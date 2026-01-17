Bee Swarm Simulator Stats Mechanics Guide

You are probably wondering what all those stats and buffs actually do in Bee Swarm Simulator. They are a lot to process and it might confuse you. In this guide, we will break down all the 16 Bee Swarm Simulator stats mechanics, that will help you collect more pollen and make tons of honey in the game.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Stats Mechanics

Here is a complete list of all mechanics related to stats in Bee Swarm Simulator. Check them out!

1. Balloons

Balloons float around fields and collect pollen for you automatically. They grab pollen from flowers underneath them and bring it back to your hive. There are six types, and each one has different stats:

Balloon Type Image Capacity Duration How to Get Pollen Bonus Pink Balloon 1× bag capacity 3 minutes Drops from mobs Pollen stored in the balloon is doubled Red Balloon 5× bag capacity 3 minutes Drops from mobs +10% pollen bonus (+20% for red pollen) White Balloon 10× bag capacity 5 minutes Drops from mobs +10% pollen bonus (+20% for white pollen) Black Balloon 25× bag capacity 5 minutes Drops from mobs Multiplies collected pollen by 4× Blue Balloon – 0.1666x bag capacity 20 seconds (+2s per bee level) Buoyant Bee abilities Can stack multiple balloons at once Gold Balloon – 1.25x Blue Balloon (From own bee) Player’s Capacity



0.05x (1/20) (From another player) 20 seconds (+2s per bee level) Gifted Buoyant Bee or Surprise Parties Turns bubbles into golden bubbles; golden bubbles collect 50% more pollen and can create honey tokens

2. Beequips

These are special items you put on your bees to make them stronger. Beequips are like equipment or armor for your bees. You can only give a Beequip to a bee that’s at or above the Beequip’s level. When you first get Beequips, they go into a Beequip Case that Dapper Bear gives you. You start with 5 slots, but can get up to 15 slots total from completing quests.

3. Bubbles

Bubbles pop up when certain bees gather pollen or when you use specific tools. When you pop a bubble, it collects pollen from 29 flowers around it. Each bubble grabs 4 red pollen, 6 white pollen, and 8 blue pollen.

Bubbles last 4 seconds. The amount of pollen bubbles collected depends on your Bubble Pollen stat, which you can check on your System Page. Golden Bubbles are special, though. They collect twice as much pollen per field boost stack, help Pop Star grow 50% faster, convert all pollen instantly, and have a 10% chance to drop honey tokens.

You can boost your bubble pollen with the Diamond Mask (1.5x), Bubble Mask (1.25x), Gifted Bubble Bee (1.25x), and various Beequips.

4. Buffs and Debuffs

Buffs make you stronger while debuffs make things harder. You can see all your active effects at the top of your screen. Hover over any icon to see what it does and how long it lasts.

You get buffs from items, quest NPCs, ability tokens, codes, and dispensers. Some buffs are super rare and only come from specific sources.

5. Clouds

Clouds are like moving sprinklers that rain on flowers. They float around fields for 1 to 5 minutes, watering 49 flowers at a time. Standing under a cloud gives you the Cloud Boost buff. Cloud Boost gives you 25% more pollen and 10% Unique Instant Conversion. The buff lasts up to 8 seconds after you leave the cloud.

You can have up to 6 clouds in one field. You get clouds from using Cloud Vials, donating to the Wind Shrine, fighting Wild Windy Bee, or from your own Windy Bee.

6. Critical Hits

Critical Hits are when you collect way more pollen or deal more damage than normal. The base power doubles everything. When you get a critical hit, the numbers shake and change color on your screen. Your Critical Chance stat controls how often this happens. Your Critical Power stat makes them even stronger when they do happen.

7. Field Boosts

The Field Boost stat makes you collect more pollen from one specific field. Each stack doubles your pollen from that field (100% increase). You can stack this 4 times for a total of 4x pollen. You get field boosts from:

Field Boosters

Coconut Dispenser (only for Coconut Field)

Glitter

Giving presents during Beesmas

Field Dice items

Special codes

When you use another boost on the same field, the stacks add up, and the timer resets to 15 minutes. So you can keep stacking boosts right before they run out. Fields with active boosts give off white sparkles.

8. Field Capacity

Field Capacity increases how much pollen your bag can hold in certain fields. There are two types: colored field capacity and specific field capacity.

Red Field Capacity comes from:

Riley Bee (When gifted)

Demon Mask

Scorching Star

Blue Field Capacity comes from:

Bucko Bee (when gifted)

Bubble Bloat

White Field Capacity comes from:

Exhausted Bee (when gifted)

Gummy Mask

Gummy Star

The Coconut Canister gives 1.25x capacity just for Coconut Field. Some Beequips also boost field capacity, like the Rose Headband, giving 14% to 40% more capacity in Rose Field.

9. Field Winds

Field Winds work like field boosts but last 30 minutes instead of 15. Each stack gives you more pollen from one field and 3% instant conversion, starting at 25% base conversion. You can stack winds up to 15 times.

