14 Best Android Emulator for Every Console (March 2025)

Remember those classic video games that you played during your childhood? Well, you can relive those on your mobile phones. As smartphones get more and more powerful, they can now emulate modern consoles like the PS3 and Nintendo Switch. Whether you wish to get a dose of nostalgia with those classic games or just want to play GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. These best emulators for Android can help you run any game from Nintendo 64 to PS3 to PC.
1. Nintendo NES Emulator: NES.emu
Are you a diehard Nintendo fan who can’t get enough of those classic 8-bit games? The NES.emu is the best Android emulator. It has all the features, such as the ability to fast-forward or jump through annoying parts of the game. You can save and load the game at any point, and there’s support for hardware controllers. Oh, and if you like to have fun with cheats, there’s a dedicated cheat engine for tweaking the gameplay elements.
The best part? It’s open source and has a dedicated community to ensure continued updates with new Android versions. However, all of these features come at a price. It costs $3.99. Available on the Google Play Store, it’s a worthy investment for all the NES fans.
Pros:
- Can fast-forward, save, and load games
- Support Bluetooth/USB controllers and keyboard
- Zapper/Gun support
- Customizable touch controls
- Cheat engine compatibility
- Actively updated and has good community support
Cons:
- Paid app
Price: $3.99
2. Snes9x EX+
For 16-bit enthusiasts, the Snes9x EX+ is a good companion. This open-source Android emulator can run on a wide range of devices, from the latest flagship to the older mid-rangers. Apart from supporting .smc and .sfc files, you can also open files in ZIP, RAR, or 7Z. This will help you save space by running compressed files directly.
It supports Bluetooth and USB gamepads and you can use the on-screen controls for a better experience. There’s also lower audio and video latency to maintain a smooth user experience. This is the best Android SNES emulator available for free on the Google Play Store and has an easy-to-use interface.
Pros
- Smooth and reliable gaming experience
- Easy to use interface
- Compatible with a wide range of Android devices
- Supports .smc/.sfc as well as zipped files
- Great controller support
- Available for free
Cons:
- Noticeable input lag
- Possible save game issues with .smc files
Price: Free
3. Nintendo 64: M64Plus FZ Emulator
The Nintendo 64, the successor to the SNES, was named the machine of the year by Time Magazine in 1996. Selling over 32 million units, it has a solid fanbase and a great library of games. So, if you want the best emulator for Android to play N64 games, the M64 Plus FZ is your friend. Weird naming aside, it supports all the necessary cores and plugins, and you don’t need to download anything.
And if you get the Pro version, you can even use netplay for multiplayer games. Multiple plugins allow you to optimize your device. The performance is great as you can complete most games, and it receives regular updates, too. Although users have reported issues in games with Pak expansion files and concerns about data collection, it remains the best N64 emulator out there.
Pros:
- Comes with all the cores and plugins
- Regular updates and good performance
- Fewer ads compared to other emulators in the free version
- Timely updates and good performance
- Free version also available
Cons:
- All games don’t work
- Netplay server only in the Pro version
- All video plugins don’t work with every device
- Issues with games requiring Expansion Pak files
- Emulator collects data in the background
Price: Free
4. Game Boy Color/Advance Emulator: MyBoy!
Wish to play Mario Kart or the classic PacMan collection? The GameBoy Color/Advance remains one of the most beloved handheld consoles of all time. My Boy! is the best Game Boy Advance emulator for Android available in both free and paid versions. It has all the bells and whistles, such as fast-forward, save/load, controller support, and cheat code functionality.
You can even emulate cable link in select multiplayer titles and customize the on-screen controls to your liking. The paid version offers some extra features, but sadly, you don’t get save-game compatibility if you decide to upgrade from the free version. Nonetheless, it’s the best experience for playing all those classic GBA games.
Pros:
- Smooth performance
- Compatible with a wide range of devices
- Link cable emulation
- Video filters support
- Fast forward, save and cloud sync support
Cons:
- No compatibility of save games between free and paid versions
- Advanced features are limited to the paid version
Price: Free/$4.99
5. Nintendo DS Emulator: DraStic DS
DraStic DS remains one of the best Android emulators for playing Nintendo DS games. It offers excellent game compatibility and on-screen controls that are crucial for a handheld with dual screens. You can also increase the resolution of the games for better graphics.
