Best Battery Backup Phones (July 2025): Complete List

Update: We last updated this article with Poco F7 and Realme GT 7 on July 25, 2025.

Do you often need to charge your phone, and are tired of battery anxiety? Are you tired of watching the world pass by as your phone slowly charges? This is why you need a phone with the best battery life that can last longer than your current relationship. With modern tech like silicon-carbon batteries, smartphones can last longer and top up even before you finish your breakfast. So without any further ado, let’s look at the best battery backup phone in 2025.

Best Smartphones for Battery Backup (July 2025)

1. Poco F7 (14 Hours 35 Minutes)

Price : Starting ₹31,999 (approximately $383)

: Starting ₹31,999 (approximately $383) Availability : Europe/ India/ China

: Europe/ India/ China Display : 6.83-inch AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.83-inch AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Camera : 50MP+8MP

: 50MP+8MP Battery : 7,500mAh (India)/6500mAh (Global)

: 7,500mAh (India)/6500mAh (Global) Charging: 90W wired

The Poco F7 currently holds the record for the biggest battery phone available globally. While the Honor Power has an 8,000mAh battery, it’s only restricted to China, unlike the Poco. The F7 isn’t far behind with its humongous 7,500mAh cell that can easily last 2 days. During our tests, we found that the phone can last 14 hours on mixed usage, and it’s the only phone on this list that can reverse charge at 22W. Just like the massive battery, you get a huge 6.83-inch flat panel for content consumption. There’s also Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 for solid gaming performance. Last but not least, you also get 90W fast charging to top up your phone in no time.

2. Realme GT 7 (21 Hours)

Price : Starting CNY 2,099 (approximately $289)

: Starting CNY 2,099 (approximately $289) Availability : China

: China Display : 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Camera : 50MP+50MP+8MP, 32MP

: 50MP+50MP+8MP, 32MP Battery : 7,000mAh Si/C

: 7,000mAh Si/C Charging: 120W wired SUPERVOOC

Just like the Poco F7, the Realme GT 7 is made for all the power users out there. With a 7,000mAh battery, it’s a powerhouse that can last two days. In our battery drain test, the phone lasted a whopping 21 hours of mixed usage. Not only does it last long, but it can also charge quickly at 120W. Powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e, it’s also very power-efficient. With 4 years of OS updates and a capable triple camera setup, it’s perfect for long-term buyers. Compared to the Poco F7, you get a better user interface and an LTPO display that consumes less power.

3. Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro Plus (17 Hours)

Price : Starting CNY 5,999 (approximately $830)

: Starting CNY 5,999 (approximately $830) Availability : China

: China Display : 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED with 144Hz

: 6.85-inch LTPO AMOLED with 144Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Camera : 50MP+50MP+2MP, 16MP

: 50MP+50MP+2MP, 16MP Battery : 7,050mAh Si/C

: 7,050mAh Si/C Charging: 120W wired

If you don’t want your lengthy gaming sessions to get interrupted by the low battery notification, go for the Nubia Red Magic 10 Pro. Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, it is one of the best smartphones for battery life with a massive 7,050mAh battery. The cool transparent design and the massive display give it a gamer vibe. Furthermore, you get liquid metal cooling, and a dedicated cooling fan to ensure your phone even if you get hot and rage quit your gaming sessions. The superfast 120W charging means you can get back to 100 percent in no time. Other cool features include an under-display camera as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

4.OnePlus 13 (15 hours)

Price : Starting $899/Rs . 69,999

: Starting $899/Rs . 69,999 Availability : USA/India

: USA/India Display : 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Camera : 50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP

: 50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP Battery : 6,000mAh Si/C

: 6,000mAh Si/C Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC, 50W wireless

The OnePlus 13 is one of the best battery backup phones that doesn’t cost an arm or a leg. It has all the features you can expect from a flagship such as an IP69 rating, 50W wireless charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and more. Just like other phones in this list, it packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging that can easily last a day. The power-efficient chip paired with the benefits of great optimization in OxygenOS 15 makes it an easy phone to recommend. You also get a premium vegan leather finish, Hasselblad cameras,4 years of OS updates, and magnetic wireless charging similar to MagSafe on iPhones.

5.iQOO 13 (18 hours)

Price : Starting Rs . 54,999

: Starting Rs . 54,999 Availability : India

: India Display : 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 144Hz

: 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 144Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Camera : 50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP

: 50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP Battery : 6,000mAh Si/C

: 6,000mAh Si/C Charging: 120W wired

Apart from the similarities in the name, the iQOO 13 is a great all-rounder just like the OnePlus 13. You get a great 6.82-inch QHD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The iQOO 13 features an IP69 rating, IR blaster, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and NFC. You also get 4 years of OS updates and an aggressive price tag, which makes it one of the best battery backup phones out there.

