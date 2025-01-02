10 Best Action RPGs of 2024: The Must-Play Adventures

Much like JRPGs and co-op games, ARPGs or action RPGs also have made 2024 an outstanding year for gamers. ARPG fans who love tough battles, deep and engaging storytelling, and mowing down enemies have so much to enjoy this year. Here is a look at our curated list of 10 best action RPGs of 2024, showing you the games that made this year special.

Note: We didn’t rank this list from best to worst, and vice versa. Each game is unique and the experiences it provides make them worth playing.

1. No Rest for the Wicked

Release Date: April 18th, 2024

April 18th, 2024 Platforms: PC (Early Access), PS5, Xbox Series XS

PC (Early Access), PS5, Xbox Series XS Developer: Moon Studios

Moon Studios Price: $39.99

From the team behind Ori, comes a dark fantasy ARPG called No Rest for the Wicked. This game offers tight and satisfying combat, making every hit that you make feel rewarding. No Rest for the Wicked also features a well-crafted world and story that keeps you hooked for hours as you face tough challenges. Plus, its co-op mechanism makes it easy to team up with friends and enjoy the adventure together.

2. Black Myth: Wukong

Release Date: August 20th, 2024

August 20th, 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Developer: Game Science

Game Science Price: $69.99

Black Myth: Wukong made some controversies at the Game Awards 2024. It went on to win the Best Action Game and Players’ Choice awards but missed the Game of the Year (GoTY). That led to some strong emotional reactions from the developer team. Still, it’s a big deal as China’s first major AAA release, earning tons of praise from both critics and fans alike and sold really well.

The game is about Sun Wukong who rebels against Lord Buddha and sets out on an epic journey. Moreover, the stunning environments, beautiful settings, references to the original literary works, and epic boss fights keep the experience fresh. You will never get bored of it even though it is hard to get through. It’s a solid action RPG that really deserves a spot in the 2024 best ARPG list, no matter the awards drama.

3. Rise of the Ronin

Release Date: March 22nd, 2024

March 22nd, 2024 Platforms: PS5

PS5 Developer: Team Ninja

Team Ninja Price: $69.99

Team Ninja takes their combat skills to feudal Japan with Rise of the Ronin. The game stands out for its historical detail and flexible combat system, letting you switch between different fighting styles. There are also a lot of weapons to choose from in the game, from a katana to a bayonet, giving you plenty of ways to approach battles. It doesn’t matter if you prefer stealthy assassinations or intense melee samurai duels, there’s a lot of freedom in how you tackle each fight in Rise of the Ronin.

4. Hades 2

Release Date: May 6th, 2024 for PC Windows and October 16th, 2024 for macOS

May 6th, 2024 for PC Windows and October 16th, 2024 for macOS Platforms: PC and Mac

PC and Mac Developer: Supergiant Games

Supergiant Games Price: $24.99

Building on what made the first game great, Hades 2 introduces Melinoe as the new protagonist and brings in fresh mechanics while keeping the roguelike action fans loved. The addition of witchcraft and new divine powers makes the combat in the sequel more exciting. Supergiant keeps up its strong focus on storytelling too, so every run in Hades 2 feels important, whether you win or lose.

5. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Release Date: June 21st, 2024

June 21st, 2024 Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Price: $39.99

Shadow of the Erdtree, a massive expansion to Elden Ring, adds a whole new realm to explore, packed with tough new bosses and intriguing lore to uncover. The new weapons and combat abilities give old-time fans and players fresh ways to jump into battles, while still keeping the core experience that made the base game so great. Shadow of the Erdtree is also the only DLC to be nominated as Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2024, which shows just how impressive it really is. This nomination sparked some controversy but that’s a story for another time.

6. Stellar Blade

Release Date: April 26th, 2024

April 26th, 2024 Platforms: PS5

PS5 Developer: Shift Up

Shift Up Price: $69.99

Stellar Blade takes inspiration from games like Nier: Automata, but it feels different with its precise, challenging combat that rewards good timing. The post-apocalyptic world sets the stage for some of the most visually stunning battles in 2024. Not to mention, all the characters are so beautifully designed. You’ll definitely enjoy this one if you are into games that require mastery of parrying and dodging mechanics.

7. Sand Land

Release Date: April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024 Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS

PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series XS Developer: ILCA

ILCA Price: $59.99

Sand Land, based on Akira Toriyama’s manga, mixes action RPG combat with vehicle battles in a big desert world. What I love about the game is how easy it is to switch between fighting on foot and using a tank,. It’s so seamless. It might not be the most complex ARPG, but its charm comes from being easy to pick up and the way it brings Toriyama’s unique art style to life in the game.

8. Another Crab’s Treasure

Release Date: April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch

PC, PS5, Xbox Series XS, Nintendo Switch Developer: Aggro Crab

Aggro Crab Price: $24.99

Don’t let the cute exterior fool you. This soulslike starring a hermit crab is both charming and challenging. Using discarded trash as temporary shells for protection, you’ll explore an underwater world while mastering timing-based combat.

You must learn how to dodge and parry bosses. What makes this ARPG game unique is that Another Crab’s Treasure uses its story to talk about the climate crisis and cleverly ties its environmental message into the mechanics. Its easier difficulty also makes it a great choice for players who find traditional soulslikes too tough.

9. Enshrouded

Release Date: January 24th, 2024 (Early Access)

January 24th, 2024 (Early Access) Platforms: PC

PC Developer: Keen Games

Keen Games Price: $29.99

Enshrouded mixes survival mechanics with action RPG elements, which is fresh for the genre. Go and explore a huge world covered in a mysterious shroud. You can build bases, craft gear, and fight tough enemies. Being able to create your own safe spaces between dangerous trips adds a smart layer of strategy to the usual action RPG gameplay. This game will definitely keep you playing for hours when it is officially released in 2025.

10. Zenless Zone Zero

Release Date: July 2nd, 2024

July 2nd, 2024 Platforms: PC

PC Developer: miHoYo

miHoYo Price: Free-to-play

miHoYo’s latest action RPG brings their signature anime-style visuals to a post-apocalyptic urban setting. If you’ve enjoyed games like Honkai Star Rail or Genshin Impact, ZZZ (pronounced “Zenless Zone Zero”) offers a fresh take on the formula with faster-paced combat and a unique roguelike structure. I love the game because of its stylish character designs and fluid combat animations.

So that’s the end of our best action RPGs of 2024. I’m sure you will find something to love in this year’s lineup. What were your favorite ARPGs of the year.