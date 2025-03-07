7 Best AI Math Tools That Stand Out: From Algebra to Geometry!

A good calculator app can handle simple math and basic equations, but when the math gets complicated, involves multiple steps to solve, or requires graphing or reasoning, AI tools are your best bet. There are plenty of AI tools available for math, but not all are created equal. Some tools excel only in specific areas, while others come with a hefty price tag. After testing numerous AI math tools, we’ve rounded up the best ones that perform exceptionally well.

Note: AI isn’t perfect and almost all the tools mentioned below can provide inaccurate information sometimes. These are just tools that performed better among all the tools we have tried.

1. ChatGPT o3: The All-in-One AI That Explains Math Like a Tutor

Instead of opting for an AI app that is designed to solve math problems, you can start with all-in-one AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, or DeepSeek. However, for better accuracy in solving math problems, it’s best to choose a reasoning model like o3 or DeepSeek R1. These models think through problems step by step, building the logic gradually to arrive at a more accurate answer.

In our testing, OpenAI’s o3-Mini model stood out among all the reasoning and thinking models available, performing exceptionally well across different types of math problems. It even outperformed other models in official benchmarks like AIME 2024. You can simply type your math question in natural language or upload an image of the problem to get a solution.

The best part? Instead of just giving you the answer, these AI tools can also explain it in a way that’s easy to understand. So, it’s not just a math solver—it’s the best tool to learn as well.

2. PhotoMath by Google: Snap a Photo, Get Instant Math Solutions

As the name suggests, PhotoMath lets you take a photo of a math problem and provides a step-by-step answer. Among all the phone apps we’ve tested, PhotoMath stood out for its ability to accurately interpret even handwritten questions. Once you snap a photo, it instantly displays an answer. You can then ask it to show the steps and even get detailed explanations—all for free.

If you opt for the Plus subscription, priced at $9.99 per month or $29.99 per year, you also get animated explanations for all math problems. Since the app works through your camera or photo uploads, it’s particularly great for geometry and graph-related math problems. However, the model does have its limits—it struggles with questions with too much text and complex problems that require reasoning abilities like statistics and probabilities. Also, higher-level calculus problems may not be fully supported yet.

3. Symbolab: Master Calculus and Algebra with Step-by-Step Guidance

Most AI math tools offer detailed steps for the solution. However, Symbolab goes a step further by showing the complete process for calculus, trigonometry, and advanced algebra problems. That means it is more thorough and shows all the steps whereas some other AI math apps tend to skip certain small steps. This may be an issue for students who are learning and just started with the subject.

It can also handle many other math topics that other AI tools struggle with like geometry and statistics. But it truly shines when solving equations is your primary need. Besides the detailed explanations, Symbolab offers an AI chat feature that can break down complex problems for you. However, the free version is somewhat limited in its capabilities.

For $6.99 per month, the Pro subscription unlocks enhanced AI reasoning, better chat functionality, and an ad-free experience. The only downside is that copy-pasting questions, especially equations, don’t always work smoothly. You might need to manually input equations using the provided symbols, which can be time-consuming.

GeoGebra is more of a learning AI tool than a math-solving one. It lets you turn equations into interactive graphs. You can change variables and see the graph change in real time. For example, if you’re studying linear equations, you can adjust the slope or intercept and immediately see the impact on the graph. This makes it a great math AI tool for students.

The tool is perfect for understanding Geometry, Algebra, Calculus, and even probability. This AI math tool also supports 3D graphing, making it perfect for students and educators who need to demonstrate complex mathematical ideas visually. This tool is currently using AI to improve accuracy and graph prediction.

5. Interactive Mathematics: Best for Solving Word Problems Quickly

Interactive Mathematics positions itself uniquely as an expert in tackling math word problems—an area many other AI math solvers struggle with. It claims superior accuracy and speed compared to general-purpose tools like ChatGPT. You can input your question either by typing or uploading a photo, and it provides detailed, step-by-step explanations. Apart from AI power-solving math, the tool also offers live tutoring with real people that you can opt if you prefer to.

This tool is especially valuable for students dealing with math-heavy word problems frequently found in school assignments and homework.

6. Thetawise: Practice Sessions to Improve Your Math Skills

Thetawise is similar to other AI tools on this list. You can enter problems manually or by uploading an image and AI will provide you with a step-by-step answer similar to ChatGPT.

However, it’s more than that. First, it offers a dedicated tutoring mode where students can receive detailed step-by-step explanations for complex math problems. This mode makes sure you understand the concept thoroughly. Second, there is a practice session mode, that gives you similar questions for you to practice. This mode corrects your mistakes and gives you tips to solve the problems in easier ways.

The only issue is that you only get a limited number of Pro messages per day after which it uses a lite model to answer your math questions which may not be so accurate. To get unlimited pro messages, you need to opt for a pricey $20/month subscription.

7. Wolfram Alpha: Detailed Reports and Real-World Data

Wolfram Alpha is more than a regular math solver. It can handle tough math problems like advanced arithmetic, calculus, and algebra with detailed solutions and explanations.

The free version gives you directly the answers (no steps), but upgrading to the Pro version ($5 per month for students) unlocks step-by-step answers with deeper insights. It’s particularly useful for higher education and professional use, where accuracy and solving complex problems are a higher priority. Wolfram Alpha can also generate reports and integrate real-world data into your calculations, setting it apart from other tools.

Each of these AI tools brings something unique to the table, whether it’s the detailed explanations of ChatGPT o3, the interactive graphs of GeoGebra, or the advanced problem-solving of Wolfram Alpha. The best tool for you depends on your specific needs, whether you’re a student looking for help with homework or a professional tackling complex equations. Give them a try and see which one makes math easier for you!