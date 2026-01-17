If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Beloved in Italian, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Beloved in Italian – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Beloved in Italian.

4 letters – CARA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Beloved in Italian. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 21 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AMO, ERO, ONO, PET 4 Letters CARA, CARO, ARIA, AIME, NELL, BIRD, ILSA, LARA, BIEN, RIDD, ENID, LIEB, YOKO 5 Letters AMORE, AMARE, ROMAN, OSOLE, CAROL, AMATO, CHERE, BELLA, BELLY, INMAN, ROMEO, ATTIS, AMADO, CHERI 6 Letters GLORIA, CLOVER, JULIET, ELAINE, SOPHIA, ODETTE, ISOLDE, ADORED 7 Letters ROMANCE, BELOVED 8 Letters SYCAMORE, SERENATE, SAGAMORE, OSOLEMIO, RAGNAROK, MILKYWAY, JEDEDIAH, MORRISON, AVIEMORE, SNATCHER, DULCINEA 9 Letters DECAMERON 11 Letters MUMFORDSONS 12 Letters RUBEUSHAGRID, TONIMORRISON, BRINGHERHOME, DAVIDCAMERON 13 Letters CARAMELDELITE, EAMONDEVALERA 14 Letters PEEPSPACEHOMER 15 Letters LISASSUBSTITUTE 16 Letters ATLANTISPRINCESS, OMNIAVINCENTAMOR 21 Letters BENEATHTHESTARRYSKIES

