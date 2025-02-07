9 Best Free and Paid AI Tools to Create PowerPoint Presentations (PPT Slides)

Creating presentations takes time—choosing the right layout, structuring content, and making everything look polished can be a hassle. But thanks to AI, you can speed up the process by generating content, templates, images, and even entire PowerPoint slideshows within minutes. Whether you’re working on a business report, a pitch deck, or a school project, these AI-powered tools make it easier to create professional-looking PPTs without the usual effort. We tested and tried several AI tools for creating and editing presentation slides in the last week. Here are the best free and paid AI tools to help you craft the perfect presentation.

1. SlidesAI.io

SlidesAI.io is a Google Slides extension that helps you create or edit slides using AI. You can provide the text or choose a topic, and the AI will generate a professional-looking presentation in seconds. You also get to choose the theme, color scheme, and font styles before the slides are generated.

The service supports over 100 languages, and since it’s an add-on, you don’t need to juggle multiple platforms. It also includes an AI-powered image and icon generator, or you can select from pre-existing ones using search. Despite these features, everything integrates cleanly within the Extension option in Google Slides without cluttering the interface.

However, the free plan has limitations—you only get 12 presentations per year, and text input is limited to 1,000 characters. It is mainly used to provide the topic rather than detailed content. The paid plan is worth considering if you need more slides, advanced AI features, and upcoming video export options.

Pros Cons Works directly inside Google Slides—no extra apps needed Limited customization for advanced design needs AI instantly generates slides from text input Some features are still in development Supports over 100 languages Lacks animations in presentations AI-generated images and icons for visuals Editing PPTs is a bit buggy

Pricing and Availability

Basic (Free) – 12 presentations per year

– 12 presentations per year Pro ($8.33/month, billed yearly) – 120 presentations per year

– 120 presentations per year Premium ($16.67/month, billed yearly) – Unlimited presentations

Platform – Available as a Google Slides add-on (Microsoft PowerPoint support coming soon.)

2. Presentations.AI

Promoted as “ChatGPT for presentations,” this simple web app can generate presentations from your prompts or existing content. You can upload various file types, including PDFs, text files, and even web pages, to get started. The app also allows you to add supporting files. While it doesn’t create a PowerPoint file directly from this data, it uses the information to understand context and fact-check its output.

Instead of offering generic themes, the app suggests designs based on your content, ensuring your presentations remain unique. A standout feature is Anti-Fragile Templates, which keep your slides visually balanced and automatically adjust when you make changes. You can also sync your brand colors and fonts to maintain consistency across presentations. Need to collaborate? The platform supports real-time sharing, team access, and analytics to track engagement.

However, there’s a catch—the free plan doesn’t allow you to download presentations. You can present directly on the website, but exporting to PowerPoint or Google Slides requires an upgrade.

Pros Cons AI auto-designs slides based on content No offline editing—requires internet Keeps branding consistent with custom themes Free plan doesn’t allow downloads Real-time sharing & analytics for collaboration Limited customization for advanced designs Templates auto-adjust to changes AI-generated content may feel generic at times

Pricing and Availability

Starter Plan (Free) – Limited AI credits, brand themes, team collaboration, online sharing (no downloads)

– Limited AI credits, brand themes, team collaboration, online sharing (no downloads) Pro Plan ($198/year per user) – Extra AI credits, premium templates, custom branding, analytics, PDF exports

– Extra AI credits, premium templates, custom branding, analytics, PDF exports Enterprise Plan (Custom Pricing) – Unlimited AI, compliance tools, admin controls, enterprise security

Platform – Web-based, works on any browser (no installation needed).

3. Canva Magic Design

Canva’s Magic Design feature uses AI to generate PowerPoint presentations, marketing videos, and social media posts. However, where Canva truly stands out is with its 2,000+ templates and powerful editing tools. You can generate presentations from a simple prompt or by uploading content. Instead of asking you to select a template, Canva automatically generates a PowerPoint using multiple template options that match your needs. You can then review all the templates with your content and decide which one to use.

While Canva is highly beginner-friendly, the sheer number of features on the platform can be overwhelming for first-time users.

The platform also includes Magic Write to generate text and Magic Media to create images and other media. However, Canva works best when you want AI to handle the design rather than the content. Once Canva generates the design, you can make changes and download the PowerPoint file.

The free plan allows only 10 uses of Magic Design. While you can still create presentations manually afterward, AI-powered features will no longer be available unless you upgrade to the Pro plan for unlimited access.