You can use cheats and have some pure fun. The developer has taken down the app from the Play Store due to Google’s policy requiring the personal information of developers. However, it can be downloaded from other reputable sources. Despite being no longer in active development, DraStic DS is a good emulator for playing Nintendo DS games.
Pros:
- Amazing game compatibility
- On-screen controls support
- Higher resolution and cheat support
Cons:
- Development discontinued
- No longer available on Google Play Store
Price: Free
6. PlayStation 1: Duckstation
Sony’s 1st console, the PlayStation 1, set the stage for the new era of gaming. The debut of titles like Tomb Raider, Spiderman, and Metal Gear Solid changed the gaming industry significantly. DuckStation is one of the best Android emulators for PS1 if you want to get nostalgic and replay those titles. It is compatible with the vast majority of games, and the best part? It’s completely free and open source.
You get advanced features like OpenGL and Vulkan rendering, delivering really good performance. There’s also upscaling, texture filtering, widescreen, and PGXP for enhanced texture geometry. You can pair up to eight controllers, unlock achievements with RetroAchievements, and save games with screenshot previews. The only downside is that you need your own PS1 bios, and an easy-to-use interface with no ads makes it an easy recommendation.
Pros:
- Easy to use interface
- Completely free with no advertisements
- Compatible with a wide range of games
- Touchscreen controls support and achievements
- Plenty of features, including the ability to save and multiple controller support
Cons:
- Requires user-provided PS1 bios files
- Performance not optimal on 32-bit ARM devices
Price: Free
7. PlayStation 2: NetherSX2
NetherSX2 continues the legacy of AetherSX2, one of the best PS2 emulators on Android. With the latter getting discontinued, Nether is an amazing alternative that works best on Adreno GPUs and Mali ones. There are many options available to get the optimal performance, and you can also use pre-patched versions for easier installation.
The only downside is that it is unavailable on the Google Play Store, so you must sideload it. There are two versions – Classic and Current. The difference between them is that the former doesn’t have ads, while the latter does and is the latest version. You can install either of them, depending on your compatibility and preferences.
Pros:
- Fork of the Aether SX2
- Widescreen compatibility and upscaling options
- Plenty of performance options
- Pre-patched version available
- Compatible with Adreno as well as Mali GPUs
Cons:
- No longer supported by developer; needs to be sideloaded
- Requires a 64-bit processor and Android 8.0
8. PlayStation Portable (PSP) PPSSPP
The PlayStation Portable was the first handheld in the PlayStation lineup and sold over 80 million units. With popular titles like God Of War Ghost of Sparta and GTA Vice City stories, owning it was every child’s dream. PPSSPP lets you relive the experience on your mobile devices with support for upscaled textures and HD graphics.
There are also post-processed shaders, save states, and on-screen controls. Oh, and you can even connect your controller and use turbo/speed to hasten the progression. While this free and open source emulator does not have any in-built games. You will need to get your own PSP games and convert them to .ISO or. CSO. In case you want to support the developer, there is a Gold version available although it does not have any additional features.
Pros:
- Completely free and open source
- Compatible with a large number of games
- Customizable on-screen controls
- Support for hardware controllers
- Enhanced graphics with upscaling and HD texture support
Cons:
- No additional features in the Gold version
- The free version has advertisements
9. PlayStation 3: RPCS3
RPCS3 is undoubtedly the most popular PS3 emulator out there, and it is finally available on Android. This is the best emulator for Android to play PS3 titles, although it is currently in the experimental stage. With support for USB as well as Bluetooth controllers, including Dualshock 3 and 4, you can have a handheld PS3. There’s automatic controller mapping, so you can spend more time gaming instead of tweaking the settings. Given that emulating PS3 isn’t an easy task, you need a powerful Android phone running on Android 12 or above.
Furthermore, the setup process can be a bit complicated, and it is currently in the alpha stage. Not only are games compatible, but there are some stability issues and bugs. Despite these downsides, RPCS3 is the only viable option for emulating PS3 titles. You can also take a look at the Aps3se, although it only works with a handful of games.