6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (14 hours)

Price : Starting $1299/Rs.1,29,999

: Starting $1299/Rs.1,29,999 Availability : USA/ India

: USA/ India Display : 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Camera : 200MP+10MP+50MP+50MP, 12MP

: 200MP+10MP+50MP+50MP, 12MP Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

No list is complete without the king of Android phones, aka Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is the pinnacle of innovation and offers everything but the kitchen sink. With a vibrant 6.9-inch QHD+ display and specially tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, it has everything you need. Despite having a “smaller” 5,000mAh battery compared to other phones on this list, it can easily last an entire day. You also have 45W wired, Qi-2 wireless charging with magnetic support, making it the best battery backup phone. Samsung has done a great job with software optimization on One UI 7 to provide fantastic endurance.

7. Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (17 hours)

Price : Starting $1199/Rs.1,44,900

: Starting $1199/Rs.1,44,900 Availability : USA/ India

: USA/ India Display : 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : Apple A18 Pro

: Apple A18 Pro Camera : 48MP+12MP+48MP, 12MP

: 48MP+12MP+48MP, 12MP Battery : 4,685mAh

: 4,685mAh Charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless (Qi-2)

Are you deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem and cannot live without the half-eaten Apple logo? The iPhone 16 Pro Max is not only the best battery backup iPhone but also offers a premium experience. It has the largest screen on an iPhone with thin bezels measuring 6.9 inches. Despite the massive screen and the powerful A18 Pro chipset, it is the longest-lasting iPhone. Not only can you play AAA games like AC Mirage and Death Stranding, but you can also take amazing photos with its quad camera setup. Apple hasn’t compromised on durability since the iPhone has an IP68 rating, a titanium frame, and a ceramic shield for protection.

8. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition (16 hours)

Price : Starting $1499

: Starting $1499 Availability : USA

: USA Display : 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 185Hz

: 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED with 185Hz Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Camera : 50MP+32MP+13MP, 32MP

: 50MP+32MP+13MP, 32MP Battery : 5,800mAh

: 5,800mAh Charging: 65W wired, 15W wireless

If you want a no-nonsense device that does not compromise on raw performance or battery life, consider the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro. Whether you want to ace your gaming sessions or create new records for binge-watching, this phone is a capable workhorse. Not only does it have a mesmerizing design with an “AniME” vision display on the back, but it also has an equally incredible performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The pressure-sensitive triggers, IP69 rating, and super smooth 185Hz refresh rate make it an easy recommendation. The 5,800mAh and the 65W adapter, along with the 15W wireless charging, make it one of the best battery backup phone available.

9. Vivo X200 Pro (15 hours)

Price : Rs .94,999

: Rs .94,999 Availability : India

: India Display : 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 9400

: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Camera : 50MP+200MP+50MP, 32MP

: 50MP+200MP+50MP, 32MP Battery : 6,000mAh

: 6,000mAh Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless

What if I told you there was a smartphone that could beat the iPhones and Galaxies not only in terms of battery backup but also camera performance? Meet the Vivo X200 Pro, perhaps the only phone in the world with a 200-megapixel telephoto lens made in collaboration with ZEIS. It can take stunning photos that can easily give a DSLR a run for its money. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 has plenty of horsepower paired with a 6,000mAh battery that can easily last a day. Some of its other features include an IP69 rating, 90W wired charging, satellite connectivity, and more. Vivo’s FunTouch OS 15 optimization and 3nm make it the best battery backup phone.

10. Oppo Find X8 Pro (15 hours)

Price : Rs 99,999

: Rs 99,999 Availability : India

: India Display : 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz

: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 9400

: MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Camera : 50MP+50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP

: 50MP+50MP+50MP+50MP, 32MP Battery : 5,910mAh

: 5,910mAh Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

If you take the OnePlus 13 and crank all the specifications to the extreme, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is what you get. Just like its sibling, the Vivo X200 Pro, it can take incredible photos thanks to the 50-megapixel quad camera setup. You get two periscope lenses that can zoom up to 3x and 6x, respectively, made in collaboration with Hasselblad. Apart from the upgraded cameras, you get a more efficient MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and a 5,910mAh battery. Oh, and wait, there’s also magnetic wireless charging, an IP69 rating, Quick Button for taking photos, making it the best battery backup phone out there.

That’s it, folks, these are all the best battery backup phones currently available in the market. With emerging technologies like Silicon Carbon, phones are now packing bigger and denser batteries than before. This advancement, paired with a more efficient flagship chip, has made it possible for phones to be slim yet powerful at the same time.