14 Best Android Emulator for Every Console (March 2025)

Remember those classic video games that you played during your childhood? Well, you can relive those on your mobile phones. As smartphones get more and more powerful, they can now emulate modern consoles like the PS3 and Nintendo Switch. Whether you wish to get a dose of nostalgia with those classic games or just want to play GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. These best emulators for Android can help you run any game from Nintendo 64 to PS3 to PC.

1. Nintendo NES Emulator: NES.emu

Are you a diehard Nintendo fan who can’t get enough of those classic 8-bit games? The NES.emu is the best Android emulator. It has all the features, such as the ability to fast-forward or jump through annoying parts of the game. You can save and load the game at any point, and there’s support for hardware controllers. Oh, and if you like to have fun with cheats, there’s a dedicated cheat engine for tweaking the gameplay elements.

The best part? It’s open source and has a dedicated community to ensure continued updates with new Android versions. However, all of these features come at a price. It costs $3.99. Available on the Google Play Store, it’s a worthy investment for all the NES fans.

Pros:

Can fast-forward, save, and load games

Support Bluetooth/USB controllers and keyboard

Zapper/Gun support

Customizable touch controls

Cheat engine compatibility

Actively updated and has good community support

Cons:

Paid app

Price: $3.99

2. Snes9x EX+

For 16-bit enthusiasts, the Snes9x EX+ is a good companion. This open-source Android emulator can run on a wide range of devices, from the latest flagship to the older mid-rangers. Apart from supporting .smc and .sfc files, you can also open files in ZIP, RAR, or 7Z. This will help you save space by running compressed files directly.

It supports Bluetooth and USB gamepads and you can use the on-screen controls for a better experience. There’s also lower audio and video latency to maintain a smooth user experience. This is the best Android SNES emulator available for free on the Google Play Store and has an easy-to-use interface.

Pros

Smooth and reliable gaming experience

Easy to use interface

Compatible with a wide range of Android devices

Supports .smc/.sfc as well as zipped files

Great controller support

Available for free

Cons:

Noticeable input lag

Possible save game issues with .smc files

Price: Free

3. Nintendo 64: M64Plus FZ Emulator

The Nintendo 64, the successor to the SNES, was named the machine of the year by Time Magazine in 1996. Selling over 32 million units, it has a solid fanbase and a great library of games. So, if you want the best emulator for Android to play N64 games, the M64 Plus FZ is your friend. Weird naming aside, it supports all the necessary cores and plugins, and you don’t need to download anything.

And if you get the Pro version, you can even use netplay for multiplayer games. Multiple plugins allow you to optimize your device. The performance is great as you can complete most games, and it receives regular updates, too. Although users have reported issues in games with Pak expansion files and concerns about data collection, it remains the best N64 emulator out there.

Pros:

Comes with all the cores and plugins

Regular updates and good performance

Fewer ads compared to other emulators in the free version

Timely updates and good performance

Free version also available

Cons:

All games don’t work

Netplay server only in the Pro version

All video plugins don’t work with every device

Issues with games requiring Expansion Pak files

Emulator collects data in the background

Price: Free

4. Game Boy Color/Advance Emulator: MyBoy!

Wish to play Mario Kart or the classic PacMan collection? The GameBoy Color/Advance remains one of the most beloved handheld consoles of all time. My Boy! is the best Game Boy Advance emulator for Android available in both free and paid versions. It has all the bells and whistles, such as fast-forward, save/load, controller support, and cheat code functionality.

You can even emulate cable link in select multiplayer titles and customize the on-screen controls to your liking. The paid version offers some extra features, but sadly, you don’t get save-game compatibility if you decide to upgrade from the free version. Nonetheless, it’s the best experience for playing all those classic GBA games.

Pros:

Smooth performance

Compatible with a wide range of devices

Link cable emulation

Video filters support

Fast forward, save and cloud sync support

Cons:

No compatibility of save games between free and paid versions

Advanced features are limited to the paid version

Price: Free/$4.99

5. Nintendo DS Emulator: DraStic DS

DraStic DS remains one of the best Android emulators for playing Nintendo DS games. It offers excellent game compatibility and on-screen controls that are crucial for a handheld with dual screens. You can also increase the resolution of the games for better graphics.

You can use cheats and have some pure fun. The developer has taken down the app from the Play Store due to Google’s policy requiring the personal information of developers. However, it can be downloaded from other reputable sources. Despite being no longer in active development, DraStic DS is a good emulator for playing Nintendo DS games.

