Begin to Grow – Crossword Clue Answers

  • 6 letters – SPROUT
  • 9 letters – GERMINATE

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGEE, BUD, WAX, NOW, FUR
4 LettersGNAW, SMOG, PANG, TIRE, DAWN, ROOT, SOWN, BUDS, ACRE, SEED, HERB
5 LettersAMONG, ACORN, ROGUE, GRUNT, SWELL, DAWNS, TARTS, BEING, UTERI, PLANS, RIPEN
6 LettersSPROUT, SPREAD, EXPAND, COGNAC, EXTEND, FLOWER, MATURE, SPIRAL, THRIVE, WELLUP, STARTS
7 LettersAMPLIFY, AUGMENT, BLOSSOM, NASCENT, TANGELO, NESTEGG, DISGUST, RAGWORT, BURGEON, DEVELOP, ENLARGE, MAGNIFY, PROSPER, STRETCH, SUCCEED, PRECEDE, STEEPEN, STARTUP, SERIOUS, FERMENT, MUGGINS
8 LettersSUPERBUG, CATCHING, SPROUTED, LAWMAKER, FLOURISH, INCREASE, MULTIPLY, MUSHROOM, PROGRESS, SEEDBEDS
9 LettersGERMINATE, INTENSIFY, PROCREATE, PUBESCENT, SPROUTING, GERMINANT, GOLDENROD, PROPAGATE, REPRODUCE, BUDDLEIAS, TAKESROOT, BURGEONED
10 LettersGOLFCOURSE, GASTRONOMY, EXPERIENCE, GERMINATES
11 LettersGERMINATING, INVESTIGATE, PROLIFERATE, GERMINATION, PROCEEDINGS
12 LettersSTAGEMANAGED, SONGSTRESSES
13 LettersKNOWLEDGEABLE

