main rewards. First, you receive Tickets that you can spend on useful items. Second, you get a permanent boost that stays with you forever. The boost you get depends on the badge rank, and higher-ranked badges replace lower ones in the same category.

The game announces your badge achievements to everyone on the server. You’ll see a message pop up along with a cheerful sound effect that says:

[Username] earned the [Badge Name] – [Badge Rank]

2. Battle Points

Battle Points measure how well you fight mobs in Bee Swarm Simulator. These points determine your rank on the Global Top Battlers Leaderboard and count toward the Battle Badge. You can check your Battle Points by stepping on the pad in front of the leaderboard.

Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

Different enemies give you different amounts of Battle Points when you defeat them. Here’s how it breaks down:

Mob TypeBattle Points
Ladybugs
Rhino Beetles
Cave Monsters		1 point
Mantises
Scorpions		5 points
Spiders10 points
Normal Aphids10 points
Aphids20 points
Werewolves25 points
King Beetle150 points
Tunnel Bear200 points
Coconut Crab400 points
Stump Snail500 points

Any mob not listed here gives you zero Battle Points. This means you should focus on tougher enemies if you want to climb the leaderboard quickly.

3. Capacity

This one shows how much pollen you can carry at one time. You can see this number at the top middle of your screen, labeled as “Pollen”, and also on your bag. Increasing your capacity lets you collect for longer periods before returning to your hive. You can boost your capacity through several methods, including buffs, items, stickers, and amulets.

Here is how to get Capacity in the Bee Swarm Simulator:



Bags
ItemCapacity
Pouch+200
Jar+750
Backpack+3,500
Canister+10,000
Mega-Jug+25,000
Compressor+50,000
Elite Barrel+125,000
Port-O-Hive+250,000
Red / Blue Port-O-Hive+400,000
Porcelain Port-O-Hive+600,000
Coconut Canister+1,000,000


Belts
ItemCapacityBonus
Belt Pocket+5,000
Belt Bag+25,000
Mondo Belt Bag+100,000
Honeycomb Belt+150,000+25%
Petal Belt+250,000+50%
Coconut Belt+350,000+75%


Guards
ItemCapacity
Basic Guards+5,000
Red / Blue Guard+25,000
Elite Red / Blue Guard+75,000
Riley / Bucko Guard+150,000
Crimson / Cobalt Guard+250,000


Hats & Masks
ItemBonus
Strange Goggles+77
B.B.M. Mask+75,000
Mondo B.B.M. Mask+250,000
Honey / Fire Maskx1.25
Bubble / Gummy / Demon Maskx1.5
Diamond Maskx3


Amulets
AmuletCapacity Bonus
Bronze Star Amuletx1.25
Silver Star Amuletx1.5
Gold Star Amuletx1.75
Diamond Star Amuletx2
Supreme Star Amuletx2.5
Moon Amulet+25,000 → +250,000
Bronze Stick Bug Amulet+25,000 → +100,000
Silver Stick Bug Amulet+100,000 → +150,000
Gold Stick Bug Amulet+150,000 → +200,000
Diamond Stick Bug Amulet+200,000 → +300,000
Bronze Cog Amulet+22,500 → +26,500
Silver Cog Amulet+45,000 → +51,500
Gold Cog Amulet+90,000 → +108,000
Diamond Cog Amulet+127,500 → +162,500
Supreme Cog Amulet+200,000 → +250,000


Beequips
ItemBonus
BeretUp to +13.5k
Single MittenUp to +15k
Beesmas Tree HatUp to +35k
Festive WreathUp to +110k
Warm Scarf / Reindeer Antlers+1% to +20%


Badges
Badge TypeBonus
Quest BadgeUp to x2.25
Ability BadgeUp to +250k
Sunflower BadgeUp to +50%


Sticker
TypeBonus
Flat Stickers+10k to +20k
% Stickers+1% to +2%
Field Stickers+2%–10% (field-based)

4. Blender

The Blender is a crafting machine located in the Badge Bearer’s Guild. This machine lets you create consumable items using materials you already have. You can only craft one type of item at a time, but there are 20 different items available to make.

Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

Each item takes 5 minutes to craft. The timer only counts down while you’re playing unless you use an Offline Voucher, which keeps it active for up to 24 hours after logging out. You can stop crafting anytime by clicking “End Crafting.” This returns all finished items to you and converts unfinished items back into their original ingredients.

When the button turns green, everything has finished blending. A red button means the Blender is still working. You can also speed up the process using Tickets.

5. Cub Buddies

A Cub Buddy is a small baby bear that follows you around, collects tokens, and creates gifts for you. When your cub gets too far away, it automatically teleports back to you. This companion makes collecting items much easier.

You can customize your Cub Buddy through the Cub Console, which you’ll find on the System Page. Click the green Cub Console button under options to access it. From there, you can equip or unequip your cub, change its name, and check its statistics. Your Cub Buddy ages based on how long it stays equipped while you’re playing.

Bee Swarm Simulator Player Mechanics

To get a Cub Buddy, you need a Cub Buddy Voucher. There are three ways to obtain one:

  • Purchase it from the Robux Shop for 600 Robux.
  • Receive one as an extremely rare reward from Robo Bear’s Challenge or Bee Bear’s Summer 2024 quest.
  • Trading with other players.

When your Cub Buddy produces items, it dances and shows heart particles. You’ll see a message that says:

[Cub Buddy Name] made some gifts!

These gifts contain various helpful items that support your progression in the game.

6. Loot Luck

Loot Luck is a passive stat that increases your chances of getting certain rewards from defeated mobs. So, every 100% Loot Luck gives you an extra roll for each potential drop. One thing you need to know is that Loot Luck doesn’t affect everything. It won’t change amulet tiers, stats from amulets, drops from chicks, or results from hatching and transforming bees.

7. Movement Collection

Collection is a boost that lets you gather pollen just by walking on flowers. Higher Movement Collection means more pollen is collected with each step. This boost also works on goo patches, automatically collecting goo as you walk over it. You can get Movement Collection from boots and Moon Amulets.

8. Quests

Quests are a major mechanic that gives you tasks to complete for various rewards. While not strictly required, quests are highly recommended because they help you progress much faster. Some quests are mandatory, though – you must complete Science Bear’s Translator questline and Spirit Bear’s questline to advance. You get quests from different characters. Currently, there are 8 active quest bears, 3 quest bees, and Onett, who all give quests.

9. Trading

This feature lets you trade Beequips, Cub Buddy Skins, and stickers with other players. To unlock trading, you need20 Bees andthePlaytime Cadet Badge, which requires 8 hours of playtime.

You can open the trade menu through settings or by walking over another player’s hive and accepting the trade prompt. Both players need to hit the accept button before waiting 5 to 20 seconds, depending on the trade’s total value. After the waiting period ends, the trade menu closes, and both players receive their items along with stat information.

All of these Bee Swarm Simulator player mechanics work together to give the game a deep progression system. Everything you do adds something valuable to your Bee Swarm Simulator experience. Take time to learn each mechanic, and you will become a much more effective beekeeper in the game. If you need more information about this game, you can always check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki.