Pros:

Amazing game compatibility

On-screen controls support

Higher resolution and cheat support

Cons:

Development discontinued

No longer available on Google Play Store

Price: Free

6. PlayStation 1: Duckstation

Sony’s 1st console, the PlayStation 1, set the stage for the new era of gaming. The debut of titles like Tomb Raider, Spiderman, and Metal Gear Solid changed the gaming industry significantly. DuckStation is one of the best Android emulators for PS1 if you want to get nostalgic and replay those titles. It is compatible with the vast majority of games, and the best part? It’s completely free and open source.

You get advanced features like OpenGL and Vulkan rendering, delivering really good performance. There’s also upscaling, texture filtering, widescreen, and PGXP for enhanced texture geometry. You can pair up to eight controllers, unlock achievements with RetroAchievements, and save games with screenshot previews. The only downside is that you need your own PS1 bios, and an easy-to-use interface with no ads makes it an easy recommendation.

Pros:

Easy to use interface

Completely free with no advertisements

Compatible with a wide range of games

Touchscreen controls support and achievements

Plenty of features, including the ability to save and multiple controller support

Cons:

Requires user-provided PS1 bios files

Performance not optimal on 32-bit ARM devices

Price: Free

7. PlayStation 2: NetherSX2

NetherSX2 continues the legacy of AetherSX2, one of the best PS2 emulators on Android. With the latter getting discontinued, Nether is an amazing alternative that works best on Adreno GPUs and Mali ones. There are many options available to get the optimal performance, and you can also use pre-patched versions for easier installation.

The only downside is that it is unavailable on the Google Play Store, so you must sideload it. There are two versions – Classic and Current. The difference between them is that the former doesn’t have ads, while the latter does and is the latest version. You can install either of them, depending on your compatibility and preferences.

Pros:

Fork of the Aether SX2

Widescreen compatibility and upscaling options

Plenty of performance options

Pre-patched version available

Compatible with Adreno as well as Mali GPUs

Cons:

No longer supported by developer; needs to be sideloaded

Requires a 64-bit processor and Android 8.0

8. PlayStation Portable (PSP) PPSSPP

The PlayStation Portable was the first handheld in the PlayStation lineup and sold over 80 million units. With popular titles like God Of War Ghost of Sparta and GTA Vice City stories, owning it was every child’s dream. PPSSPP lets you relive the experience on your mobile devices with support for upscaled textures and HD graphics.

There are also post-processed shaders, save states, and on-screen controls. Oh, and you can even connect your controller and use turbo/speed to hasten the progression. While this free and open source emulator does not have any in-built games. You will need to get your own PSP games and convert them to .ISO or. CSO. In case you want to support the developer, there is a Gold version available although it does not have any additional features.

Pros:

Completely free and open source

Compatible with a large number of games

Customizable on-screen controls

Support for hardware controllers

Enhanced graphics with upscaling and HD texture support

Cons:

No additional features in the Gold version

The free version has advertisements

9. PlayStation 3: RPCS3

RPCS3 is undoubtedly the most popular PS3 emulator out there, and it is finally available on Android. This is the best emulator for Android to play PS3 titles, although it is currently in the experimental stage. With support for USB as well as Bluetooth controllers, including Dualshock 3 and 4, you can have a handheld PS3. There’s automatic controller mapping, so you can spend more time gaming instead of tweaking the settings. Given that emulating PS3 isn’t an easy task, you need a powerful Android phone running on Android 12 or above.

Furthermore, the setup process can be a bit complicated, and it is currently in the alpha stage. Not only are games compatible, but there are some stability issues and bugs. Despite these downsides, RPCS3 is the only viable option for emulating PS3 titles. You can also take a look at the Aps3se, although it only works with a handful of games.

Pros:

It’s the most popular PS3 emulator out there

Supports Dualshock and USB controllers

Actively being developed with continuous updates

Cons:

Plenty of stability issues and bugs

Requires a powerful phone running on Android 12 and above

Issues with gamepad overlays and button remapping

10. Windows: Winlator

Want to buy a Steam Deck but don’t have enough money? Well, you can turn your phone into one with Winlator. This best Windows emulator for Android lets you play both x86 as well as x64 titles. It is optimized for Adreno GPUs with Turnip drivers and supports keyboard mapping as well as gamepads. Furthermore, you get Vulkan, DirectX 9-12, Unity Engine, and OpenXR, so you can enjoy a vast library of games.