Pros:
- It’s the most popular PS3 emulator out there
- Supports Dualshock and USB controllers
- Actively being developed with continuous updates
Cons:
- Plenty of stability issues and bugs
- Requires a powerful phone running on Android 12 and above
- Issues with gamepad overlays and button remapping
10. Windows: Winlator
Want to buy a Steam Deck but don’t have enough money? Well, you can turn your phone into one with Winlator. This best Windows emulator for Android lets you play both x86 as well as x64 titles. It is optimized for Adreno GPUs with Turnip drivers and supports keyboard mapping as well as gamepads. Furthermore, you get Vulkan, DirectX 9-12, Unity Engine, and OpenXR, so you can enjoy a vast library of games.
You can even set up different profiles, and it runs on both Mali and Adreno GPUs. With support for landscape as well as portrait orientations, you can play as you wish. However, you will need a powerful device with a flagship processor and plenty of RAM for the best experience. And it’s not compatible with all games and the setup process can be a bit tricky. Despite these shortcomings, it remains the best Windows emulator for Android that you can download for free.
Pros:
- You can play most Windows games natively
- Optimized for Snapdragon devices with Turnip drivers
- Support for vulkan and gamepads
- Plenty of performance tweaks, including resolution scaling, MIDI, and configurations
- It’s full-fledged Windows, so you can even run Steam and Epic Games
Cons:
- Setup process is complex
- Requires a powerful device with good RAM and storage capacity
- Long loading times and issues with mouse/keyboard input
11. GameCube/Wii: Dolphin Emulator
Dolphin is a two-in-one emulator that lets you play GameCube and Wii games on your device. There are plenty of options for customizing the graphics, and it only works with 64-bit devices. It also works with Android TVs, such as Nvidia Shield TV devices.
The open source emulator supports a vast library of games from both consoles in HD graphics with anti aliasing and anisotrophic filtering.. Just like other emulators, there is the ability to save/load and touchscreen control support. You can also connect a Bluetooth and USB gamepad. There’s also Nunchuck and Wiimote emulation for motion controls. Dolphin lets you play online in multiplayer in select titles and you can also enter cheats.
Pros:
- Amazing compatibility with both Gamecube and Wii games
- Enhanced graphics for better gameplay experience
- Actively supported with updates and bug fixes
- Free and open source
Cons:
- Demanding hardware requirements
- The motion controller support is a bit inconsistent
12. All-in-One Emulator for Classic Games: Retroarch
If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of installing multiple emulators, RetroArch can be the one you are looking for. Available in multiple versions, there is a difference between the version on PlayStore compared to the one on the website. Since it uses a modular system of cores, the Play Store version offers a maximum of 50 cores, while the website one has core-downloader, considered the full-fledged version.
It is made to be lightweight and portable and lets you emulate various retro consoles. These include NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color/Advance, PS!, PSP, Sega Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, and Atari consoles. You can download the amount of libertro cores required based on your needs. This makes Liberto a comprehensive retro-gaming hub. It’s a one-stop shop to access multiple games however, you need to deal with the configuration and installation of multiple cores.
Pros:
- No DRM, ads, and fully open source
- One emulator for multiple consoles
- Online multiplayer support
- Rewind feature, Shaders support
- Customizable onscreen controls
- Support for Bluetooth and USB Gamepad
- Cross-platform compatibility
Cons:
- Complex setup and configuration
- Dated user interface
- Limit number of cores on the Play Store version
- Requires Android 8 or higher
13. Nintendo Switch: Sudachi
The Nintendo Switch is one of the hottest-selling handheld consoles of all time. From games like Breath of the Wild to Animal Crossing, some amazing titles are exclusive to Nintendo’s console. Now you don’t need to own a Switch to enjoy these games by installing Sudachi.
Apart from the touch controls, you can use external controllers and save/load the game. There are also graphics and performance settings based on the device’s capabilities. Since it is in early development, you might face issues with frame rates and stability. Also, you need a high-end device for a smooth experience, although there are frequent updates and improvements.
Pros:
- Completely free and open source
- Timely updates for bug fixes and improvements
- One of the best Nintendo Switch emulators for Android
Cons:
- Still in early development, with plenty of bugs and issues
- High hardware requirements, needs phone with high-end processor and RAM
- Limited features compared to other emulators
14. Azahar: Nintendo 3DS
Last but not least is Azahar, an open-source emulator for Nintendo 3Ds. It is a continuation of the now-discontinued Citra emulator. It is the merger of two Citra forks and aims to become the main platform for Nintendo 3DS emulation on Android. You get plenty of customization options for graphics, controls, and resolution.
