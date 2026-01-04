Before Watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Remember How Bad Things Really Got

Summary:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 arrives after one of the most devastating arcs in the anime so far, with the world of sorcery broken.

Gojo is sealed, Yuji is sentenced to death again, and the balance of power is gone.

Here’s everything you need to know before you watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

It is finally happening. We are just one week away from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 hitting our screens. After the absolute trauma conga line that was the Shibuya Incident, you’re probably equal parts excited and terrified. But before we get into the madness of the Culling Games, let us refresh where we left our broken, battered sorcerers.

What Happened to Satoru Gojo and Yuji Itadori in Season 2?

Gojo being sealed by Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Credits: Mappa

If you are still recovering from the emotional damage of Season 2, you are not alone. The balance of the Jujutsu world has completely shifted. The most critical piece of information you need to remember is that Satoru Gojo is off the board. Kenjaku successfully trapped the strongest sorcerer alive inside the Prison Realm during the Halloween chaos.

Without Gojo, the protection that was over Yuji Itadori vanished into thin air. The Jujutsu higher-ups, who have wanted to eliminate Sukuna’s vessel since Season 1, wasted no time going after Yuji.

RELATED:

They officially reinstated Yuji’s death sentence. But that’s not all. They also framed Gojo and Principal Yaga for being conspirators, pinning the whole Shibuya Incident on them. It is no longer about fighting cursed spirits; Yuji is being hunted down by the same society he swore to protect.

Who is Yuta Okkotsu, and Why is He Hunting Yuji?

Yuta as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 | Credits: MAPPA

The Season 2 finale drops a bombshell with the return of Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. If you remember him as the nervous kid dealing with Rika, well, get ready for a shock. The Yuta we see now is cold, serious, and incredibly powerful.

Here’s the kicker: the higher-ups have assigned Yuta as Yuji’s executioner. Yuta appears to have made a Binding Vow to kill Yuji Itadori, and that would create a tragic conflict right off the bat for Season 3. One of Gojo’s favorite students is sent to kill the other. As much as we know that Yuta is an inherently good person, his demeanor indicates he’s not bluffing.

What is the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kenjaku unleashing Cursed Spirit Manipulation in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Credits: MAPPA

The driving force of Season 3 is the “Culling Game,” a twisted Battle Royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. By the end of Season 2, Kenjaku unleashed countless cursed spirits and cast a technique called Idle Transfiguration on thousands of people across Japan. This awakened new sorcerers and reincarnated ancient ones, forcing them into a death match.

Here is the basic framework of the Culling Game:

The Goal : Kenjaku intends to force an evolution of humankind with Master Tengen. The chaos of the game is being used as a catalyst.

: Kenjaku intends to force an evolution of humankind with Master Tengen. The chaos of the game is being used as a catalyst. The Rules : It is a point-based system. You kill players to gain points. If you don’t score points within 19 days, you die (Cursed Technique Removal).

: It is a point-based system. You kill players to gain points. If you don’t score points within 19 days, you die (Cursed Technique Removal). The Barriers: The game will be taking place within ten giant colonies across Japan. Once you enter, you become part of the game.

RELATED:

Our heroes are not just trying to survive; they go into the game in order to save Tsumiki Fushiguro, Megumi’s sister, who has been caught up in this nightmare. In addition, they must find a player named Angel, who can extinguish cursed techniques, the only means of unsealing Gojo.

What is Going on With The Zenin Clan?

Maki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 trailer | Credits: Mappa

While Yuji is running for his life, one cannot turn a blind eye to the storm brewing with Maki Zenin. Season 2 left Maki burned and battered by Jogo, but she survived. The political fallout within the Zenin family, though, is about to explode.

The Zenin clan, being the notoriously toxic powerhouse that they are, views Maki and her twin sister Mai as failures. And with the power dynamic changing due to Gojo’s sealing, the clan is making moves to consolidate power. This puts a target on both Megumi (who is technically the new head of the clan due to Toji’s will) and Maki.

Without spoiling the carnage to come, keep your eyes on Maki. Her arc in the early episodes of Season 3 is widely considered one of the best in the entire manga. She is on a path that parallels Toji Fushiguro, and it is going to be brutal.

Who Are the New Heavy Hitters?

Hakari as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc | Credits: Gege Akutami

Season 3 isn’t just about our returning cast. We are about to meet some heavy hitters who change the power dynamic of this anime.

Hakari Kinji: You have heard his name dropped by Gojo and Yuta before. He is the suspended third-year student currently running an underground fight club. Gojo once said Hakari has the potential to rival him. We are finally going to see if that hype is real.

Hiromi Higuruma: A defense attorney who, because of the Culling Game, awakened a cursed technique. He is so gifted that, despite any prior experience, he can rival Grade 1 sorcerers. His relationship with Yuji is going to be pivotal.

Hajime Kashimo: A sorcerer from ancient times reincarnated in the modern era to seek a fight. He is searching for Sukuna and wields electric cursed energy, which fuels his confidence.

What Can We Expect From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Premiere?

Based on the teasers and the manga chapters adapted, Season 3 will likely hit the ground running with the “Itadori Extermination Arc.” Expect to see Yuji and Choso, who is now fully operating as Yuji’s protective big brother, to be on the run from the Zenin clan’s execution unit and Yuta Okkotsu.

The tone is darker, the stakes higher, and the safety net known as Satoru Gojo no longer exists. This isn’t school anymore; this is a war to survive. Bring tissues and prepare your action meters, because if anything, Jujutsu Kaisen taught us that character is built on suffering.

See you next week for the premiere on January 8, 2026.