Pros Cons AI auto-generates templates based on your input Some designs may look generic Thousands of templates to choose from Sheer number of features can confuse users Works inside Canva’s Magic Studio with other AI tools Only 10 uses of Magic Design Free version available with 10 AI uses Templates may not always match user prompts

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan – 10 uses of Magic Design

– 10 uses of Magic Design Canva Pro ($12.99/month, billed yearly) – Unlimited Magic Design, full Canva features

– Unlimited Magic Design, full Canva features Canva for Teams ($14.99/user/month) – All Pro features, plus team collaboration

Platform – Web-based, works on any browser (no installation needed)

4. SlidesGPT

If Canva is all about design, SlidesGPT is all about content. When you provide a prompt, SlidesGPT gathers information using the ChatGPT API and arranges it into a simple white slide deck with text and images. You can then download the generated PowerPoint file and design it according to your needs. However, SlidesGPT does not offer any customization options, including editing the text it generates. It is purely a tool for generating and exporting slides.

One of its biggest advantages is platform compatibility—you can export presentations to both PowerPoint and Google Slides, making them easy to edit later. It also supports multiple file formats, including PDF, for quick sharing.

While the free version allows unlimited presentations, you can only download 10 per month. If you need more, there’s a pay-per-download option or a Pro subscription with additional downloads.

Pros Cons AI generates full presentations based on a prompt Limited customization for advanced designs Exports to PowerPoint, Google Slides, & PDF Fixed slide count—less flexibility Works with personal templates for branding Subscription-based pricing Minimalist & easy-to-use interface Learning curve for new users

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan – Unlimited presentations, 10 downloads per month

– Unlimited presentations, 10 downloads per month Pay-Per-Download ($2.99 per download) – No monthly fee, pay only when downloading

– No monthly fee, pay only when downloading SlidesGPT Pro ($9.99/month) – 10 downloads per month, all free plan features

– 10 downloads per month, all free plan features Enterprise Plan ($500/month + $0.50 per presentation) – API access, custom templates, PDF/document integration

Platform – Web-based, works on any browser (no installation needed)

5. Pitch

If you’re working with a team, Pitch can be your go-to tool because of its collaboration features. It allows multiple people to edit slides in real-time, so you can work on presentations together without waiting for file updates. Unlike most other apps that keep collaboration behind a paywall, Pitch allows you to invite two guests even on the free tier.

When it comes to creating presentations, you can start from scratch or use AI to generate an entire presentation. Pitch offers unlimited presentations, meaning you won’t run into slide limits like some other tools. The platform focuses on design consistency, allowing you to upload custom fonts and use professionally designed templates to match your brand. Additionally, built-in analytics help track audience engagement, showing which slides are most effective.

However, while Pitch excels in teamwork, its template selection is somewhat limited, and the free plan doesn’t allow exports unless you upgrade.

Pros Cons Real-time collaboration for teams Free plan restricts exports Unlimited slides & presentations Limited template variety Custom fonts & branding options No deleted files folder—no recovery Built-in analytics to track engagement Still evolving, missing some advanced features

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan – Unlimited presentations

– Unlimited presentations Pro Plan ($8/month per member, billed yearly) – Advanced design, version history, unlimited storage, priority support

– Advanced design, version history, unlimited storage, priority support Business Plan ($85/month for 5 members) – Analytics, user permissions, SSO, dedicated account manager

– Analytics, user permissions, SSO, dedicated account manager Enterprise Plan (Custom Pricing) – API access, onboarding, compliance & security upgrades

Platform – Web-based, works on any browser (no installation needed)

6. Gamma

Gamma is more than just a presentation tool—it also helps you create documents and websites using AI. Simply type a prompt, and it auto-generates structured slides with layouts, fonts, and visuals. It also supports interactive elements like charts, videos, and dynamic content, making presentations more engaging than traditional static slides. Additionally, you can export your work as PPT, PDF, images, or even interactive web pages. The platform offers seamless collaboration and analytics tools to track audience engagement.

While Gamma provides fast AI-powered presentations, it’s not without drawbacks. Customization options are limited, and the template variety can feel repetitive.

The free plan includes 100 AI credits and basic AI image generation, but presentations will have watermarks, and exports/customization options are restricted. Paid plans remove these limitations, offering unlimited AI creation, custom branding, and analytics.