You get field winds by donating items to the Wind Shrine or using codes, and different items give winds for different fields. Here is the list:

Field Pollen Per Stack Max Pollen (15 Stacks) Max Conversion Sunflower +31% +115% +50% Dandelion +31% +115% +50% Clover +30% +100% +50% Mountain Top +28% +70% +50% Coconut +28% +70% +50%

10. Flames

Flames appears on flowers and collect pollen while burning. They last 4 seconds and collect 4 red, 2 white, or 1 blue pollen from 9 flowers every second. The amount increases by 2% per red bee you have and 4% per gifted red bee. Flames also damage mobs, dealing 10 damage per second plus 25% of your base bee attack. Each second under flames gives you the Flame Heat buff.

You get flames from:

Scythe

Fire Bee

Demon Bee

Spicy Bee’s Inferno ability

Bees with Bead Lizard or Electric Candle beequips

Fire Mask’s Ignite passive

Demon Mask’s X-Flame passive

11. Goo

The Goo is that purple stuff that appears on flowers and gives you bonus honey. The bigger the goo puddle, the more bonus honey you get when collecting pollen from it. Many quests require you to collect goo.

The easiest way to spread goo is with Gumdrops that can be crafted with the Blender, or Gummy Boots. Other players can use your goo too, and using their goo doesn’t take it away. Goo puddles disappear on their own after a short time.

12. Honey Per Pollen

This stat controls how much honey you get from each piece of pollen. Everyone starts at 100%, which means 10 pollen becomes 10 honey. At 110%, that same 10 pollen becomes 11 honey.

You can check you Honey per Pollen percentage on the System Page anytime. This stat works with instant conversion to massively boost your honey production. When combined with goo and extra capacity, you will make honey way faster.

13. Instant Conversion

Instant Conversion turns pollen into honey automatically while you’re still in the field. This basically makes your bag bigger because converted pollen doesn’t take up space. There are 8 types of Instant Conversion:

Flame Conversion – Works when you collect from flames.

– Works when you collect from flames. Field Conversion – Comes from field winds in specific fields.

– Comes from field winds in specific fields. Colored Conversion – Only converts red, blue, or white pollen.

– Only converts red, blue, or white pollen. Goo Conversion – Only works on pollen from goo.

– Only works on pollen from goo. Bomb Conversion – Activates when you collect from bombs.

– Activates when you collect from bombs. Unique Instant Conversion – Comes from clouds and some items.

– Comes from clouds and some items. Instant Tool Conversion – Only works on pollen from your tools.

– Only works on pollen from your tools. Bee Gather Conversion – Only converts pollen that bees collect.

14. Nectar

Nectar gives you buffs that can last up to 24 hours. You get nectar from planters, harvesting them, having bees sip from them, using Dapper Bear’s Samovar during Beesmas, or using nectar vials.

There are 5 nectar types and each one boosts different stats. The strength of the boost depends on how much time is left:

Nectar Type Main Buffs Best Fields Comforting • 1.1x – 2x Colorless Convert

• 1.05x – 1.5x Blue Pollen

• 1.1x – 2x Convert Rate at Hive Dandelion, Bamboo, Pine Tree Motivating • 1.05x – 1.5x Convert Rate

• 1.05x – 1.5x Blue Pollen

• 1% – 5% Bee Ability Rate Mushroom, Spider, Stump, Rose Satisfying • 1.1x – 2x Red Convert

• 1.1x – 2x White Pollen

• 1.05x – 1.5x Honey at Hive Sunflower, Pineapple, Pumpkin Refreshing • 1.1x – 2x Blue Convert

• 1.05x – 1.5x Red Pollen

• 5% – 20% Unique Instant Conversion Blue Flower, Strawberry, Coconut Invigorating • 1.05x – 1.5x Convert Rate

• 1.02x – 1.10x Red Pollen

• 1.02x- 1.10x Bee Attack Clover, Cactus, Mountain Top, Pepper

15. Passive Abilities

Passives are special effects that work automatically when you wear certain items or have certain bees. They show up near your hotbar with icons. Some passives need you to do something multiple times before they activate.

The number on a passive icon shows how close you are to activating it. When it activates, the number resets to zero. Some passives have cooldowns, shown in pale red numbers counting down the seconds.

16. Pollination

Pollination makes flowers grow bigger, so they can hold more pollen and give you better multipliers. Flowers can be pollinated up to 5 times, with each level lasting 1 minute. After a minute without new pollination, the flower drops down one tier.

You can pollinate flowers in several ways:

Fuzzy Bee’s Fuzz Bombs pollinate flowers when they pop.

Fuzzy Bee’s Fuzzy Coat passive pollinates up to 5 flowers while collecting (9 when gifted).

Fuzzy Bee’s Pollen Haze pollinates 30 flowers every second.

Diamond Mask’s Diamond Drain pollinates 10 blue flowers, plus 3 more for each blue bee you have.

If Guiding Star is active, it pollinates 15 flowers every 15 seconds (plus 1 per gifted bee type).

Poinsettia Beequip has an 11%-20% chance to pollinate while gathering.

Lei Beequip has a 20%-50% chance

Rose Headband Beequip has a 10%-20% chance.

Now that you know what all Bee Swarm Simulator stats mechanics do, you can combine them for maximum efficiency. The key is understanding how everything works together. Try experimenting with different combinations to find what works best for your play style.

In this game, there are also player mechanics, other mechanics, and bee mechanics that can make you a better beekeeper. If you need more information about this game, you can always check out our Bee Swarm Simulator wiki.