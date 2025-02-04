5 Best 25W USB-C Chargers for Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series retains its charging specifications from last year. This means the S25 Ultra and S25 Plus support 45W charging, while the regular Galaxy S25 retains 25W fast charging. Since Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box, you can fast charge the phone with any certified third-party charger, provided it supports Super Fast Charging. In this article, I’ll share some high-quality and safe USB-C fast chargers for the Galaxy S25.

Before we begin, note that you’ll need a charger rated 25W or higher that supports both PD (Power Delivery) and PPS (Programmable Power Supply). You can pair it with the cable that comes with the charger, if provided, or use the one included with your phone.

With Super Fast Charging, the Galaxy S25 should take about 1 hour and 30 minutes to fully charge to 100%. That being said, let’s look at the charging adapters:

1. Samsung Official 25W USB-C PD Charger

Samsung’s official 25W charger is a safe and reliable choice when looking for a new adapter for your Galaxy S25. This charger will be the most compatible, charge the phone at the maximum possible speed, and is safe, without a doubt.

It’s a GaN charger, which makes it smaller, lighter, and generates less heat. The charger automatically reduces its power from 20W to 5W when not in use to save energy. It’s also priced quite well, under $15, and comes in two options – without a cable or with a cable.

Cable included : Optional

: Optional Weight: 58 g

58 g Warranty: 12 Months

12 Months Price: $14.49

$14.49 Buy Now: Amazon | Samsung Store

2. Anker 25W USB-C PPS Charger

This is another GaN charger on the list, measuring 3.6cm x 3.1cm x 3.1cm, barely over an inch on each side. Plus, it has foldable prongs, making it easy to slide into your backpack and carry anywhere without taking up much space or getting in the way of other items.

This PD charger supports a maximum output of 25W along with PPS through USB-C and supports Super Fast Charging for the Galaxy S25 and similar phones. Anker hasn’t compromised on safety, equipping it with the MultiProtect system, which combines over-voltage protection and current regulation.

At just under $10, you also get an 18-month warranty, making it a great deal.

Cable included : Optional

: Optional Weight: 69.7 g

69.7 g Warranty: 18 Months

18 Months Price: $9.99

$9.99 Buy Now: Amazon | With Cable

3. Belkin BoostCharge Pro 45W Dual-Port PD 3.1 Charger

From another reputable company, this Belkin 45W charger supports USB PD 3.1 and PPS. It features two USB-C ports: one supports up to 25W, perfect for charging your Galaxy S25, while the other supports 20W, ideal for charging other devices like your power bank or Galaxy Buds.

When using a single port, it can deliver full 45W charging speeds for devices such as your GalaxyBook, MacBook, or tablet. However, your Galaxy S25 will only use 25W, as that’s the maximum it supports. Being a GaN charger, it’s smaller and generates less heat.

Cable included : No

: No Weight: 100 g

100 g Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Price: $31.99

$31.99 Buy Now: Amazon

4. Spigen 27W USB-C Fast Charger

This Spigen 27W charger uses 3D PCB technology and is about 36% smaller than a standard 20W Apple charger. It is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, and other phones or devices that support up to 27W of PD or PPS charging.

It’s a no-nonsense charger to have for your phone and other devices. It weighs a mere 40 grams and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Cable included : No

: No Weight: 40 g

40 g Warranty: 24 Months

24 Months Price: $13.99

$13.99 Buy Now: Amazon

5. UGreen Uno 30W Robot GaN Fast Charger

This Ugreen Uno 30W charger costs slightly more than other chargers on the list for one reason: it has an LED screen that displays a cute little robot face. The face changes depending on whether it’s unplugged, plugged in, or if the phone has fully charged.

It can fast charge your Galaxy S25 at its full 25W. Being a GaN charger, it’s small and light. It also features a magnetic design that allows it to adhere to metallic surfaces for easy storage. You can literally stick it to your MacBook. If you want a unique-looking charger for your desk, this could be the one.

Cable included : No

: No Weight: 57.5 g

57.5 g Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Price: $25.99

$25.99 Buy Now: Amazon

These are our top picks for charging the standard Galaxy S25. However, you can also explore other chargers on the market. Just make sure they support 25W or higher output via USB-C and are compatible with USB PD with PPS. It’s also important to choose a reputable brand with built-in safety features. Any warranty is a bonus.