Best Apple Watch for Every Use Case and Budget (March 2025)

Have you recently purchased a new iPhone and now desire a fancy timepiece to accompany it? Well, purchasing an Apple Watch is the next step to complete your Apple ecosystem. However, with so many Apple Watches to choose from, it’s easy to get confused. There’s the affordable SE 2, the mid-range Series 10, and the ultimate and expensive Ultra 2. It’s natural to wonder, “Which is the best Apple Watch for me?”. We tried and tested all Apple Watches in our studio to help you figure out an Apple Watch based on your unique use case.

Best Overall Apple Watch: Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10:

Display: Always-on Retina, up to 2000 nits, 46mm or 42mm

Always-on Retina, up to 2000 nits, 46mm or 42mm Processor: S10 SiP

S10 SiP Battery Life: Up to 18 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode)

Up to 18 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode) Water Resistance: Swimproof

Swimproof Health Features: ECG, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications, Sleep Apnea Notifications

ECG, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications, Sleep Apnea Notifications Connectivity: GPS, Cellular (optional)

GPS, Cellular (optional) Case Materials: Aluminum, Titanium

Aluminum, Titanium Size : 42mm, 46mm

: 42mm, 46mm Price (Starting): $329/₹46,900

For the majority of users, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch you can buy right now. It has a bigger display, a faster processor as well and charging compared to the Series 9. The Cupertino giant claims it is the thinnest and biggest Apple Watch to date. It is available in both titanium and aluminum case options with multiple colors to choose from.

There is support for tracking sleep apnea, temperature sensing, and water depth. Powered by the S10 SiP, it has a built-in neural engine, which means you can perform actions such as double tap, get on-device Siri, dictation, and automatic work detection. With all the same features as its more expensive sibling Ultra 2, it’s the go-to Apple watch for most users. The downside is that the battery size is the same as Series 9.

Pros Cons ✅ Thinnest Apple watch available ❌ Same 18 hours of battery life ✅ S10 SiP chip offers great performance ✅ Biggest display on an Apple Watch ✅ Fastest charging Apple watch ✅ Support for sleep apnea detection

Best Apple Watch for Outdoor Adventures: Ultra 2w

Display: Always-On Retina LTPO2, up to 3000 nits, 49mm

Always-On Retina LTPO2, up to 3000 nits, 49mm Processor: S9 SiP

S9 SiP Battery Life: Up to 36 hours (up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode)

Up to 36 hours (up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode) Water Resistance: 100m (Swimproof, Recreational Scuba to 40m)

100m (Swimproof, Recreational Scuba to 40m) Health Features: ECG, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Blood Oxygen

ECG, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Blood Oxygen Connectivity: Precision Dual-Frequency GPS, Cellular (Standard)

Precision Dual-Frequency GPS, Cellular (Standard) Case Materials: Titanium

Titanium Size : 42mm, 46mm

: 42mm, 46mm Price (Starting): $741/ ₹89,900

If you have all the money in the world, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple watch for you. It is the ultimate smartwatch for those adventurers and extreme outdoors out there. It is the longest-lasting watch from the Cupertino giant, with an endurance of 36 hours. You also get the biggest screen on an Apple Watch at 49mm. Although the Series 9 runs on the outdated S9 chip, you still get Sleep Apnea detection like the Series 10.

Made for extreme conditions, it has a water resistance rating of up to 100 meters, and you can go scuba diving with it. It has a ton of health-tracking features, such as ECG, irregular rhythm, and low cardio, making it perfect for fitness enthusiasts. Oh, and there’s also an emergency Siren that you can go as loud as 86dB so you don’t get lost in the wilderness. Overall, if you want a rugged smartwatch that can withstand all sorts of abuse, the Ultra 2 is the one for you.

Pros Cons ✅ Customizable Action button ❌ Outdated S9 chip ✅ Brightest display on a Apple Watch ❌ Large and bulky design (not for small hands/wrists) ✅ Longest battery life on an Apple Watch ✅ Made for extreme conditions, rated for scuba diving ✅ Plethora of health tracking facilities ✅ Built-in siren for emergencies ✅ Brightest display on an Apple Watch

Best Affordable Apple Watch: SE 1st Gen (Refurbished)

Display: Retina LTPO OLED up to 1000 nits, 44mm or 40mm

Retina LTPO OLED up to 1000 nits, 44mm or 40mm Processor: S5 SiP

S5 SiP Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Up to 18 hours Water Resistance: Swimproof (50m)

Swimproof (50m) Health Features: High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications

High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications Connectivity: GPS, Cellular (optional)

GPS, Cellular (optional) Case Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Price (Starting): $96/₹8,999

If you want the cheapest Apple watch available, going the refurbished route is your best bet. The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), released in 2020, is still a great option. It runs on watchOS 10.6.1, which isn’t the latest, but you won’t be missing out on any major features. Honestly, given the price, I wouldn’t be complaining either.

