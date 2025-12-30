If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Begin to Grow, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Begin to Grow – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Begin to Grow.

6 letters – SPROUT

SPROUT 9 letters – GERMINATE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Begin to Grow. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters GEE, BUD, WAX, NOW, FUR 4 Letters GNAW, SMOG, PANG, TIRE, DAWN, ROOT, SOWN, BUDS, ACRE, SEED, HERB 5 Letters AMONG, ACORN, ROGUE, GRUNT, SWELL, DAWNS, TARTS, BEING, UTERI, PLANS, RIPEN 6 Letters SPROUT, SPREAD, EXPAND, COGNAC, EXTEND, FLOWER, MATURE, SPIRAL, THRIVE, WELLUP, STARTS 7 Letters AMPLIFY, AUGMENT, BLOSSOM, NASCENT, TANGELO, NESTEGG, DISGUST, RAGWORT, BURGEON, DEVELOP, ENLARGE, MAGNIFY, PROSPER, STRETCH, SUCCEED, PRECEDE, STEEPEN, STARTUP, SERIOUS, FERMENT, MUGGINS 8 Letters SUPERBUG, CATCHING, SPROUTED, LAWMAKER, FLOURISH, INCREASE, MULTIPLY, MUSHROOM, PROGRESS, SEEDBEDS 9 Letters GERMINATE, INTENSIFY, PROCREATE, PUBESCENT, SPROUTING, GERMINANT, GOLDENROD, PROPAGATE, REPRODUCE, BUDDLEIAS, TAKESROOT, BURGEONED 10 Letters GOLFCOURSE, GASTRONOMY, EXPERIENCE, GERMINATES 11 Letters GERMINATING, INVESTIGATE, PROLIFERATE, GERMINATION, PROCEEDINGS 12 Letters STAGEMANAGED, SONGSTRESSES 13 Letters KNOWLEDGEABLE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.