You can even set up different profiles, and it runs on both Mali and Adreno GPUs. With support for landscape as well as portrait orientations, you can play as you wish. However, you will need a powerful device with a flagship processor and plenty of RAM for the best experience. And it’s not compatible with all games and the setup process can be a bit tricky. Despite these shortcomings, it remains the best Windows emulator for Android that you can download for free.

Pros:

You can play most Windows games natively

Optimized for Snapdragon devices with Turnip drivers

Support for vulkan and gamepads

Plenty of performance tweaks, including resolution scaling, MIDI, and configurations

It’s full-fledged Windows, so you can even run Steam and Epic Games

Cons:

Setup process is complex

Requires a powerful device with good RAM and storage capacity

Long loading times and issues with mouse/keyboard input

11. GameCube/Wii: Dolphin Emulator

Dolphin is a two-in-one emulator that lets you play GameCube and Wii games on your device. There are plenty of options for customizing the graphics, and it only works with 64-bit devices. It also works with Android TVs, such as Nvidia Shield TV devices.

The open source emulator supports a vast library of games from both consoles in HD graphics with anti aliasing and anisotrophic filtering.. Just like other emulators, there is the ability to save/load and touchscreen control support. You can also connect a Bluetooth and USB gamepad. There’s also Nunchuck and Wiimote emulation for motion controls. Dolphin lets you play online in multiplayer in select titles and you can also enter cheats.

Pros:

Amazing compatibility with both Gamecube and Wii games

Enhanced graphics for better gameplay experience

Actively supported with updates and bug fixes

Free and open source

Cons:

Demanding hardware requirements

The motion controller support is a bit inconsistent

12. All-in-One Emulator for Classic Games: Retroarch

If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of installing multiple emulators, RetroArch can be the one you are looking for. Available in multiple versions, there is a difference between the version on PlayStore compared to the one on the website. Since it uses a modular system of cores, the Play Store version offers a maximum of 50 cores, while the website one has core-downloader, considered the full-fledged version.

It is made to be lightweight and portable and lets you emulate various retro consoles. These include NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color/Advance, PS!, PSP, Sega Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, and Atari consoles. You can download the amount of libertro cores required based on your needs. This makes Liberto a comprehensive retro-gaming hub. It’s a one-stop shop to access multiple games however, you need to deal with the configuration and installation of multiple cores.

Pros:

No DRM, ads, and fully open source

One emulator for multiple consoles

Online multiplayer support

Rewind feature, Shaders support

Customizable onscreen controls

Support for Bluetooth and USB Gamepad

Cross-platform compatibility



Cons:

Complex setup and configuration

Dated user interface

Limit number of cores on the Play Store version

Requires Android 8 or higher

13. Nintendo Switch: Sudachi

The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest-selling handheld consoles of all time. From games like Breath of the Wild to Animal Crossing, some amazing titles are exclusive to Nintendo’s console. Now you don’t need to own a Switch to enjoy these games by installing Sudachi.

Apart from the touch controls, you can use external controllers and save/load the game. There are also graphics and performance settings based on the device’s capabilities. Since it is in early development, you might face issues with frame rates and stability. Also, you need a high-end device for a smooth experience, although there are frequent updates and improvements.

Pros:

Completely free and open source

Timely updates for bug fixes and improvements

One of the best Nintendo Switch emulators for Android

Cons:

Still in early development, with plenty of bugs and issues

High hardware requirements, needs phone with high-end processor and RAM

Limited features compared to other emulators

14. Azahar: Nintendo 3DS

Last but not least is Azahar, an open-source emulator for Nintendo 3Ds. It is a continuation of the now-discontinued Citra emulator. It is the merger of two Citra forks and aims to become the main platform for Nintendo 3DS emulation on Android. You get plenty of customization options for graphics, controls, and resolution.

Furthermore, it is compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth controllers. Available to download on the Play Store, Azahar is currently in the early stages and has minor glitches. However, it remains the best emulator for Android to play 3DS games, thanks to its ability to disable right-eye rendering for improved frames.

Pros:

Currently in active development and open source

Free to use and available on the Google Play Store

Offers all features from Citra and has a wide range of compatibility

Cons:

High hardware requirements

Does not support encrypted 3DS games by default

Has minor glitches due to being in early stages

Price: Free