You get GPS and cellular connectivity and two display options, but the cheapest is the 40mm one. There’s also U1 Ultra UWB, so you can locate your iPhone, and then there is Apple Pay support. Since it’s an older and cheaper model, you won’t get features such as ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, Crash Detection, Always On Altimeter and temperature sensing found in newer models. Despite the lower price, you get fall detection and emergency SOS. If you are looking to get your first Apple watch, it isn’t a bad deal in any way.

Note : Apple Watch SE 1st Gen won’t receive any further updates, and watchOS 10 is the last version available.

: Apple Watch SE 1st Gen won’t receive any further updates, and watchOS 10 is the last version available. Alternative: You can purchase Apple Watch SE 2 if you want the latest watchOS 11. It will receive updates till watchOS 14.

Pros Cons ✅ Cheapest Apple Watch available ❌ Outdated watchOS 10 ✅ Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes ❌ No ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and temperature sensing found in newer models ✅ U1 Ultra UWB and support for Apple Pay ❌ S5 SiP is the slowest ✅ GPS and Cellular connectivity

Best Stylish Apple Watch: Apple Watch Hermès

Here are the specs for the Apple Watch Hermès (which shares many similarities with the Series 10 and Ultra 2):

Case Material: Titanium (available in different finishes depending on the model, such as polished silver, warm gray, natural, or black)

Titanium (available in different finishes depending on the model, such as polished silver, warm gray, natural, or black) Connectivity: GPS + Cellular (standard on Hermès models)

GPS + Cellular (standard on Hermès models) Chip: Series 10 Hermès: S10 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor and 4-core Neural Engine Ultra 2 Hermès: S9 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor and 4-core Neural Engine

Display: Series 10 Hermès: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 2000 nits maximum brightness, likely edge-to-edge design Ultra 2 Hermès: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 3000 nits maximum brightness

Storage: 64GB

64GB Health Features: ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea notifications. Blood Oxygen sensor (may be disabled in the US for newer units)

ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates, and sleep apnea notifications. Blood Oxygen sensor (may be disabled in the US for newer units) Sensors: Electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, temperature sensor, compass, always-on altimeter, high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope, ambient light sensor, depth gauge, water temperature sensor

Electrical heart sensor, third-generation optical heart sensor, temperature sensor, compass, always-on altimeter, high-g accelerometer, high dynamic range gyroscope, ambient light sensor, depth gauge, water temperature sensor Water Resistance: Series 10 Hermès: Swimproof to 50 meters Ultra 2 Hermès: Swimproof to 100 meters (ISO standard 22810), recreational scuba diving to 40 meters (EN13319)

Dust Resistance: IP6X

IP6X Connectivity: Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. L1 + L5 Precision dual-frequency GPS (Ultra 2)

Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n), Bluetooth 5.3, second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. L1 + L5 Precision dual-frequency GPS (Ultra 2) Battery Life: Up to 18 hours of normal use, up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode (Series 10 Hermès) Up to 36 hours of normal use, up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode (Ultra 2 Hermès) Fast charging

Up to 18 hours of normal use, up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode (Series 10 Hermès) Up to 36 hours of normal use, up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode (Ultra 2 Hermès) Fast charging Audio: Speaker with audio playback capabilities (Series 10 Hermès). Dual speakers (Ultra 2 Hermès). Microphone with voice isolation

Speaker with audio playback capabilities (Series 10 Hermès). Dual speakers (Ultra 2 Hermès). Microphone with voice isolation Other Features: Apple Pay, GymKit, Emergency SOS, International emergency calling, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Noise monitoring, Backtrack, Double Tap gesture. Customizable Action button (Ultra 2 Hermès). Siren (Ultra 2 Hermès)

Apple Pay, GymKit, Emergency SOS, International emergency calling, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Noise monitoring, Backtrack, Double Tap gesture. Customizable Action button (Ultra 2 Hermès). Siren (Ultra 2 Hermès) Special Hermès Features: Exclusive watch faces, unique band styles (e.g., Toile H, Kilim, Bridon Attelage Double Tour, Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour, Satiné Grand H, En Mer)

Exclusive watch faces, unique band styles (e.g., Toile H, Kilim, Bridon Attelage Double Tour, Twill Jump Attelage Single Tour, Satiné Grand H, En Mer) Starting Price: $1249

If you are looking to spruce up the luxury and style quotient in your life, the Apple Watch Hermès is a special edition for the Ultra 2 and Series 10. What sets it apart from the regular edition of the Watch is the design. On the Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2, you get a sporty En Mer band with a titanium buckle and a textured knit that resembles the pattern of ocean waves.

