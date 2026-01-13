If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Belgian City, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Belgian City – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Belgian City.

3 letters – SPA

SPA 4 letters – MONS

MONS 5 Letters – LIEGE, GHENT, NAMUR, YPRES, ALOST

– LIEGE, GHENT, NAMUR, YPRES, ALOST 6 Letters – BRUGES, OSTEND

– BRUGES, OSTEND 7 Letters – ANTWERP

– ANTWERP 8 Letters – BRUSSELS

– BRUSSELS 9 Letters – CHARLEROI

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Belgian City. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters SPA 4 Letters MONS, EURO, GENT, PATE 5 Letters NAMUR, LIEGE, GHENT, LILLE, YPRES, IEPER, ALOST, TWERP, AGENT, SPAIN 6 Letters ANMERP, OSTEND, BRUGES 7 Letters ANTWERP, HOBOKEN, TOURNAI 8 Letters BRUSSELS, LIEGEMEN, LIEGEMAN, DISPATCH 9 Letters CHARLEROI, LIEGELORD, MAINLINES, BRUXELLES, LEMONSOLE, OUDENARDE, SPAGHETTI 10 Letters LIEGELORDS 13 Letters BRUSSELSSPROU, PASSCHENDAELE 15 Letters BRUSSELSSPROUTS

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.