Furthermore, it is compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth controllers. Available to download on the Play Store, Azahar is currently in the early stages and has minor glitches. However, it remains the best emulator for Android to play 3DS games, thanks to its ability to disable right-eye rendering for improved frames.
Pros:
- Currently in active development and open source
- Free to use and available on the Google Play Store
- Offers all features from Citra and has a wide range of compatibility
Cons:
- High hardware requirements
- Does not support encrypted 3DS games by default
- Has minor glitches due to being in early stages
Price: Free
Table Comparison of Android Emulators
|Name
|Console Emulated
|Features
|Price
|Download Link
|NES.emu
|Nintendo NES
|Fast-forward, save/load games, Bluetooth/USB controller and keyboard support, Zapper/Gun support, customizable touch controls, cheat engine
|$3.99
|Download NES.emu
|Snes9x EX+
|Super Nintendo (SNES)
|Supports.smc/.sfc and zipped files (.zip,.rar,.7z), Bluetooth and USB gamepad support, on-screen controls, low audio and video latency
|Free
|Download SNES9x EX+
|M64Plus FZ Emulator
|Nintendo 64
|Comes with all cores and plugins, netplay (Pro version), multiple plugin support for performance optimization
|Free (Pro version available)
|Download M64Plus FZ Emulator
|MyBoy!
|Game Boy Color/Advance
|Fast-forward, save/load, controller support, cheat code functionality, link cable emulation, customizable on-screen controls, video filters, cloud sync (paid version)
|Free / $4.99
|Download MyBoy!
|DraStic DS
|Nintendo DS
|Great game compatibility, on-screen controls support, higher resolution, cheat support
|Free
|Download DraStic DS
|DuckStation
|PlayStation 1 (PS1)
|Wide game compatibility, free and open source, OpenGL and Vulkan rendering, upscaling, texture filtering, widescreen, PGXP, up to eight controller support, RetroAchievements, save games with screenshot previews
|Free
|Download DuckStation
|NetherSX2
|PlayStation 2 (PS2)
|Fork of AetherSX2, widescreen compatibility, upscaling options, plenty of performance options, pre-patched version available, compatible with Adreno and Mali GPUs
|Free
|Download NetherSX2
|PPSSPP
|PlayStation Portable (PSP)
|Upscaled textures and HD graphics, post-processed shaders, save states, on-screen controls, hardware controller support, turbo/speed
|Free (Gold version available)
|Download PPSSPP
|RPCS3
|PlayStation 3 (PS3)
|Supports USB and Bluetooth controllers (including Dualshock 3 and 4), automatic controller mapping
|Free
|Download RPCS3
|Winlator
|Windows (x86 and x64 titles)
|Optimized for Adreno GPUs with Turnip drivers, keyboard mapping, gamepad support, Vulkan, DirectX 9-12, Unity Engine, OpenXR, multiple profiles, landscape and portrait orientations
|Free
|Download Winlator
|Dolphin Emulator
|GameCube/Wii
|Graphics customization options, works with 64-bit devices and Android TVs, supports a vast library of games in HD, save/load, touchscreen control support, Bluetooth and USB gamepad support, Nunchuck and Wiimote emulation, online multiplayer (select titles), cheats
|Free
|Download Dolphin Emulator
|Retroarch
|Multiple retro consoles (NES, SNES, N64, GBC/GBA, PS1, PSP, Sega Genesis, Dreamcast, Atari)
|Modular system of cores, online multiplayer support, rewind feature, shaders support, customizable onscreen controls, Bluetooth and USB gamepad support, cross-platform compatibility
|Free
|Download Retroarch Emulator
|Sudachi
|Nintendo Switch
|Touch controls, external controller support, save/load, graphics and performance settings
|Free
|Download Sudachi Emulator
|Azahar
|Nintendo 3DS
|Customization options for graphics, controls, and resolution, compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth controllers, disable right-eye rendering for improved frames
|Free
|Download Azahar