Pros Cons Creates presentations, documents, and websites Limited template variety—designs feel repetitive AI auto-generates layouts & content Lacks offline editing Supports interactive elements (videos, charts, etc.) AI-generated images aren’t always great Exports in PPT, PDF, images, & web format No direct Google Slides export

Pricing and Availability

Free Plan – 100 AI credits, basic AI image generation, 10 slides per presentation

– 100 AI credits, basic AI image generation, 10 slides per presentation Plus Plan ($8/month, billed yearly) – Unlimited AI, better image generation, removes watermark, 20 slides per presentation

– Unlimited AI, better image generation, removes watermark, 20 slides per presentation Pro Plan ($15/month, billed yearly) – Premium AI, 50 slides per presentation, custom branding, analytics, password protection

Platform – Web-based, works on any browser (no installation needed)

7. Plus AI

Plus AI is an extension similar to SlidesAI.io, but it works with both Google Slides and Microsoft PowerPoint. You can generate a complete slide deck from a simple prompt or upload a PDF, Word document, or text file to convert it into slides. The service also allows you to edit, rewrite, or remix existing slides, refining your presentation without starting over. Like SlidesAI.io, Plus AI supports custom branding, enabling you to apply your brand colors, fonts, and logos. It also includes an AI image generator for image and logo creation.

However, a major downside is that Plus AI does not offer a free plan. There is only a 7-day free trial, which requires providing credit card details. Additionally, the pricing is on the higher side, with essential features like brand color selection only available in the top-tier $30 plan.

Pros Cons Works with both Google Slides and PowerPoint Customer support can be slow Turns documents into slides instantly No free plan, just a trial AI helps rewrite and refine slides Some users find the AI underwhelming Custom branding and templates Pricing is on the higher side

Pricing and Availability

7-Day Free Trial – Requires credit card details

– Requires credit card details Basic Plan ($10/month, billed yearly) – Unlimited AI generation, only single-slide creation

– Unlimited AI generation, only single-slide creation Pro Plan ($20/month, billed yearly) – Supports large prompts, document uploads, AI image generation

– Supports large prompts, document uploads, AI image generation Team Plan ($30/month, billed yearly) – Adds custom branding, team-wide presets, and shared libraries

– Adds custom branding, team-wide presets, and shared libraries Enterprise Plan (Custom Pricing) – Advanced branding, automation workflows

Platform – Available as an add-on for Google Slides & Microsoft PowerPoint

8. Microsoft Copilot in PowerPoint

Unlike third-party websites or add-ons, Microsoft Copilot is a native AI tool built directly into PowerPoint. It performs many of the same functions as external AI-powered slide tools. Simply provide a prompt, and it generates a full slide deck, complete with layouts, images, and structured content. It can also convert Word documents or PDFs into presentations, making it useful for repurposing reports or research.

Beyond slide creation, Copilot can rewrite text, summarize content, and even answer questions about your presentation. It also integrates seamlessly with Excel, Word, and Outlook, allowing you to pull in data without switching between apps.

However, Copilot is not free. You need a Microsoft 365 subscription, available either as an add-on for businesses ($30/month per user) or as part of Copilot Pro for individuals ($20/month per user).

Pros Cons Auto-generates full presentations from prompts Only available with a Microsoft 365 subscription Turns Word/PDFs into slides instantly Some slides may have poor formatting Integrates with Excel, Word, and Outlook Learning curve for new users Summarizes and rewrites content for clarity Limited usefulness for complex presentations

Pricing and Availability

Copilot Pro ($20/month per user) – Available for individual users across web versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

– Available for individual users across web versions of Microsoft 365 Copilot ($30/month per user) – Add-on for enterprise users with Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, or Business Premium plans

Platform – Available within Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 subscription required)

9. Gemini in Google Slides

Similar to Copilot in Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Gemini (previously called Duet AI) is an AI-powered assistant integrated into Google Slides. It can generate an entire slide deck or individual slides based on a prompt. Additionally, it offers features like custom image generation, layout suggestions, and background removal for images.

Gemini also integrates seamlessly with other Google Workspace apps, such as Google Docs and Sheets, allowing you to pull in data without switching between applications.

However, Gemini does not have a free plan. It is only available through a paid Google Workspace or Google One AI Premium subscription.

Pros Cons AI-generated images from text prompts Can generate inaccurate content One-click background removal for images Limited usefulness for complex presentations Smart suggestions for layouts and visuals Requires good prompts for best results Integrates directly into Google Slides Paid add-on—no free version

Pricing and Availability

Google One AI Premium ($19.99/month) – Access to Gemini in Google Slides + 2TB storage

– Access to + Google Workspace Enterprise ($30/month per user) – Gemini features for business users

Platform – Available in Google Slides (part of Google Workspace & Google One AI Premium)

If you’re tired of spending hours tweaking PowerPoint slides, these AI tools can help speed things up while still making your presentations look professional. Whether you need quick design suggestions, full slide generation, or AI-powered collaboration, there’s an option for everyone—free or paid. Try out the ones that fit your workflow and make your next presentation effortless!