There’s also an exclusive digital watch face with Cape Cod numerals and a Regatta countdown timer. You can buy it in blue and black color options. Similarly, the Apple Watch Hermès Series 10 boasts a design that is similar to classic analog watches. There’s a metallic band with a butterfly clasp and a white, and you can also choose from a wide range of band options at checkout. Overall, if you want an Apple Watch with a touch of luxury and a unique unboxing experience, this limited edition is for you.

Pros Cons ✅ Exclusive watch faces ❌ No additional features compared to the regular Apple Watch ✅ Premium bands and color options ❌ Expensive price ✅ Analog watch design for Series 10 ✅ Luxurious unboxing experience

Best Apple Watch for Children: Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS+Cellular)

Display: Retina, up to 1000 nits, 44mm or 40mm

Retina, up to 1000 nits, 44mm or 40mm Processor: S8 SiP

S8 SiP Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Up to 18 hours Water Resistance: Swimproof (50m)

Swimproof (50m) Health Features: High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications

High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications Connectivity: GPS, Cellular (optional)

GPS, Cellular (optional) Case Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Price (Starting): $169/₹24,900

If you are looking to get your kid an Apple Watch, the SE 2 is the best entry-level model you can buy right now. It serves as an affordable entry point into Apple’s coveted ecosystem offering all the essential features. This is important since kids can be finicky, and they can often misplace or throw away stuff. Being a parent, you wouldn’t want your kid to throw away an Ultra 2 or Series 10 in a ditch somewhere. Would you?

So, buying the cheapest Apple Watch makes sense. With cellular connectivity, you can talk to your kids even if they don’t have their phones nearby own don’t carry one yet. Moreover, there’s a family setup so your kid can use an Apple Watch even if they have an Android phone and you can set their contacts, usage limits, and track their location. In terms of safety features, you get Fall Detection and Crash detection, which can come handy in an emergency. There are also fitness tracking features, and the SE 2 has water resistance up to 50 meters. Overall, all these features at an affordable price tag make it an easy recommendation if you want an Apple Watch for your kids.

Pros Cons ✅ Cheapest newest Apple Watch available ❌ S8 SIP isn’t the latest ✅ All the safety features like Fall Detection and Crash Detection ❌ Lacks support for ECG, Sleep Apnea detection, and blood oxygen monitoring ✅ Same 18 hours of battery life as Series 10 ❌ No Always On display and double tap gesture ✅ IP Rating for water resistance ❌ Slower charging compared to Seriers 10

Best Apple Watch on Sale: Series 9

Display: Always-On Retina LTPO OLED, up to 2000 nits, 45mm or 41mm

Always-On Retina LTPO OLED, up to 2000 nits, 45mm or 41mm Processor: S9 SiP

S9 SiP Battery Life: Up to 18 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode)

Up to 18 hours (up to 36 hours in Low Power Mode) Water Resistance: Swimproof (50m), IP6X Dust Resistant

Swimproof (50m), IP6X Dust Resistant Health Features: ECG, Blood Oxygen, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications

ECG, Blood Oxygen, High/Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Low Cardio Fitness Notifications Connectivity: GPS, Cellular (optional)

GPS, Cellular (optional) Case Materials: Aluminum, Stainless Steel

Aluminum, Stainless Steel Size : 41mm or 45mm

: 41mm or 45mm Price (Starting): $279/₹47,499

Want the best Apple Watch but don’t want to compromise on features? Last year’s Series 9 might be a great option, especially during a sale. Powered by the S9 SiP, it has the same processing power as the Ultra 2 but for a lower price. You get all the features, such as double-tap gestures, ECG, Blood Oxygen, irregular rhythm, low cardio fitness notifications, and more. Available in two sizes, it has the same 18 hours of battery backup as the Series 10.

There is also the Breathing Disturbance feature so you can check if you have Sleep Apnea. With watchOS 11, you get all the software features of Series 10. Overall, if you can live with a smaller display and slightly bulky design, the Series 9 is worth a shot.

Pros Cons ✅ Double tap gesture support ❌ Features similar to Series 8 ✅ On-device Siri and Apple Intelligence ❌ Non-functioning SpO2 sensor on newer models ✅ All the necessary health tracking features ✅ Same processing power as Ultra 2

Apple Watch Specifications Comparison Table