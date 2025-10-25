Best Fisch Rods for Mid Game

The mid-game is where Fisch truly starts being exciting. You get to hunt bigger prey and sell them for a ton of money. However, this becomes an incredibly challenging task, especially if you keep using the starter rods in the game. But then again, picking the right rod for the mid-game can be a daunting task. The early-game rods don’t cut it, and the late-game rods cost a fortune. If you, too, are looking for the best Fisch rods for the mid-game, then we have some recommendations that will come in handy when making a decision.

5 Best Mid-Game Fishing Rods in Fisch

With 100+ available options, it is natural to feel overwhelmed when picking specific Fisch Rods for Mid Game. However, some options shine brighter than others when you reach the mid-game in Fisch. We have listed five of the best rods that will help you catch and collect everything while you grind and level up. Note that the rods are not listed in any particular order.

1. King’s Rod

Luck – 85%

85% Lure Speed – 25%

25% Control – 0.15

0.15 Resilience – 35%

35% Max Weight – Infinite

Infinite Passive – Every fish you catch gets a 30% size boost, allowing you to sell them for more money.

Costing 100,000C$, the King’s Rod is a great option if you have just crossed the early-game threshold in Fisch. The fishing rod offers decent stats, doesn’t cost a fortune, and will stay handy for quite some time. While the rod’s Lure Speed stat could be better, it offers good Control and Resilience, making it worth the money. Additionally, the King’s Rod’s passive makes it worth the hassle. We have shared all the details for you to check out.

To obtain this rod, you must visit Keepers Altar and look for the skeleton to the left of the elevator. You must then spend 100,000 C$ to purchase and add the rod to your inventory.

2. Carrot Rod

Luck – 125%

125% Lure Speed – 85%

85% Control – 0.15

0.15 Resilience – 25%

25% Max Weight – 10,000 Kg

10,000 Kg Passive – There is a 5% chance that the caught fish will have the Carrot Mutation that increases its value by 8 times. It also has an 8% chance to summon a Carrot Pool that lasts 45 seconds.

Carrot Rod is yet another amazing option that you can go for. It doesn’t cost a lot of money, offers great stats, and is quite easy to obtain, especially if you’ve just reached the mid-game scene in Fisch. The rod’s stats are incredible for its price, and the ease of getting it makes it a great option for everyone. While its 10k Kg weight limit might keep some away from it, you can utilize the rod’s passive abilities to quickly make money and move onto something even better.

To purchase this rod, you must visit Mushgrove Swamp and spend 75,000 C$.

3. Aurora Rod

Luck – 60%

60% Lure Speed – 45%

45% Control – 0.06

0.06 Resilience – 16%

16% Max Weight – 6,000 Kg

6,000 Kg Passive – There is a 15% chance that the caught fish will have the Aurora Mutation, which boosts its value by 6.5 times. The chance jumps to 30% if the Aurora Borealis weather event is active.

The Aurora Rod might not offer exceptional stats, especially for its price point, but its passive makes it ideal for farming money. The rod mainly struggles with low Resilience, max weight capacity, and Control stats. However, you can improve them by using different enchantments. Having a 15% chance to apply the Aurora Mutation makes the rod worth spending 70,000 C$ in the game.

To purchase the Aurora Rod in Fisch, you must head over to Vertigo and go to the Synth NPC. You can then purchase the rod for 70,000 C$.

4. Volcanic Rod

Luck – 90%

90% Lure Speed – 40%

40% Control – 0.1

0.1 Resilience – 15%

15% Max Weight – 50,000 Kg

50,000 Kg Passive – Has a 20% chance to apply the Ashen Fortune mutation to caught fish and boost their value by 5 times. You can also use this rod to fish in Roslit Volcano.

Now, if you have spent a decent sum of time in the mid-game scene and have accumulated enough wealth, we recommend going for the Volcanic Rod in Fisch. Not only does it offer excellent stats, but its passive ability makes it worth the whopping 400,000 C$ price tag. Now, the rod does suffer from low Control stat, but that can easily be countered with the right enchantment. We have listed all the stats below for you to check out.

To purchase the Volcanic Rod in Fisch, you must head over to the Volcanic Vents and go towards the back. There, you will find this fishing rod on a rock in the middle of the lava pool. Simply go near it and spend 400,000 C$ to add it to your inventory. You can use different Fisch Codes to redeem freebies and cash if you don’t have enough.

5. Great Dreamer Rod

Luck – 147%%

147%% Lure Speed – 75%

75% Control – 0.17

0.17 Resilience – 17%

17% Max Weight – 15,000 Kg

15,000 Kg Passive – Every 2-4 catches, you can gain another fish that has a 50% chance to have the Cursed Touch mutation. This mutation increases its value by 5 times.

The Great Dreamer Rod is yet another expensive, but incredible mid-game rod in Fisch that’s worth spending your cash on. It offers great Luck and decent Lure Speed, allowing you to catch a lot of fish with relative ease. While its max weight capacity might be capped at a mere 15k Kg, you can improve it with different enchantments. Below, we have listed the rod’s stats for you to check out.

To obtain the Great Dreamer Rod in Fisch, you must head over to the Cursed Isle and check out the cabin at its entrance. There, you can spend 500k C$ to add it to your arsenal. This will allow you to use one of the best Fisch Rods for mid-game.