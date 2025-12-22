Best Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Deals 2025

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is here, offering massive discounts on some of 2025’s biggest releases and classic favorites. Running until January 8, 2026 at 11am ET, the sale features up to 75% off select PC games, plus an additional 20% back in Epic Rewards on eligible purchases. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for holiday gifts, there are plenty of incredible deals to grab. Here’s our breakdown of the best deals available during the Epic Holiday Sale.

Best Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Deals at a Glance

Top Game Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 (75% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the biggest steal of the Epic Holiday Sale at 75% off. Rockstar’s critically acclaimed Western epic follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they navigate the decline of the outlaw era in 1899 America. The game features stunning open-world exploration, compelling storytelling, and one of the most detailed game worlds ever created.

Alan Wake 2 (70% off)

Alan Wake 2 receives a massive 70% discount, making it one of the best deals on a recent AAA release. Remedy Entertainment’s survival horror sequel combines psychological thriller elements with action gameplay as players alternate between writer Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. The game won multiple awards and received universal acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling and impressive visuals powered by Remedy’s Northlight engine.

Cyberpunk 2077 (65% off)

After years of updates and the excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 is now the game it always should have been. CD Projekt Red’s futuristic RPG set in Night City offers deep character customization, branching storylines, and intense combat.

EA SPORTS FC 26 (60% off)

EA SPORTS FC 26 drops to 60% off and includes a bonus Fortnite FCC Sparkplug Outfit with your purchase. The latest entry in EA’s football franchise features updated rosters, improved gameplay mechanics, and the full suite of game modes including Ultimate Team and Career Mode. This is the perfect pickup for football fans looking for the most current rosters and features.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (60% off)

Insomniac Games’ phenomenal Spider-Man adventure makes the jump from PlayStation to PC with enhanced visuals and performance options. Swing through a beautifully recreated Manhattan, fight iconic villains, and experience one of the best superhero games ever made.

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (50% off)

Despite being over a decade old, Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the most popular games in the world thanks to its endlessly entertaining GTA Online mode. The Enhanced Edition brings improved graphics and performance to Rockstar’s open-world crime epic. Split between three protagonists, the story mode alone offers dozens of hours of entertainment, and GTA Online continues to receive regular updates with new content.

F1 25 (50% off)

F1 25 delivers the most authentic Formula 1 racing experience with updated tracks, drivers, and teams from the 2025 season. Codemasters’ racing sim includes deep career modes, multiplayer racing, and customizable difficulty settings that make it accessible to both casual players and hardcore sim racers. A trial version is also available if you want to test the game before buying.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (40% off)

Sucker Punch’s samurai epic finally made its way to PC, and the Director’s Cut includes both the base game and the Iki Island expansion. Set during the Mongol invasion of Japan, players take on the role of Jin Sakai as he abandons traditional samurai honor to become the Ghost. Stunning visuals, satisfying sword combat, and a compelling story make this one of PlayStation’s best exclusives now available on PC.

Battlefield 6 (30% off)

The latest entry in DICE’s massive multiplayer shooter franchise delivers all-out warfare with 128-player battles, destructible environments, and vehicle combat across land, sea, and air. Battlefield 6 launched to strong reviews praising its return to the series’ modern military roots and the sheer scale of its multiplayer matches.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (20% off)

Fresh off winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is one of the year’s biggest success stories. The innovative turn-based RPG from French indie studio Sandfall Interactive combines traditional JRPG mechanics with real-time dodging, parrying, and quick-time events. Set in a dark fantasy Belle Époque world, the game earned nine awards at The Game Awards including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Independent Game. At 20% off, this is the perfect opportunity to experience 2025’s most acclaimed indie title.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (20% off)

Naughty Dog’s controversial but critically acclaimed sequel receives the remaster treatment with improved visuals and performance on PC. Despite a divisive reception among fans, the game’s technical achievements, accessibility options, and gameplay refinements make it worth experiencing for anyone interested in narrative-driven action games.

Borderlands 4 (20% off)

Gearbox’s looter-shooter franchise returns with Borderlands 4, delivering more chaotic co-op action and billions of randomly generated guns. The game maintains the series’ signature cel-shaded art style and humor while introducing new Vault Hunters, skill trees, and endgame content.

ARC Raiders (20% off)

Embark Studios’ extraction shooter challenges players to survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic world where mysterious machines called ARC units threaten humanity’s last settlements. With 20% off plus an additional 20% back in Epic Rewards, ARC Raiders offers a fresh take on the extraction shooter genre.

Dying Light: The Beast (20% off)

Techland’s zombie parkour franchise expands with Dying Light: The Beast, introducing new gameplay mechanics, a fresh protagonist, and expanded open-world exploration. The game maintains the series’ signature first-person parkour movement and visceral melee combat while adding new traversal options and enemy types to keep the formula feeling fresh.

Split Fiction (25% off)

From Hazelight Studios, the developers behind Game of the Year 2021 winner It Takes Two, comes Split Fiction—a mind-blowing co-op adventure that pushes the boundaries of cooperative gameplay. Released on March 6, 2025, the game follows contrasting writers Mio and Zoe who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas.

How Epic Rewards Work

Eligible purchases during the Holiday Sale earn you 20% back in Epic Rewards, which can be used toward future purchases on the Epic Games Store. For example, buying Battlefield 6 at $41.99 would give you approximately $8.40 back in Epic Rewards to use on your next purchase. This effectively makes the deals even better and encourages building up your library across multiple purchases.

When Does the Sale End?

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale runs until January 8, 2026 at 11am ET. That gives you over two weeks to browse deals, read reviews, and decide which games to add to your library. However, some individual deals may end earlier, so if you see something you want, it’s better to grab it sooner rather than later.